PGA TOUR U
PGA TOUR University: How it works
June 01, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR University Overview
PGA TOUR University is a program designed to strengthen and elevate the path to the PGA TOUR through the Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series – China. This program will reward elite collegiate play with varying levels of playing access to Tours operated under the PGA TOUR umbrella, while upholding the principles and virtues of collegiate athletics.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Who is eligible for PGA TOUR University?
Players eligible for the PGA TOUR University Ranking List are NCAA Division I golfers who complete a minimum of four years in college, or who complete three years, but deliver intent and proof of early college graduation.
When is the PGA TOUR University Ranking List final?
The PGA TOUR University Ranking List will be finalized at the at the conclusion of each NCAA Men’s Division I Golf Championship.
How many players from the final PGA TOUR University Ranking List qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour?
The top five finishers from the final Official PGA TOUR University Ranking List will receive Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all open, full-field events beginning the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Men’s National Championship through the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season. The top five finishers will also be exempt into the Final Stage of that year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
How many players from the final PGA TOUR University Ranking List qualify for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and/or PGA TOUR Series – China?
Finishers 6–15 will receive membership onto one of the PGA TOUR’s International Tours: PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Series – China, and will be exempt into all open, full-field events beginning the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Men’s National Championship through the conclusion of the current season. Finishers 6-15 will also be exempt into Second Stage of that year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
Can players remain amateur and still participate in the program?
Finishers from the final Official PGA TOUR University Ranking List who choose to remain amateur for the selection of the current year’s Walker Cup or World Amateur Team Championship must declare in writing to the PGA TOUR within three days following the release of the final official ranking list and may participate in events as a non-member. Thereafter, these players may join as a member and accept any remaining performance benefits provided that they do so within 10 days following the conclusion of the Walker Cup or World Amateur Team Championship.
How does the PGA TOUR University Ranking List work?
The PGA TOUR is partnering with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) to create the PGA TOUR University Ranking List. The WAGR System ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events on a rolling cycle over the previous 104 weeks. The list will be filtered to include those players and results meeting the PGA TOUR University eligibility criteria.
What time period will the ranking encompass?
The ranking time period will be the final two years of collegiate play; however, a player won’t appear on the ranking list until the fourth year of collegiate play begins.
Which events are included in the ranking?
NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events and PGA TOUR events (including the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship).
Does a player have to participate in a minimum number of tournaments?
Yes, a player must compete in a minimum of nine events in his final year of play. Additionally, a player must participate in the NCAA Division I Men’s Regional Championship during his final year of play.
How often will the ranking list be updated?
The PGA TOUR University Ranking List will be updated every Thursday during the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf season.
