Matthieu Pavon represents the American dream

Overlooked and undervalued, Pavon has succeeded anyway. He used to be terrible at chipping but went to a cross-handed grip and fixed that deficiency. Relegated to the Alps Tour, Challenge Tour and any others that would have him, he played his way up the ladder. Even after finally getting his DP World Tour card he was ranked outside the top 200 in the world as recently as the fall of 2023. He remained all but anonymous at 30 years of age.