Justin Rose betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Justin Rose finished 56th in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, shooting a 1-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) .
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Rose has entered the Farmers Insurance Open seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2024, Rose finished 56th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Rose's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|1/25/2023
|18
|73-70-70-72
|-3
|1/26/2022
|6
|67-71-69-68
|-13
|1/23/2020
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|1/24/2019
|1
|63-66-69-69
|-21
Rose's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Rose has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Justin Rose has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rose is averaging -0.856 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose is averaging -2.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|297.5
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|63.30%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.54
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|177
|20.67%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.02%
|12.50%
Rose's best finishes
- Rose teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 63.2%.
- Last season Rose's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he shot 7-under and finished second.
- Rose ranked 55th in the FedExCup standings with 881 points last season.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.061
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.377
|-1.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.029
|-0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.022
|-0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.445
|-2.800
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|70-71-66-73
|E
|22
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|72-75-65-69
|+1
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-66-71-71
|-6
|140
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.