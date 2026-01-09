Inside the Field: Sony Open in Hawaii

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
    The 2026 PGA TOUR season opens at the Sony Open in Hawaii, set to tee off Thursday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu and showcasing an elite field on a venue that stands alone for its creative design and scenic views.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field in Honolulu:

    Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Morikawa, Collin
    Spaun, J.J.

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

    Matsuyama, Hideki

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Harman, Brian

    Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

    Henley, Russell
    Kitayama, Kurt

    Tournament winner in past two seasons

    Bradley, Keegan
    Brennan, Michael
    Campbell, Brian
    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Dunlap, Nick
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckoroat, Austin
    Finau, Tony
    Fisk, Steven
    Gerard, Ryan
    Gotterup, Chris
    Griffin, Ben
    Hall, Harry
    Highsmith, Joe
    Kirk, Chris
    Knapp, Jake
    MacIntyre, Robert
    McCarty, Matt
    McNealy, Maverick
    Mouw, William
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Rai, Aaron
    Riley, Davis
    Schenk, Adam
    Taylor, Nick
    Yu, Kevin
    Simpson, Webb
    Garnett, Brice
    Horschel, Billy
    Kim, Tom
    Kizzire, Patton
    Malnati, Peter
    Pavon, Matthieu

    Past champion of Sony Open

    Kim, Si Woo

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup Points List

    Conners, Corey
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Stevens, Sam
    Berger, Daniel
    McCarthy, Denny
    Kim, Michael
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Spieth, Jordan
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Schmid, Matti
    Grillo, Emiliano
    van Rooyen, Erik

    Top 100 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

    Hoey, Rico
    McGreevy, Max
    Smalley, Alex
    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Mitchell, Keith
    Meissner, Mac
    Woodland, Gary
    Roy, Kevin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Phillips, Chandler
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

    Cabello, Anson
    Johnson, Zach
    Kaneko, Kota
    Nagasaki, Taisei

    Sponsor exemption (designated)

    Higa, Kazuki
    Sugiura, Yuta
    Yonezawa, Ren

    PGA Section champion/Player of the Year

    Kozuma, Corey

    Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour

    Reitan, Kristoffer
    Saddier, Adrien
    Parry, John
    Li, Haotong
    Nakajima, Keita
    Smith, Jordan
    Brown, Dan

    Top 20 on prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    Keefer, Johnny
    Blanchet, Chandler
    Smotherman, Austin
    Shipley, Neal
    Gonzalez, Emilio
    Lebioda, Hank
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Kim, S.H.
    Lamprecht, Christo
    Chatfield, Davis
    Bauchou, Zach
    Coody, Pierceson
    Lee, S.T.
    Kang, Jeffrey
    Hirata, Kensei
    VanDerLaan, John
    Dou, Zecheng
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
    Nyholm, Pontus

    Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School

    Ewart, A.J.
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Svensson, Adam
    Rozo, Marcelo
    Wu, Dylan

    PGA TOUR University

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon
    Ford, David

    Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup Points List

    Theegala, Sahith
    Scott, Adam

    Career money exemption

    Singh, Vijay

    Top 10 and ties from previous event

    Castillo, Ricky
    Hodges, Lee
    Ghim, Doug
    Power, Seamus
    Blair, Zac

    Nos. 101-110 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

    Hossler, Beau

