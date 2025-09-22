Keegan Bradley finally back in Ryder Cup spotlight, different than before

Bradley made the leap to pro golf in 2008, spending his first two years playing across the mini tours and further developing a "Keegan-against-the-world" mentality. While others had wealthy backers keeping their careers afloat, Bradley had no such luxury. He was playing the mini tours to make money, not just to improve, and held some resentment toward that. He had success, but the margins on the mini tours were tight and, having missed out on Q-School twice, he was running out of money ahead of his third attempt. Hoping to set up a potential fundraising golf event to drum up some money, Bradley called up Glenn ‘Doc” Muraca, an avid golfer and well-connected member of the community whom he had become friendly with back in Hopinkton. Muraca eschewed any fundraising thoughts and sent Bradley $6,000 – enough to pay for Q-School. Bradley won the Hooters tour shortly after, then advanced through Q-School to earn a Korn Ferry Tour card. Two years later, Bradley won the PGA Championship and the PGA TOUR’s Rookie of the Year award. Even as the accolades accumulated, Bradley’s intense demeanor remained.