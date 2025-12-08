Spencer Levin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Spencer Levin finished tied for 10th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Levin's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T10
|72-64-66-73
|-5
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Levin's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of five-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Levin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T69
|67-66-71-71
|-9
|3.514
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T2
|69-65-66-64
|-16
|167.000
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|T63
|67-65-71-76
|-1
|4.300
Levin's recent performances
- Levin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
Levin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.718
Levin's advanced stats and rankings
- Levin has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Levin has struggled around the green with an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- His putting has been a weakness with an average of -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Levin as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
