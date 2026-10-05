The First Look: Baycurrent Classic

LAST TIME: After a few close calls in Japan, Xander Schauffele finally had his day, winning by one over Max Greyserman. It was Schauffele’s 10th PGA Tour title, but his first since he won The Open Championship in 2024. Schauffele fired a Sunday 64 to hold off the hard-charging Greyserman, who shot a 6-under 65. Schauffele started with three birdies in his first six holes, but Greyserman hung around until late – and just couldn’t convert a pair of key opportunities on the back nine, missing back-to-back birdie chances on Nos. 15 and 16. Greyserman also knocked his approach on the par-4 18th to just an inch away; had he made it, he would have forced a playoff. Schauffele made a 13-footer for birdie on the penultimate hole, which ultimately was the difference.