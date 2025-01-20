PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Aaron Baddeley looks to improve upon his 37th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Baddeley's average finish has been 51st, and his average score 2-under, over his last six appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Baddeley last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 37th with a score of 4-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Baddeley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20243769-72-73-70-4
    1/25/2023MC71-74+1
    1/28/2021MC75-73+4
    1/23/20206471-72-69-76E

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 70th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 280.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -1.388 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Baddeley is averaging -3.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.031 last season, which ranked 182nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (283.4 yards) ranked 179th, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranked 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Baddeley had a -0.359 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 63.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Baddeley's 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 18th last season, while he averaged 28.26 putts per round (17th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance179283.4280.5
    Greens in Regulation %16563.39%69.61%
    Putts Per Round1728.2629.5
    Par Breakers17221.16%19.93%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.40%10.46%

    Baddeley's best finishes

    • Baddeley did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 24 tournaments).
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Baddeley's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot 4-under and finished 17th in that event.
    • Baddeley's 175 points last season placed him 154th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field at -0.721.
    • Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.244), which ranked second in the field.
    • Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-1.031-3.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.3591.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.404-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.487-1.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.499-3.285

    Baddeley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8272-69-74-72+72
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-70-74-70-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-67-69-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-71+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7268-70-72-76-23
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-70-74-83
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-67-74-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5068-73-72-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-76+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6471-68-71-75-3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship7073-66-73-74+2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7670-67-75-71+32
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC74-68-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.