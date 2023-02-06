PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Pierceson Coody prevails in Panama

2 Min Read

University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Pierceson Coody erased a five-stroke deficit in the final round and birdied the first playoff hole to win The Panama Championship, his second victory in his first 14 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. The No. 1 player from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 joined Kris Ventura, Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler as players who posted multiple victories in his first 20 starts on Korn Ferry Tour (since 2019).

    “It feels fake,” Coody said. “I had surgery in the offseason and missed the (first) two cuts (of 2023), so to say I wasn’t very high on my game would be an understatement. I had a great second round, felt like I got myself back in the tournament, and from there things just kind of kept going my way. This final round was awesome. I did a lot of things really well and made some putts down the stretch that just gave me this chance.”

    The three-man playoff included another PGA TOUR University alum, as Mac Meissner also posted a 3-under total and his T2 finish was the best of his Korn Ferry Tour career. Joe Highsmith finished T4, one stroke out of the playoff, and Chris Gotterup was T14.

    With Coody’s victory, PGA TOUR University alumni have combined for nine professional victories since June 2021.

    Korn Ferry Tour victories (4)

    · Trevor Werbylo, 2022 Lake Charles Championship · Davis Thompson, 2022 REX Hospital Open · Pierceson Coody, 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open · Pierceson Coody, 2023 Panama Championship


    · Mac Meissner, 2021 Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational · Trevor Werbylo, 2021 Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club · Noah Goodwin, 2022 Sotheby's International Realty Canada Ontario Open · Parker Coody, 2022 CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open · Noah Goodwin, 2022 GolfBC Championship


    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    T3Pierceson Coody*5003Win, The Panama Championship
    5Mac Meissner3033T2, The Panama Championship
    11Joe Highsmith*2043T4, The Panama Championship
    T35Logan McAllister*733T10, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
    55Chris Gotterup*523T14, The Panama Championship
    71Quade Cummins283T31, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
    T83Noah Goodwin*193T34, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
    T92Jacob Bridgeman*122T41, The Panama Championship
    102Jackson Suber*81T49, The Panama Championship

    *Class of 2022

    PGA TOUR

    Two alumni made the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is slated for a Monday finish. When play was suspended Sunday evening, Kevin Yu was T13 at 9-under, and Trevor Werbylo was T55 after making his third straight cut.

    Davis Thompson is the lone alumnus playing in the second designated event of the season, the WM Phoenix Open. The No. 2 player from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 has three top-15 finishes this season, including a runner-up at The American Express.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    20Davis Thompson45982nd, The American Express
    50Kevin Yu2579T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    124Austin Eckroat849T12, Sony Open in Hawaii
    179Trevor Werbylo259T41, The American Express