Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 70th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Baddeley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.

Off the tee, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 280.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -1.388 Strokes Gained: Putting.