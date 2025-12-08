PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Spencer Levin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Spencer Levin finished tied for 10th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Levin at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Levin's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Levin's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of five-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Levin's recent results

    Levin's recent performances

    • Levin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Levin has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Levin has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Levin has averaged -0.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Levin's Strokes Gained rankings

    Levin's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Levin as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

