Ludvig Aberg remains World No. 1 amateur, top player in PGA TOUR University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – With less than three months remaining in the college golf season, Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg retained his No. 1 ranking this week in both the World Amateur Golf Ranking and the PGA TOUR University Ranking of the top seniors in college golf. Aberg will make his fifth TOUR start this week at the Valspar Championship, two weeks after he finished T24 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.


    The top-nine players in PGA TOUR University are unchanged, with North Carolina’s Austin Greaser at No. 2, followed by Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), William Mouw (Pepperdine) and Fred Biondi (Florida). The race for the 10th spot remains close, as less than two points separates No. 10 Yuxin Lin (Florida) and No. 12 Reid Davenport (Vanderbilt). At the end of the season, players who finish 6th-10th will be exempt into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School and earn conditional membership on Korn Ferry Tour.

    Two players moved into the top 50 following wins last week. Washington’s Petr Hurby won the R.E.L. Lamkin Invitational and improved 12 spots to No. 48, and Mercer’s Tobias Jonsson improved five spots to No. 47 after winning the Cleveland Golf Palmetto. Also making moves were two players who finished T2 at the Cabo Collegiate – Arizona’s Chase Sienkiewicz improved seven spots to No. 31, and Ole Miss’ Brett Schell improved 31 spots to No. 61.

    The Velocity Global Ranking ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th in the Velocity Global Ranking will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

    PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

    Velocity Global Ranking – Week 10/2023

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Ludvig AbergTexas Tech211264.1114
    2-Austin GreaserNorth Carolina181154.4411
    3-Sam BennettTexas A&M201096.6085
    4-William MouwPepperdine201080.6
    5-Fred BiondiFlorida181078.5333
    6-Adrien Dumont De ChassartIllinois191051.0557
    7-Travis VickTexas201018.442
    8-Patrick WelchOklahoma18999.7811
    9-Ross SteelmanGeorgia Tech15995.374
    10+1Yuxin LinFlorida19970.7121
    11+1Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenOklahoma State10970.454
    12-2Reid DavenportVanderbilt16969.4193
    13-Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina20961.306
    14+2Ricky CastilloFlorida19941.4531
    15-Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraArkansas18938.0805
    16+1Brian StarkTexas14936.4892
    17-3Canon ClaycombAlabama16927.5687
    18-Sam ChoiPepperdine19898.7721
    19-Tommy KuhlIllinois18874.7494
    20+1Palmer JacksonNotre Dame20869.4445

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.