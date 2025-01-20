Justin Rose betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five appearances, Rose has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.

Justin Rose has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rose is averaging -0.856 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.