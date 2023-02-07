PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Honor Roll: February 7, 2023

1 Min Read

University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Florida opened the spring season with team and individual titles at the Sea Best Invitational, as senior Fred Biondi led the Gators to a 17-stroke victory at TPC Sawgrass last week. Ranked No. 3 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Biondi won a sudden-death playoff against teammate Ricky Castillo and captured his third career collegiate title.

    This week, both Florida and Biondi will look to defend their titles at their home event, the Vystar Credit Union Gators Invitational. At the Southwestern Invitational, the defending NCAA champions won their first tournament of the 2022-23 season, as Texas posted a 13-stroke victory over Pepperdine. Freshman Keaton Vo led the Longhorns with a runner-up finish behind Wake Forest junior Michael Brennan. Alongside Vo were two other Texas freshmen – Jacob Sosa opened with a school-record 61 and went on to finish third, and Christiaan Maas was T5.

    This week, 17 of the top 20 players in PGA TOUR University will compete in either The Hayt (February 5-6), Amer Ari (February 8-10) or Vystar Credit Union Gators Invitational (February 11-12).

    Quick Links

    Velocity Global Ranking (Update on February 8 will include Week 5/2023 tournaments)
    PGA TOUR University Rules and Regulations
    Golf Channel College Central
    @PGATOURU: Instagram | Twitter

    Week 5 Tournament Results (January 30 – February 5)


    Sea Best Invitational (January 30-31)
    TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    -Team champion: Florida
    -Individual medalist: Fred Biondi/Florida (Ranked 3rd)
    -Notable U-Ranked players:
    *2nd, Ricky Castillo/Florida (Ranked 20th)
    *3rd, Giovanni Manzoni/Florida (Ranked 95th)
    *8th, Jonathan Yaun/Liberty (Ranked 51st)
    *T9, Yuxin Lin/Florida (Ranked 17th)

    Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate(January 30-31)


    Tucson Country Club | Tucson, Arizona
    -Team champion: Texas A&M
    -Individual medalist: Zac Jones/BYU
    -Notable U-Ranked players:
    -2nd, Calvin McCoy/Arizona (Ranked 149th)
    *T3, Chaz Aurilia/Arizona (Ranked 102nd)
    *T6, Sam Bennett/Texas A&M (Ranked 4th)

    Southwestern Invitational(January 30 – February 1)

    North Ranch Country Club | Westlake Village, California
    -Team champion: Texas
    -Individual medalist: Michael Brennan/Wake Forest
    -Notable U-Ranked players:
    *T9, Derek Hitchner/Pepperdine (Ranked 23rd)
    Week 6 Tournaments (February 6-12)
    The Hayt(February 5-6)


    Hapuna Golf Course | Waimea, Hawaii

    Vystar Credit Union Gators Invitational (February 11-12)

    Mark Bostick Golf Course | Gainesville, Florida


    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.

    RankPlayerUniversityLast U-Ranked StartNext Event
    1Ludvig AbergTexas TechT70, Hero Dubai Desert ClassicAmer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
    2Austin GreaserNorth CarolinaT16, Williams CupAmer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
    3Fred BiondiFlorida1st, Sea Best InvitationalGator Invitational (Feb. 11-12)
    4Sam BennettTexas A&MT6, Arizona IntercollegiateJohn Burns (Feb. 16-18)
    5Adrien Dumont De ChassartIllinoisT11, Isleworth CollegiateMobile Bay (Feb. 13-14)
    6Travis VickTexasT42, Southwestern InvitationalAmer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
    7William MouwPepperdineT15, Southwestern InvitationalAmer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
    8Patrick WelchOklahomaT17, Ka'anapali ClassicPuerto Rico Classic (Feb. 12-13)
    9Reid DavenportVanderbilt79th, Ben Hogan CollegiateT8, The Hayt (Feb. 5-6)
    10Dylan MenanteNorth CarolinaT16, Williams CupAmer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
    11Ross SteelmanGeorgia TechT5, Golf Club of Georgia CollegiateAmer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
    12Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenOklahoma StateT19, Ben Hogan CollegiateAmer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
    13Brian StarkTexasT28, Southwestern InvitationalAmer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
    14Canon ClaycombAlabama67th, Golf Club of Georgia CollegiateT14, The Hayt (Feb. 5-6)
    15Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraArkansasT20, Jackson T. Stephens CupT6, The Hayt (Feb. 5-6)
    16Sam ChoiPepperdineT13, Southwestern InvitationalAmer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
    17Yuxin LinFloridaT9, Sea Best InvitationalGator Invitational (Feb. 11-12)
    18Ryan BurnettNorth CarolinaT5, Williams CupAmer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
    19Barclay BrownStanfordT32, Golf Club of Georgia CollegiateAmer Ari (Feb. 8-10)
    20Ricky CastilloFlorida2nd, Sea Best InvitationalGator Invitational (Feb. 11-12)