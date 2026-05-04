The First Look: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Ryan Fox makes birdie on the first playoff hole at ONEflight Myrtle
It’s set to be another excellent week on The Grand Strand as the PGA TOUR returns for the third edition of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
There are plenty of TOUR winners – including major champions – along with Korn Ferry Tour graduates and up-and-coming stars looking for valuable FedExCup points all teeing it up this week along the Atlantic Ocean – led by Brooks Koepka.
Here’s everything else you need to know about the event played alongside the Truist Championship on the PGA TOUR schedule this week.
FIELD NOTES: Brooks Koepka is back on the PGA TOUR after missing the cut alongside Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Koepka has four top-20 finishes so far this season, including a T12 at the Masters. … European Ryder Cupper Rasmus Højgaard returns to the TOUR for the first time since the Masters. Højgaard has had a steady 2026 with just two missed cuts and a top-10 finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. … Marco Penge is looking to make a big springtime splash on the PGA TOUR. Penge, who won three times on the DP World Tour last year en route to earning a TOUR card, has made four straight cuts and recorded a T4 at the Valspar Championship earlier this season. … PGA TOUR University up-and-coming stars Luke Clanton, David Ford and Gordon Sargent are all back in action. … Former FedExCup champions Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker are teeing it up. … Other global stars looking to make their mark in Myrtle Beach include Tom Kim, Austin Eckroat, Haotong Li and Joel Dahmen.
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Blades Brown returns to action on the PGA TOUR, having had a steady run of results of late. Three straight cuts made on TOUR for the 18-year-old, including a solo third at the Puerto Rico Open plus a runner-up in his last start on the Korn Ferry Tour in mid-April. … Casey Jarvis will tee it up on TOUR once again after a T20 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Jarvis has won twice already on the DP World Tour in 2026. … Ryan Ruffels earned a PGA TOUR start via his victory at The Q at Myrtle Beach. Ruffels, who has made 20 career TOUR starts, edged Grant Horvat in the final-round, stroke-play shootout. … The other sponsor invites include Grant Haefner, Evan Harmeling, Thriston Lawrence, Nicholas Marchese, Trent Phillips, Wells Williams and Grayson Wood.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The next Signature Event is the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. It’s an important week for those eager to qualify, as the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic marks the first of three qualifying events via the Aon Swing 5, with THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge being the others. Qualifying for the Travelers Championship also includes points earned from Myrtle Beach.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 300 FedExCup points.
COURSE: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, par 71, 7,347 yards. Originally designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. in 1948, it was just the second golf course built in Myrtle Beach, now known the world over for its plentiful golf courses. The Dunes was renovated by Rees Jones in 2003, 2013, 2018 and 2023 while awaiting its first visit by the PGA TOUR. The eighth hole will once again play as a par 4 (usually a par 5) while the renovation in 2023 included re-grassing and levelling all championship tees, building new championship tees on Nos. 1, 2, 6, 8 and 14, rebuilding lake edges on Nos. 1, 10 and 18, rebuilding the practice green, and building a new chipping green and practice bunker.
Prior to 2024, The Dunes did have some history with the TOUR. It hosted the PGA TOUR Champions season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship from 1994 to 1999 and was the host venue for Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School in 1973.
72-HOLE RECORD: 262, Chris Gotterup (2024)
18-HOLE RECORD: 63, Trace Crowe (Round 2, 2024), Mackenzie Hughes (Round 1, 2025)
LAST TIME: Ryan Fox chipped in from about 50 feet away on the first playoff hole to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR. Fox fired a final-round 5-under 66. He topped Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Higgs in the playoff. Hughes had a one-shot lead on the tee of the 72nd hole but hit his drive into the trees and missed a 10-foot par putt. Hughes had a 15-foot birdie look on the first playoff hole, and Higgs had a 25-footer that both missed.
Kevin Yu finished one shot out of the playoff at 14 under while Alex Smalley and Niklas Norgaard – who shot the round-of-the-day Sunday, a 7-under 64 – rounded out the top five.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-noon, Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-5 p.m., Golf Channel