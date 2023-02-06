PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Pierceson Coody prevails in Panama
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Korn Ferry Tour
Pierceson Coody erased a five-stroke deficit in the final round and birdied the first playoff hole to win The Panama Championship, his second victory in his first 14 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. The No. 1 player from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 joined Kris Ventura, Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler as players who posted multiple victories in his first 20 starts on Korn Ferry Tour (since 2019).
“It feels fake,” Coody said. “I had surgery in the offseason and missed the (first) two cuts (of 2023), so to say I wasn’t very high on my game would be an understatement. I had a great second round, felt like I got myself back in the tournament, and from there things just kind of kept going my way. This final round was awesome. I did a lot of things really well and made some putts down the stretch that just gave me this chance.”
The three-man playoff included another PGA TOUR University alum, as Mac Meissner also posted a 3-under total and his T2 finish was the best of his Korn Ferry Tour career. Joe Highsmith finished T4, one stroke out of the playoff, and Chris Gotterup was T14.
With Coody’s victory, PGA TOUR University alumni have combined for nine professional victories since June 2021.
Korn Ferry Tour victories (4)
· Trevor Werbylo, 2022 Lake Charles Championship · Davis Thompson, 2022 REX Hospital Open · Pierceson Coody, 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open · Pierceson Coody, 2023 Panama Championship
· Mac Meissner, 2021 Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational · Trevor Werbylo, 2021 Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club · Noah Goodwin, 2022 Sotheby's International Realty Canada Ontario Open · Parker Coody, 2022 CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open · Noah Goodwin, 2022 GolfBC Championship
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|T3
|Pierceson Coody*
|500
|3
|Win, The Panama Championship
|5
|Mac Meissner
|303
|3
|T2, The Panama Championship
|11
|Joe Highsmith*
|204
|3
|T4, The Panama Championship
|T35
|Logan McAllister*
|73
|3
|T10, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|55
|Chris Gotterup*
|52
|3
|T14, The Panama Championship
|71
|Quade Cummins
|28
|3
|T31, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|T83
|Noah Goodwin*
|19
|3
|T34, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|T92
|Jacob Bridgeman*
|12
|2
|T41, The Panama Championship
|102
|Jackson Suber*
|8
|1
|T49, The Panama Championship
*Class of 2022
PGA TOUR
Two alumni made the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is slated for a Monday finish. When play was suspended Sunday evening, Kevin Yu was T13 at 9-under, and Trevor Werbylo was T55 after making his third straight cut.
Davis Thompson is the lone alumnus playing in the second designated event of the season, the WM Phoenix Open. The No. 2 player from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 has three top-15 finishes this season, including a runner-up at The American Express.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|20
|Davis Thompson
|459
|8
|2nd, The American Express
|50
|Kevin Yu
|257
|9
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|124
|Austin Eckroat
|84
|9
|T12, Sony Open in Hawaii
|179
|Trevor Werbylo
|25
|9
|T41, The American Express