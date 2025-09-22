Keegan Bradley finally back in Ryder Cup spotlight, different than before
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Keegan Bradley stood over a sliding 19-foot birdie putt on Royal Montreal Golf Club’s 18th green and finally felt alive again. These are the moments he sees the world in full color, when time slows down and everything feels worthwhile – blissful and substantive. For the last decade, he craved moments like this. And for a decade, they evaded him.
Bradley is a unique breed in pro golf, one motivated more by an exhibition that comes around once a year than by any major that falls in between. Since Bradley played his first Ryder Cup in 2012, anything that’s not this or a Presidents Cup has felt dull. He craved putts with a Cup on the line more than TOUR victories. He yearned for a chance to do it again.
Bradley’s ball took the intended slope and fell towards the cup. Before it even dropped, Bradley was walking after it, ready to unleash a roar that had been suppressed inside for longer than he ever thought possible. The putt put a cap on the Americans’ clean 5-0 sweep over the Internationals on the opening day of the Presidents Cup, Bradley’s first national competition since 2014.
Keegan Bradley's big-breaking birdie putt secures fifth U.S. point at Presidents Cup
It was a reminder of what made Bradley so magnetic all those years ago when he formed a dynamic duo with Phil Mickelson. But what came 15 minutes later was a reminder of why Bradley is different now.
Sitting in the media center alongside Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Sahith Theegala – who average 10 years his junior – Bradley was asked what he’s learned about them. It started light-hearted: “I learned that they like to tell a lot of weird jokes,” he said. Then it turned introspective as Bradley made an admission.
“What I've learned is how much they care for each other. I was of an era, I guess, where I felt like everyone I was playing against was my enemy,” he said. "And I really regret that.
“These guys care about each other. They want to beat them inside the ropes bad, but when they get outside the ropes, they're friends, the wives are friends. It's a much happier way to go about this life.”
Not often in sport can an athlete come to a realization like that, while with enough time left in their career to make a change and see the fruits of that labor. But that’s what Bradley will do this week. He is the emotional focal point of this Ryder Cup and the heartbeat of a U.S. Team that has galvanized around a captain that it didn’t always embrace. For a decade, Bradley desperately tried to make it back to the Ryder Cup as a player, hoping endlessly that the event he loved so dearly would love him back. He was turned away time after time, be it for shaky form or shaky relationships, so much so that he thought his chance of ever making another team was gone.
His arrival at Bethpage Black is the culmination of a transformation. He’s back at the Ryder Cup – albeit in a different role – not because of who he was 10 years ago, but because of who he’s become.
To understand Keegan Bradley is to recognize that a thousand different slights, however small or big, perceived or real, served as the engine to his ascent.
Bradley was born in Woodstock, Vermont. The son of a PGA professional, Mark, and nephew of six-time LPGA major winner Pat Bradley, he wasn’t short on golfing pedigree, but by geographics alone, he was at a disadvantage. He was reminded of that fact repeatedly as a child, which always struck him as strange. The list of marquee golfers to come out of Vermont was sparse, bordering on non-existent. The wet Northeast winters meant the golf season was limited. There was a dearth of big-time collegiate programs in the area, at least compared to the south, nor was the junior scene bustling. Yet Bradley was steadfast that pro golf would be his path. Whatever anyone said to the contrary only hardened his desire. He viewed the doubts as gifts.
“That's pretty crazy to tell a kid that this is not possible,” Bradley said. “You can use these gifts, you know, to motivate you to work harder.”
The short playing season bred a strong sense of urgency in Bradley, who had a small window to play and improve. He knew there were juniors in Florida who had all year to get better. He had just a few months. Every summer, he would go to the golf course where his dad worked, put in a few hours helping out, and then go and play. Mark Bradley would encourage his son to try other hobbies, but Keegan had little interest in thinking about anything else.
Bradley moved to Hopkinton, Massachusetts, before his senior year, when his dad took a job as head pro. He estimated he was the second or third best player on his team during that final year, which included another future TOUR pro, John Curran. That didn’t match the results, though – a sign of the growing chip on Bradley’s shoulder that drove him. He won the state championship and Massachusetts Golfer of the Year honors as a senior. Yet that still didn’t yield much attention out of high school. While Curran committed to Vanderbilt, a top SEC school, Bradley couldn’t even land an offer from down south. His dream school was Florida State, but that never materialized. He was offered a partial scholarship to the University of Rhode Island, but he was looking for a full ride. Coaches would contact Bradley initially, then cast him aside when they got the recruits they really wanted.
“It hurt Keegan,” Mark said. “And he said, ‘OK, I’ll show you.”
