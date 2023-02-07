Honor Roll: February 7, 2023

Florida opened the spring season with team and individual titles at the Sea Best Invitational, as senior Fred Biondi led the Gators to a 17-stroke victory at TPC Sawgrass last week. Ranked No. 3 in the Velocity Global Ranking , Biondi won a sudden-death playoff against teammate Ricky Castillo and captured his third career collegiate title.



This week, both Florida and Biondi will look to defend their titles at their home event, the Vystar Credit Union Gators Invitational. At the Southwestern Invitational, the defending NCAA champions won their first tournament of the 2022-23 season, as Texas posted a 13-stroke victory over Pepperdine. Freshman Keaton Vo led the Longhorns with a runner-up finish behind Wake Forest junior Michael Brennan. Alongside Vo were two other Texas freshmen – Jacob Sosa opened with a school-record 61 and went on to finish third, and Christiaan Maas was T5.



This week, 17 of the top 20 players in PGA TOUR University will compete in either The Hayt (February 5-6), Amer Ari (February 8-10) or Vystar Credit Union Gators Invitational (February 11-12).

