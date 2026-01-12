The First Look: Opening Drive begins with stacked field at season-opening Sony Open in Hawaii

FIELD NOTES: The 120-player field to open the 2026 PGA TOUR campaign features four top-10 ranked golfers in the world: Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Robert MacIntyre and Ben Griffin – Ryder Cup participants, all. … Keegan Bradley, the American captain and No. 15 in the world, is also in the field. Bradley lost in a playoff in 2024 and finished T6 last year. … Nick Taylor is back in Hawaii as the defending champion. He’s looking to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the Sony Open since Jimmy Walker in 2014-15. … Jordan Spieth returns to the Sony Open for the first time since 2023. Spieth has had some hit-or-miss results at the event, with a third-place finish in 2017 as his best. He’s had three missed cuts in five starts at Waialae. Spieth had four top 10s last season, earning his way into the FedExCup Playoffs. … Other top 20 golfers in the world who are starting their seasons at Waialae include 2022 champion Hideki Matsuyama (who hasn’t missed a cut at the Sony Open since 2013) and Collin Morikawa, who is returning to the Sony Open for the first time since 2021 when he finished T7. … As the calendar has turned to a new year, that means there is a fresh crop of stars and stars-in-waiting who are looking forward to a solid start to their TOUR seasons including seven of the top 10 players who earned TOUR status via the DP World Tour, 19 of the top 20 from the Korn Ferry Tour including No. 1 Johnny Keefer, and all five who earned TOUR status via Q-School, including the medalist AJ Ewart.