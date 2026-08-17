Rickie Fowler betting profile: BMW Championship
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Rickie Fowler reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude
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Rickie Fowler returns to Bellerive Country Club for the BMW Championship, set to tee off Aug. 20-23, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Fowler finished tied for seventh at 7-under.
Fowler's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|2023
|T25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
At the BMW Championship
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T34
|68-73-66-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|63-68-67-70
|-12
|70.286
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|71-69-71-66
|-3
|53.800
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|70-69-63-68
|-14
|50.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|19.917
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-71-68-75
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|74-63-69-65
|-13
|375.000
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.184
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.206
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.135
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.328
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.584
|0.808
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.184 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.206 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 1,231 FedExCup Regular Season points (28th) this season and ranks 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.57%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.