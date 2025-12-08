Ryo Ishikawa betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ryo Ishikawa of Japan hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
Ryo Ishikawa has not competed in this tournament in the last five years as he prepares to tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14. The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry offers a $0.51 million purse at the 6,850-yard, par-70 course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Ishikawa's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Ishikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|74-73-75-68
|+6
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T56
|68-68-69-73
|-2
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
Ishikawa's recent performances
- Ishikawa's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished tied for 56th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of -1.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ishikawa has an average of -0.675 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ishikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.243
Ishikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Ishikawa posted a 63.89% Greens in Regulation percentage in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 288.8 yards reflects his current form.
- He averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round in 2025 and maintained a 12.50% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Ishikawa broke par 11.11% of the time during the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ishikawa as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