St. John’s was the only school to offer a full scholarship to him. Coach Frank Darby was convinced by a recruiting tape that Bradley and his dad sent in. So St. John’s it was.
Bradley blossomed in his time in Queens, starting slowly before becoming a force by the end of his tenure. He expected to transfer after a year or two, but stayed for four seasons as he fell in love with the school and the people.
“None of us wanted to end up at St. John's,” said his college teammate Mike Ballo Jr. “We all kind of had dreams to go to somewhere else, and we were so undervalued by the southern schools or the schools out west that when we came together at St. John's, like that always hung on top of our heads. So any opportunity that we got to prove someone wrong, like he thrived at that.”
Bradley made the leap to pro golf in 2008, spending his first two years playing across the mini tours and further developing a "Keegan-against-the-world" mentality. While others had wealthy backers keeping their careers afloat, Bradley had no such luxury. He was playing the mini tours to make money, not just to improve, and held some resentment toward that. He had success, but the margins on the mini tours were tight and, having missed out on Q-School twice, he was running out of money ahead of his third attempt. Hoping to set up a potential fundraising golf event to drum up some money, Bradley called up Glenn ‘Doc” Muraca, an avid golfer and well-connected member of the community whom he had become friendly with back in Hopinkton. Muraca eschewed any fundraising thoughts and sent Bradley $6,000 – enough to pay for Q-School. Bradley won the Hooters tour shortly after, then advanced through Q-School to earn a Korn Ferry Tour card. Two years later, Bradley won the PGA Championship and the PGA TOUR’s Rookie of the Year award. Even as the accolades accumulated, Bradley’s intense demeanor remained.
“I get my TOUR card and now I'm really like almost like frothing,” Bradley said. “I looked at everybody in the field as my enemy… I didn’t want you to do well.”
He carried that mentality into his first Ryder Cup in 2012 at Medinah Country Club, which played well off Phil Mickelson’s energy. The two went undefeated in team play, but Bradley lost Sunday Singles to Rory McIlroy in a Ryder Cup that the U.S. would lose by one point – a sour taste in what was otherwise a transformative week for Bradley. The Ryder Cup was unlike anything Bradley had ever played. The passion and pride he felt playing that week transcended any other experience he had in golf. Being a part of a team was great, too, but Bradley’s view toward the rest of the TOUR for the other 51 weeks remains unchanged. He played in the Ryder Cup again in 2014, part of the U.S. Team’s losing effort to regain the Cup after the heartbreaking collapse at Medinah. Bradley took it especially hard after losing his singles match to Jamie Donaldson and handing Europe the clinching point.
Rory McIlroy vs. Keegan Bradley | 2012 Ryder Cup
“I truly thought I was going to play on every one of these teams for the rest of my career,” Bradley said. “It never crossed my mind that I wouldn't.”
It was around this time that Bradley began to feel personally singled out by a proposed USGA rule change to ban belly putters, which Bradley had used to win the PGA Championship. Bradley was ridiculed as a cheater by fans, despite the practice being legal. Ultimately, the USGA banned anchoring in May 2013, but the rule wouldn’t go into effect until 2016. As Bradley continued to use the putter, the vitriol got worse, and the chip on Bradley’s shoulder grew.
His game dropped off considerably in 2016 once the ban went into effect, falling outside the top-100 of the Official World Golf Ranking and off the radar completely for Steve Stricker’s U.S. Team. Bradley won the BMW Championship in 2018, the last event before captain Jim Furyk was slotted to make his final captain’s pick selection for that team in France. If the hot hand was valuable, Bradley had a great case. But Tony Finau’s run of three straight top-10s was enough for the U.S. Team to go another direction. Out of consideration in 2021, Bradley’s best chance to make the team came two years ago.
Instead, it was the hardest omission of his career – one documented for the world to see. Netflix’s Full Swing was filming at Bradley's home when captain Zach Johnson called to break the news. Bradley was the last man out, despite finishing 11th in the final points list, ahead of Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler and Thomas, who were all picked. Even Thomas admitted that based on form alone, the decision would have been different.
“If you put our years against each other, he deserved to be on that team more than I did,” Thomas said on the No Laying Up podcast in August 2024. “I think it’s not a secret, it’s not anything hidden why I probably ended up getting a pick and he didn’t.”
There was no bad blood, nor was Bradley a detriment to the team room, but when it came time to make those splitting-hair decisions, picking between Bradley and a well-established player like Thomas, who the rest of the team adored, Bradley hadn't done himself any favors.
Bradley remained insistent in the aftermath that you can’t expect to make a team if you don’t automatically qualify – a sentiment he maintained as a captain this year. If you’re forced to rely on a captain’s pick, you can’t harbor resentment for getting passed over. Still, Bradley admitted he had a “weird feeling” about getting left off the Ryder Cup team. This time, instead of interpreting that decision as adversarial, he looked inward.
