Ludvig Aberg remains World No. 1 amateur, top player in PGA TOUR University

The top-nine players in PGA TOUR University are unchanged, with North Carolina’s Austin Greaser at No. 2, followed by Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), William Mouw (Pepperdine) and Fred Biondi (Florida). The race for the 10th spot remains close, as less than two points separates No. 10 Yuxin Lin (Florida) and No. 12 Reid Davenport (Vanderbilt). At the end of the season, players who finish 6th-10th will be exempt into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School and earn conditional membership on Korn Ferry Tour.