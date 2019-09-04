PGA TOUR University: How it works

PGA TOUR University Overview

PGA TOUR University is a program designed to strengthen and elevate the path to the PGA TOUR through the Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series – China. This program will reward elite collegiate play with varying levels of playing access to Tours operated under the PGA TOUR umbrella, while upholding the principles and virtues of collegiate athletics.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Who is eligible for PGA TOUR University?

Players eligible for the PGA TOUR University Ranking List are NCAA Division I golfers who complete a minimum of four years in college, or who complete three years, but deliver intent and proof of early college graduation.

When is the PGA TOUR University Ranking List final?

The PGA TOUR University Ranking List will be finalized at the at the conclusion of each NCAA Men’s Division I Golf Championship.

How many players from the final PGA TOUR University Ranking List qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour?

The top five finishers from the final Official PGA TOUR University Ranking List will receive Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all open, full-field events beginning the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Men’s National Championship through the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season. The top five finishers will also be exempt into the Final Stage of that year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

How many players from the final PGA TOUR University Ranking List qualify for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and/or PGA TOUR Series – China?