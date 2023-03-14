PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23H AGO

Honor Roll: March 14, 2023

2 Min Read

University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Vanderbilt tallied its fourth consecutive team victory at the Cabo Collegiate, finishing 12 strokes ahead of Ole Miss. It was the Commodores’ fifth regular-season win, a new program record, and freshman Wells Williams recorded his first collegiate victory. Brett Schell (Ranked 92nd) tied for second and led Ole Miss to a runner-up finish, while Arizona senior Chase Sienkiewicz (Ranked 31st) also tied for second.

    Two PGA TOUR University players posted individual victories last week – Mercer’s Tobias Jonsson (Ranked 52nd) won the Cleveland Golf Palmetto, and Washington’s Petr Hruby (Ranked 60th) won the R.E.L. Lamkin Invitational. Additionally, two juniors added wins to the first year of their PGA TOUR University records, as Michigan State’s August Meekhof won the Colleton River Classic, and SMU’s Nathan Petronzio won the Wake Forest Invitational.

    Week 10 Tournament Results (March 6-12)

    Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)

    Twin Dolphin Club | Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

    · Team champion: Vanderbilt

    · Individual medalist: Wells Williams/Vanderbilt

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o T2, Chase Sienkiewicz/Arizona (Ranked 31st)

    o T2, Brett Schell/Ole Miss (Ranked 92nd)

    o T10, Cole Raymond Anderson/Florida State (Ranked 27th)

    o T10, John Keefer/Baylor (Ranked 32nd)

    Colleton River Collegiate (March 6-7)

    Colleton River Club | Bluffton, South Carolina

    · Team champion: Georgia Southern

    · Individual medalist: August Meekhof/Michigan State

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o T2, Ben Carr/Georgia Southern (Ranked 30th)

    o T8, Mitchell Davis/Indiana (Ranked 107th)

    Wake Forest Invitational (March 6-7)

    Pinehurst No. 2 | Pinehurst, North Carolina

    · Team champion: UNC Greensboro

    · Individual medalist: Nathan Petronzio/SMU

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o 8th, Maximilian Steinlechner/NC State (Ranked 26th)

    o T9, Nicholas Lyerly/UNC Greensboro (Ranked 40th)

    o T9, Ronan Kleu/Iowa (Ranked 102nd)

    R.E.L. Lamkin Invitational (March 6-7)

    San Diego Country Club | Chula Vista, California

    · Team champion: New Mexico

    · Individual medalist: Petr Hruby/Washington (Ranked 60th)

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o T7, Harrison Kingsley/San Diego (Ranked 86th)

    o T7, Kirby Coe-Kirkham/Wyoming (Ranked 203rd)

    Cleveland Golf Palmetto (March 6-7)

    Palmetto Golf Club | Aiken, South Carolina

    · Team champion: South Carolina

    · Individual medalist: Tobias Jonsson/Mercer (Ranked 52nd)

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o T9, Walker Crosby/Furman (Ranked 167th)

    Week 11 Tournaments (March 13-19)

    General Hackler Championship (March 13-14)

    The Dunes Golf & Beach Club | Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

    Louisiana Classics (March 13-14)

    Oakbourne Country Club | Lafayette, Louisiana

    Seminole Intercollegiate (March 13-14)

    Seminole Legacy | Tallahassee, Florida

    The Johnnie-O at Sea Island (March 13-14)

    Sea Island Golf Club | St. Simons Island, Georgia

    N.I.T. (March 17-18)

    Omni Tucson National Golf Club | Tucson, Arizona

    Schenkel Invitational (March 17-19)

    Forest Heights Country Club | Statesboro, Georgia

    Individual Results

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    Note: Complete PGA TOUR University records can be displayed by clicking a player’s name on the Velocity Global Ranking website.

    RankPlayerUniversityLast U-Ranked StartNext Event
    1Ludvig AbergTexas TechT24, Arnold Palmer InvitationalValspar Championship (March 16-19)
    2Austin GreaserNorth CarolinaT5, Southern HighlandsValspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
    3Sam BennettTexas A&MT28, Southern HighlandsLouisiana Classics (March 13-14)
    4William MouwPepperdineT5, Southern HighlandsN.I.T. (March 17-18)
    5Fred BiondiFlorida81st, Southern HighlandsN.I.T. (March 17-18)
    6Adrien Dumont De ChassartIllinoisT17, Southern HighlandsN.I.T. (March 17-18)
    7Travis VickTexasT50, Southern HighlandsValspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
    8Patrick WelchOklahomaT9, Southern HighlandsN.I.T. (March 17-18)
    9Ross SteelmanGeorgia TechT12, Southern HighlandsLinger Longer (March 19-21)
    10Reid DavenportVanderbiltT15, Cabo CollegiateLinger Longer (March 19-21)
    11Yuxin LinFlorida1st, Southern HighlandsN.I.T. (March 17-18)
    12Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenOklahoma StateT14, Watersound InvitationalN.I.T. (March 17-18)
    13Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina53rd, Southern HighlandsValspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
    14Canon ClaycombAlabamaT48, Cabo CollegiateLinger Longer (March 19-21)
    15Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraArkansasT19, Cabo CollegiateLinger Longer (March 19-21)
    16Ricky CastilloFloridaT22, Southern HighlandsN.I.T. (March 17-18)
    17Brian StarkTexasT22, Southern HighlandsValspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
    18Sam ChoiPepperdineT15, Southern HighlandsN.I.T. (March 17-18)
    19Tommy KuhlIllinoisT3, Southern HighlandsN.I.T. (March 17-18)
    20Barclay BrownStanfordT44, Cabo CollegiateThe Goodwin (March 30 – April 1)