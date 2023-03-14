Honor Roll: March 14, 2023
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Vanderbilt tallied its fourth consecutive team victory at the Cabo Collegiate, finishing 12 strokes ahead of Ole Miss. It was the Commodores’ fifth regular-season win, a new program record, and freshman Wells Williams recorded his first collegiate victory. Brett Schell (Ranked 92nd) tied for second and led Ole Miss to a runner-up finish, while Arizona senior Chase Sienkiewicz (Ranked 31st) also tied for second.
Two PGA TOUR University players posted individual victories last week – Mercer’s Tobias Jonsson (Ranked 52nd) won the Cleveland Golf Palmetto, and Washington’s Petr Hruby (Ranked 60th) won the R.E.L. Lamkin Invitational. Additionally, two juniors added wins to the first year of their PGA TOUR University records, as Michigan State’s August Meekhof won the Colleton River Classic, and SMU’s Nathan Petronzio won the Wake Forest Invitational.
Quick Links
· Velocity Global Ranking (Update on March 15 will include Week 10/2023 tournaments)
Week 10 Tournament Results (March 6-12)
Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7)
Twin Dolphin Club | Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
· Team champion: Vanderbilt
· Individual medalist: Wells Williams/Vanderbilt
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T2, Chase Sienkiewicz/Arizona (Ranked 31st)
o T2, Brett Schell/Ole Miss (Ranked 92nd)
o T10, Cole Raymond Anderson/Florida State (Ranked 27th)
o T10, John Keefer/Baylor (Ranked 32nd)
Colleton River Collegiate (March 6-7)
Colleton River Club | Bluffton, South Carolina
· Team champion: Georgia Southern
· Individual medalist: August Meekhof/Michigan State
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T2, Ben Carr/Georgia Southern (Ranked 30th)
o T8, Mitchell Davis/Indiana (Ranked 107th)
Wake Forest Invitational (March 6-7)
Pinehurst No. 2 | Pinehurst, North Carolina
· Team champion: UNC Greensboro
· Individual medalist: Nathan Petronzio/SMU
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o 8th, Maximilian Steinlechner/NC State (Ranked 26th)
o T9, Nicholas Lyerly/UNC Greensboro (Ranked 40th)
o T9, Ronan Kleu/Iowa (Ranked 102nd)
R.E.L. Lamkin Invitational (March 6-7)
San Diego Country Club | Chula Vista, California
· Team champion: New Mexico
· Individual medalist: Petr Hruby/Washington (Ranked 60th)
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T7, Harrison Kingsley/San Diego (Ranked 86th)
o T7, Kirby Coe-Kirkham/Wyoming (Ranked 203rd)
Cleveland Golf Palmetto (March 6-7)
Palmetto Golf Club | Aiken, South Carolina
· Team champion: South Carolina
· Individual medalist: Tobias Jonsson/Mercer (Ranked 52nd)
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T9, Walker Crosby/Furman (Ranked 167th)
Week 11 Tournaments (March 13-19)
General Hackler Championship (March 13-14)
The Dunes Golf & Beach Club | Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Louisiana Classics (March 13-14)
Oakbourne Country Club | Lafayette, Louisiana
Seminole Intercollegiate (March 13-14)
Seminole Legacy | Tallahassee, Florida
The Johnnie-O at Sea Island (March 13-14)
Sea Island Golf Club | St. Simons Island, Georgia
N.I.T. (March 17-18)
Omni Tucson National Golf Club | Tucson, Arizona
Schenkel Invitational (March 17-19)
Forest Heights Country Club | Statesboro, Georgia
Individual Results
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Note: Complete PGA TOUR University records can be displayed by clicking a player’s name on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
|Rank
|Player
|University
|Last U-Ranked Start
|Next Event
|1
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|T24, Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Valspar Championship (March 16-19)
|2
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|T5, Southern Highlands
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|3
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|T28, Southern Highlands
|Louisiana Classics (March 13-14)
|4
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|T5, Southern Highlands
|N.I.T. (March 17-18)
|5
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|81st, Southern Highlands
|N.I.T. (March 17-18)
|6
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|T17, Southern Highlands
|N.I.T. (March 17-18)
|7
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|T50, Southern Highlands
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|8
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|T9, Southern Highlands
|N.I.T. (March 17-18)
|9
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|T12, Southern Highlands
|Linger Longer (March 19-21)
|10
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|T15, Cabo Collegiate
|Linger Longer (March 19-21)
|11
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|1st, Southern Highlands
|N.I.T. (March 17-18)
|12
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|T14, Watersound Invitational
|N.I.T. (March 17-18)
|13
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|53rd, Southern Highlands
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|14
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|T48, Cabo Collegiate
|Linger Longer (March 19-21)
|15
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|T19, Cabo Collegiate
|Linger Longer (March 19-21)
|16
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|T22, Southern Highlands
|N.I.T. (March 17-18)
|17
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|T22, Southern Highlands
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|18
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|T15, Southern Highlands
|N.I.T. (March 17-18)
|19
|Tommy Kuhl
|Illinois
|T3, Southern Highlands
|N.I.T. (March 17-18)
|20
|Barclay Brown
|Stanford
|T44, Cabo Collegiate
|The Goodwin (March 30 – April 1)