Honor Roll: March 14, 2023

Vanderbilt tallied its fourth consecutive team victory at the Cabo Collegiate, finishing 12 strokes ahead of Ole Miss. It was the Commodores’ fifth regular-season win, a new program record, and freshman Wells Williams recorded his first collegiate victory. Brett Schell (Ranked 92nd) tied for second and led Ole Miss to a runner-up finish, while Arizona senior Chase Sienkiewicz (Ranked 31st) also tied for second.