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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude

Rickie Fowler reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude

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Rickie Fowler returns to Bellerive Country Club for the BMW Championship, set to tee off Aug. 20-23, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Fowler finished tied for seventh at 7-under.

Latest odds for Fowler at the BMW Championship.

Fowler's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T767-70-67-69-7
2023T2566-69-73-69-3

At the BMW Championship

  • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Fowler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3468-73-66-72-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT863-68-67-70-1270.286
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1871-69-71-66-353.800
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1570-69-63-68-1450.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3869-66-68-67-1019.917
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC71-74+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-82+17--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-71-68-75+48.300
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT274-63-69-65-13375.000

Fowler's recent performances

  • Fowler has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
  • Fowler has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fowler has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1840.125
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2060.443
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.135-0.066
Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3280.306
Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5840.808

Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.184 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.206 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
  • Fowler has accumulated 1,231 FedExCup Regular Season points (28th) this season and ranks 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.57%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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