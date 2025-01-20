Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley looks to improve upon his 37th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Baddeley's average finish has been 51st, and his average score 2-under, over his last six appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Baddeley last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 37th with a score of 4-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Baddeley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|1/25/2023
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|1/28/2021
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|1/23/2020
|64
|71-72-69-76
|E
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 70th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Baddeley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 280.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -1.388 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Baddeley is averaging -3.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.031 last season, which ranked 182nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (283.4 yards) ranked 179th, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranked 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley had a -0.359 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 63.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 18th last season, while he averaged 28.26 putts per round (17th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|283.4
|280.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|63.39%
|69.61%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.26
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|172
|21.16%
|19.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.40%
|10.46%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 24 tournaments).
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Baddeley's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot 4-under and finished 17th in that event.
- Baddeley's 175 points last season placed him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field at -0.721.
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.244), which ranked second in the field.
- Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.031
|-3.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.359
|1.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.404
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.487
|-1.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.499
|-3.285
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|71-68-71-75
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|73-66-73-74
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|76
|70-67-75-71
|+3
|2
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.