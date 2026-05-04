The First Look: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

FIELD NOTES: Brooks Koepka is back on the PGA TOUR after missing the cut alongside Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Koepka has four top-20 finishes so far this season, including a T12 at the Masters. … European Ryder Cupper Rasmus Højgaard returns to the TOUR for the first time since the Masters. Højgaard has had a steady 2026 with just two missed cuts and a top-10 finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. … Marco Penge is looking to make a big springtime splash on the PGA TOUR. Penge, who won three times on the DP World Tour last year en route to earning a TOUR card, has made four straight cuts and recorded a T4 at the Valspar Championship earlier this season. … PGA TOUR University up-and-coming stars Luke Clanton, David Ford and Gordon Sargent are all back in action. … Former FedExCup champions Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker are teeing it up. … Other global stars looking to make their mark in Myrtle Beach include Tom Kim, Austin Eckroat, Haotong Li and Joel Dahmen.