“I realized, like, this is partly your fault. You have to make an effort here to get to know the guys better,” Bradley said. “And then sure enough, when I do that, I loved it.”
Bradley’s dad describes it as a Northerner's personality. They’re not the slap you on the back and ask how you’re doing type of people. They keep you at arm’s length, intensely private until they let you in. Then they are an open book. Bradley’s last two years are a case study in that.
Living in Jupiter, Florida, Bradley is more involved in the local pro scene than ever before, regularly playing with the other top Americans during off weeks. He was announced as the Ryder Cup captain last summer, and by the fall, was a beloved member of the U.S. Team at the Presidents Cup.
“He was a lot quieter in the past,” Thomas said, “but like anybody the more you get to know him, the more banter he’s willing to give. He definitely appears to be a different person than when I first met him.”
In the winning U.S. press conference in Montreal, Bradley was asked to put on his captain’s hat to assess how Bradley the player performed and what he might have shown himself about potentially playing in the Ryder Cup. Before Bradley could even say a word, the entire U.S. Team broke out in thunderous applause. Nothing else needed to be said.
U.S. Team's best moments from Presidents Cup winning press conference
Ballo didn’t expect Bradley’s voice on the other line.
It was a Wednesday night in July of 2019, and while the two text daily in a group message with college teammates, which they say is more active than the communication with their wives, the timing of this particular conversation stunned Ballo.
While Ballo was preparing for the final round of the 2019 New York State Open the next morning, Bradley was five hours ahead, doing his own last-minute homework well into the evening for the opening round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush that would begin in just a few hours.
The night before the start of a major championship is typically a dead zone for outside noise. A time for TOUR pros to turn their brains off from the world around them and focus on the upcoming task. Bradley, instead, was checking the scores of his close buddy Ballo back home and reached out. The two spoke for two hours on Wednesday night, talking through Ballo’s process and what he would need to focus on the next day. Ballo won the New York State Open the next day in a sudden-death playoff.
“My ability to play great golf that next day and win that tournament was because of the conversation we had that night and he was in the middle of playing (The Open Championship) on the other side of the ocean,” Ballo said. “He didn't have time for that, but he made time for that.
“The guy is a Ryder Cup captain and he's paying attention to what I'm doing here in The Met section.”
Kevin Velardo, another of Bradley’s St. John’s teammates, recalled that during the early days of his transition out of pursuing pro golf, Bradley reached out. Velardo was in between jobs and struggling a bit financially, though it wasn’t information he was volunteering. Still, Bradley, a major champion at this point, noticed and offered help. It was a small gesture, Velardo said, but it stuck with him.
“How great is it for a friend to see you without having to ask?” Velardo said. “That's probably why I remember that vividly, is I didn't ask.”
There’s a consistency to Bradley’s interactions with those close to him, who see this quiet, understated empathy. He’s animated and boisterous when in the cauldron inside the ropes, no more obvious than during a Ryder Cup. But it’s his ability to mesh that intense mentality with the soft skills that make them believe Bradley will be an ideal Ryder Cup captain.
His passion for the role has already won over a U.S. roster that hasn’t always wrapped its arms around its leaders. It helps that Bradley’s is amongst them every week, playing with other U.S. Team members at home and on the road. Most of Bradley’s practice rounds throughout the summer were with prospective Ryder Cup players. Scottie Scheffler said Bradley left notes in his locker on several occasions throughout the season, offering words of encouragement. Thomas said Bradley has been as transparent and brutally honest as any captain he’s played for.
“This isn’t something we have experienced before,” he said.
Bradley’s decision not to pick himself to play only emboldened the American team’s vociferous praise.
The entire narrative of Bradley’s captaincy has revolved around his snub in 2023 and the potential for a redemptive arc at Bethpage Black, the golf course he snuck onto with his St. John’s teammates. How incredible would it be if he also played for the U.S.? Bradley had the opportunity to do it and finally right the one wrong he’s spent the last decade rectifying. Nobody stood in his way of playing another Ryder Cup.
Except himself.
Bradley knew something more intimately than anyone else. Had he picked himself, he was likely going to do to someone else what happened to him: leave a deserving player off the team.
“I know this was a very, very tough decision for you and I think it just shows your maturity and your ability to lead,” Sam Burns said to Bradley, in a phone call captured by Ryder Cup USA moments after Bradley told Burns he made the team. “I promise you I’ll give you my 100 percent best and I’ll compete as hard as I possibly can for you.”
Once the Ryder Cup outcast, Bradley is orchestrating a new era for the U.S. Team in a new era of his own.