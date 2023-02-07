Honor Roll: February 7, 2023
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Florida opened the spring season with team and individual titles at the Sea Best Invitational, as senior Fred Biondi led the Gators to a 17-stroke victory at TPC Sawgrass last week. Ranked No. 3 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Biondi won a sudden-death playoff against teammate Ricky Castillo and captured his third career collegiate title.
This week, both Florida and Biondi will look to defend their titles at their home event, the Vystar Credit Union Gators Invitational. At the Southwestern Invitational, the defending NCAA champions won their first tournament of the 2022-23 season, as Texas posted a 13-stroke victory over Pepperdine. Freshman Keaton Vo led the Longhorns with a runner-up finish behind Wake Forest junior Michael Brennan. Alongside Vo were two other Texas freshmen – Jacob Sosa opened with a school-record 61 and went on to finish third, and Christiaan Maas was T5.
This week, 17 of the top 20 players in PGA TOUR University will compete in either The Hayt (February 5-6), Amer Ari (February 8-10) or Vystar Credit Union Gators Invitational (February 11-12).
Week 5 Tournament Results (January 30 – February 5)
Sea Best Invitational (January 30-31)
TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
-Team champion: Florida
-Individual medalist: Fred Biondi/Florida (Ranked 3rd)
-Notable U-Ranked players:
*2nd, Ricky Castillo/Florida (Ranked 20th)
*3rd, Giovanni Manzoni/Florida (Ranked 95th)
*8th, Jonathan Yaun/Liberty (Ranked 51st)
*T9, Yuxin Lin/Florida (Ranked 17th)
Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate(January 30-31)
Tucson Country Club | Tucson, Arizona
-Team champion: Texas A&M
-Individual medalist: Zac Jones/BYU
-Notable U-Ranked players:
-2nd, Calvin McCoy/Arizona (Ranked 149th)
*T3, Chaz Aurilia/Arizona (Ranked 102nd)
*T6, Sam Bennett/Texas A&M (Ranked 4th)
Southwestern Invitational(January 30 – February 1)
North Ranch Country Club | Westlake Village, California
-Team champion: Texas
-Individual medalist: Michael Brennan/Wake Forest
-Notable U-Ranked players:
*T9, Derek Hitchner/Pepperdine (Ranked 23rd)
Week 6 Tournaments (February 6-12)
The Hayt(February 5-6)
Hapuna Golf Course | Waimea, Hawaii
Vystar Credit Union Gators Invitational (February 11-12)
Mark Bostick Golf Course | Gainesville, Florida
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
|Rank
|Player
|University
|Last U-Ranked Start
|Next Event
|1
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|T70, Hero Dubai Desert Classic
|Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
|2
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|T16, Williams Cup
|Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
|3
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|1st, Sea Best Invitational
|Gator Invitational (Feb. 11-12)
|4
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|T6, Arizona Intercollegiate
|John Burns (Feb. 16-18)
|5
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|T11, Isleworth Collegiate
|Mobile Bay (Feb. 13-14)
|6
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|T42, Southwestern Invitational
|Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
|7
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|T15, Southwestern Invitational
|Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
|8
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|T17, Ka'anapali Classic
|Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 12-13)
|9
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|79th, Ben Hogan Collegiate
|T8, The Hayt (Feb. 5-6)
|10
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|T16, Williams Cup
|Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
|11
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|T5, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
|Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
|12
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|T19, Ben Hogan Collegiate
|Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
|13
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|T28, Southwestern Invitational
|Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
|14
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|67th, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
|T14, The Hayt (Feb. 5-6)
|15
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|T20, Jackson T. Stephens Cup
|T6, The Hayt (Feb. 5-6)
|16
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|T13, Southwestern Invitational
|Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
|17
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|T9, Sea Best Invitational
|Gator Invitational (Feb. 11-12)
|18
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|T5, Williams Cup
|Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
|19
|Barclay Brown
|Stanford
|T32, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
|Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
|20
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|2nd, Sea Best Invitational
|Gator Invitational (Feb. 11-12)