Inside the Field: Sony Open in Hawaii
Nick Taylor wins the 2025 Sony Open
The 2026 PGA TOUR season opens at the Sony Open in Hawaii, set to tee off Thursday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu and showcasing an elite field on a venue that stands alone for its creative design and scenic views.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field in Honolulu:
Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Morikawa, Collin
Spaun, J.J.
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Matsuyama, Hideki
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Harman, Brian
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Henley, Russell
Kitayama, Kurt
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckoroat, Austin
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Gerard, Ryan
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hall, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Kirk, Chris
Knapp, Jake
MacIntyre, Robert
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Mouw, William
Pendrith, Taylor
Rai, Aaron
Riley, Davis
Schenk, Adam
Taylor, Nick
Yu, Kevin
Simpson, Webb
Garnett, Brice
Horschel, Billy
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
Malnati, Peter
Pavon, Matthieu
Past champion of Sony Open
Kim, Si Woo
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
Conners, Corey
Bridgeman, Jacob
Stevens, Sam
Berger, Daniel
McCarthy, Denny
Kim, Michael
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Spieth, Jordan
Rodgers, Patrick
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Smalley, Alex
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Mitchell, Keith
Meissner, Mac
Woodland, Gary
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Hisatsune, Ryo
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Cabello, Anson
Johnson, Zach
Kaneko, Kota
Nagasaki, Taisei
Sponsor exemption (designated)
Higa, Kazuki
Sugiura, Yuta
Yonezawa, Ren
PGA Section champion/Player of the Year
Kozuma, Corey
Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
Reitan, Kristoffer
Saddier, Adrien
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Nakajima, Keita
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 on prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Gonzalez, Emilio
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Kim, S.H.
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Coody, Pierceson
Lee, S.T.
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Ford, David
Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup Points List
Theegala, Sahith
Scott, Adam
Career money exemption
Singh, Vijay
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Castillo, Ricky
Hodges, Lee
Ghim, Doug
Power, Seamus
Blair, Zac
Nos. 101-110 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Hossler, Beau