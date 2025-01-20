PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Justin Rose finished 56th in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, shooting a 1-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) .

    Latest odds for Rose at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Rose has entered the Farmers Insurance Open seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2024, Rose finished 56th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Rose's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20245669-71-74-73-1
    1/25/20231873-70-70-72-3
    1/26/2022667-71-69-68-13
    1/23/2020MC75-70+1
    1/24/2019163-66-69-69-21

    Rose's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Rose has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Justin Rose has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose is averaging -0.856 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose is averaging -2.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rose .

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126297.5299.6
    Greens in Regulation %16763.30%67.71%
    Putts Per Round3728.5429.6
    Par Breakers17720.67%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance3313.02%12.50%

    Rose's best finishes

    • Rose teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 63.2%.
    • Last season Rose's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he shot 7-under and finished second.
    • Rose ranked 55th in the FedExCup standings with 881 points last season.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.0610.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.377-1.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.029-0.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.022-0.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.445-2.800

    Rose's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-71-74-73-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-71-66-11155
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6469-71-73-70-14
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-73-66-71-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-68-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship670-67-64-69-14263
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3270-71-66-73E22
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6872-75-65-69+16
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-72+1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship269-68-73-67-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-66-71-71-6140

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.