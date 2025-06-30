The First Look: John Deere Classic
5 Min Read
All-time greatest moments from John Deere Classic
Written by Adam Stanley
With just five weeks left until the FedExCup Playoffs, this is a massive week for those looking to earn some serious points as the charge towards the three-event stretch kicks into high gear.
It’s set to be a summertime sprint for the game’s best on the PGA TOUR and there are plenty of storylines this week as the TOUR returns to TPC Deere Run.
Here’s everything you need to know.
FIELD NOTES: Rickie Fowler is back at TPC Deere Run for the first time in 15 years. Fowler’s only start at the John Deere Classic was in 2010 when he was a sponsor invite. This year, Fowler is looking to earn some valuable FedExCup Points as he sits No. 72 in the standings. He missed the cut at the Rocket Classic last week but has three top-20 finishes in his last six weeks … Two-time winner this season Ben Griffin is set to tee it up. Griffin, who also finished runner-up at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, is playing some of the best golf of his career. He’s notched six top-14 finishes in a row, including top-10s at both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open … Last week’s winner Aldrich Potgieter is in action again. Potgieter, who won the Rocket Classic in a playoff at just 20 years old. It was Potgieter’s first start in a month after finishing tied for sixth at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He had been in South Africa for four weeks to recharge … Davis Thompson is looking to become the first back-to-back winner at the John Deere Classic since Steve Stricker won three in a row from 2009-11. Thompson’s lone top-10 finish of the season so far came at THE PLAYERS Championship … Other top-ranked golfers in the field this week include Sungjae Im and Jason Day at No. 25 and No. 28, respectively.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|17. Ben Griffin
|6. Ben Griffin
|25. Sungjae Im
|24. Sungjae Im
|28. Jason Day
|27. Jason Day
|43. J.T. Poston
|29. Michael Kim
|45. Denny McCarthy
|31. Lucas Glover
|46. Lucas Glover
|33. Jacob Bridgeman
|49. Aldrich Potgieter
|36. Aldrich Potgieter
|51. Nico Echavarria
|37. Denny McCarthy
|53. Matt McCarty
|38. Ryan Gerard
|55. Michael Kim
|41. Sam Stevens
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Michael La Sasso, a rising senior at Ole Miss, is back in action after making his PGA TOUR debut in Detroit, where he missed the cut. La Sasso had a tremendous collegiate campaign, ending as a finalist for the Haskins Award, Jack Nicklaus Division I Player of the Year, and a semi-finalist for the Ben Hogan Award after notching the lowest scoring average in Ole Miss program history. La Sasso won the 2025 NCAA Division I national championship as an individual and helped lead Ole Miss to its first No. 1 ranking in program history last October … Jackson Koivun, the game’s top-ranked male amateur golfer, will make his fourth TOUR start of the season. Koivun finished tied for 56th at the Farmers Insurance Open and tied for 48th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He also qualified for the U.S. Open. Koivun has already had a laundry list of accomplishments while at the University of Auburn, amongst them, he was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2025. He has also already amassed 20 points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated and in the process, earned his PGA TOUR card – although he will return for his junior season… No. 2 to Koivun in the men’s amateur ranking is Ben James, who is also set to tee it up at the John Deere Classic. This marks James’ third PGA TOUR start of the season, where he finished tied for 33rd at the Valero Texas Open. He also qualified for the U.S. Open at Oakmont … Preston Summerhays, who just turned professional, will make his third start on TOUR this year after playing the Valero Texas Open and the U.S. Open. Summerhays debuted as No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University pre-season ranking for 2025 and had a decorated collegiate career… Other sponsor exemptions include TOUR winners Chesson Hadley, Martin Laird and Kyle Stanley, along with Brendan Valdes.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: There was no movement inside the TOUR TOP 10 last week, with Scottie Scheffler continuing to hold his 1,000-point advantage over Rory McIlroy… With his win at the Rocket Classic, Aldrich Potgieter moved from No. 73 to No. 36 in the standings.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points
COURSE: TPC Deere Run, par 71, 7,289 yards. D.A. Weibring, a three-time winner of the John Deere Classic, pulled out the best of the Mid-Mississippi River Valley landscape for TPC Deere Run – there’s an old-time feel with the course, established in 1999, with plenty of birdie opportunities but risk-reward scenarios as well. There’s a lot of dramatic elevation on the course, which used to be an Arabian horse farm. The club has played host to the PGA TOUR since 2000.
72-HOLE RECORD: 256, Davis Thompson (2024)
18-HOLE RECORD: 59, Paul Goydos (Round 1, 2010); Hayden Springer (Round 1, 2024)
LAST TIME: Davis Thompson set the tournament scoring record and defeated a trio of golfers – including amateur Luke Clanton – by four shots. Per usual, it was a low-scoring affair at TPC Deere Run, but Thompson didn’t let up at any point on Sunday, going out in a 6-under 29 for his first nine holes of the final round. He held on tight coming home to hold off both Clanton, who shot a 6-under 30 for his final nine holes, and a hard-charging Michael Thorbjornsen, who shot a final round 8-under 64, highlighted by six birdies in a row as he made the turn.
Funny enough, Thompson’s victory was the third straight for the ‘Trophy House’ – an Airbnb abode just a few miles from TPC Deere Run, which housed J.T. Poston (the 2022 winner) and Sepp Straka (the 2023 winner). Straka stayed in a hotel in 2024 with his wife and new baby, so Thompson got Straka’s room.
Davis Thompson, Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston win after staying in same house at John Deere Classic
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)