Rickie Fowler betting profile: BMW Championship

Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.184 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.206 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.