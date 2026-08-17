The First Look: BMW Championship puts survival, advancement on line at Bellerive Country Club

FIELD NOTES: Scheffler won by eight shots Sunday in Memphis and now leads the FedExCup standings by almost 1,400 points. ... He looks to become the first person to successfully defend his title at the BMW Championship since Patrick Cantlay in 2021-22. … Rory McIlroy is looking for an improved effort in the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs after a tough opener in Memphis saw him finish 66th out of the 68 golfers who made it to Sunday (Robert MacIntyre withdrew after the first round). ... McIlroy said Sunday he would return to Florida that afternoon to put in a practice session with his caddie and coach prior to heading to St. Louis on Tuesday. This was McIlroy’s first tournament since The Open Championship. … Want to talk about longevity? Adam Scott will tee it up this week as the lone golfer who played in both the 2018 PGA Championship and the 2008 BMW Championship at Bellerive. ... Scott finished solo third at the PGA, three shots back of Brooks Koepka. … Justin Thomas also had a fine finish at the PGA Championship, as he ended up tied for sixth. Thomas heads into the week No. 12 in the FedExCup standings. … Si Woo Kim was the closest man to Scheffler Sunday in Memphis and is looking to continue his tremendous 2026 campaign in the final two legs of the playoffs. ... Kim sits first in the International Team standings for the Presidents Cup and has notched an impressive 11 top-10 finishes this year – including three runner-ups. He is No. 4 in the FedExCup standings. … All of the top 50 in the FedExCup standings are set to tee it up this week in St. Louis.