Ludvig Aberg remains World No. 1 amateur, top player in PGA TOUR University
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – With less than three months remaining in the college golf season, Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg retained his No. 1 ranking this week in both the World Amateur Golf Ranking and the PGA TOUR University Ranking of the top seniors in college golf. Aberg will make his fifth TOUR start this week at the Valspar Championship, two weeks after he finished T24 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The top-nine players in PGA TOUR University are unchanged, with North Carolina’s Austin Greaser at No. 2, followed by Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), William Mouw (Pepperdine) and Fred Biondi (Florida). The race for the 10th spot remains close, as less than two points separates No. 10 Yuxin Lin (Florida) and No. 12 Reid Davenport (Vanderbilt). At the end of the season, players who finish 6th-10th will be exempt into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School and earn conditional membership on Korn Ferry Tour.
Two players moved into the top 50 following wins last week. Washington’s Petr Hurby won the R.E.L. Lamkin Invitational and improved 12 spots to No. 48, and Mercer’s Tobias Jonsson improved five spots to No. 47 after winning the Cleveland Golf Palmetto. Also making moves were two players who finished T2 at the Cabo Collegiate – Arizona’s Chase Sienkiewicz improved seven spots to No. 31, and Ole Miss’ Brett Schell improved 31 spots to No. 61.
The Velocity Global Ranking ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th in the Velocity Global Ranking will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 10/2023
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|21
|1264.1114
|2
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|18
|1154.4411
|3
|-
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|20
|1096.6085
|4
|-
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|20
|1080.6
|5
|-
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|18
|1078.5333
|6
|-
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|19
|1051.0557
|7
|-
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|20
|1018.442
|8
|-
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|18
|999.7811
|9
|-
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|15
|995.374
|10
|+1
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|19
|970.7121
|11
|+1
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|10
|970.454
|12
|-2
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|16
|969.4193
|13
|-
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|20
|961.306
|14
|+2
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|19
|941.4531
|15
|-
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|18
|938.0805
|16
|+1
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|14
|936.4892
|17
|-3
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|16
|927.5687
|18
|-
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|19
|898.7721
|19
|-
|Tommy Kuhl
|Illinois
|18
|874.7494
|20
|+1
|Palmer Jackson
|Notre Dame
|20
|869.4445
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.