PGA TOUR this week: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic facts and figures
1 Min Read
Ryan Fox’s Round 4 winning highlights from ONEflight Myrtle Beach
Key takeaways
- Dates: May 7-10, 2026
- Location: Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Purse: $4 million
- First place: $720,000
- FedExCup points to winner: 300
- Defending champion: Ryan Fox (15-under)
Where is ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic played?
The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic is played at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The course was designed by Robert Trent Jones and built in 1948.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Robert Trent Jones
- Par: 71
- Yardage: 7,347 yards
Who are the past champions?
The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic is in its third year, with both past champions earning their first career PGA TOUR victory at this event.
- 2025: Ryan Fox (15-under)
- 2024: Chris Gotterup (22-under)
Who is in the field this week?
The tournament field was expanded to 123 players to accommodate Brooks Koepka's return via the Returning Member Program, ensuring no regular TOUR member lost their spot. Defending champion Ryan Fox is not playing this week.
The field includes four players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking, but no players currently in the top 25 of the FedExCup standings. Ryan Ruffels earned his sponsor exemption by winning "The Q at Myrtle Beach," a high-stakes YouTube showdown in which golf content creators competed for a tournament spot.
Notable players include:
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $4 million
- First-place prize: $720,000
- FedExCup points: 300 to the winner
What are the playoff holes?
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: Hole 18 repeated, with hole location changes after the second and fifth playoff holes.
What are the scoring records at ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic?
- Best 18-hole score: 61, Thorbjørn Olesen (fourth round, 2024)
- Largest 54-hole lead: four strokes, Chris Gotterup (2024)
- Largest margin of victory: six strokes, Chris Gotterup (2024)
- Best come-from-behind win: three shots back, Ryan Fox (2025)
- Latest playoff: 2025, Ryan Fox defeated Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes
What happened last year at ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic?
Ryan Fox claimed his first career PGA TOUR victory in a playoff against Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes after all three players finished at 15-under.
Mackenzie Hughes held the first-round lead at 8-under and was tied for the lead after 36 holes. Carson Young took the solo lead after the third round but shot 2-over in the final round to finish T13. Fox entered the final round three shots back and won the playoff on the first extra hole with a birdie.
How to follow
Here’s everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-noon, GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-5 p.m., GOLF Channel