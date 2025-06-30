The First Look: John Deere Classic

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Michael La Sasso, a rising senior at Ole Miss, is back in action after making his PGA TOUR debut in Detroit, where he missed the cut. La Sasso had a tremendous collegiate campaign, ending as a finalist for the Haskins Award, Jack Nicklaus Division I Player of the Year, and a semi-finalist for the Ben Hogan Award after notching the lowest scoring average in Ole Miss program history. La Sasso won the 2025 NCAA Division I national championship as an individual and helped lead Ole Miss to its first No. 1 ranking in program history last October … Jackson Koivun, the game’s top-ranked male amateur golfer, will make his fourth TOUR start of the season. Koivun finished tied for 56th at the Farmers Insurance Open and tied for 48th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He also qualified for the U.S. Open. Koivun has already had a laundry list of accomplishments while at the University of Auburn, amongst them, he was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2025. He has also already amassed 20 points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated and in the process, earned his PGA TOUR card – although he will return for his junior season… No. 2 to Koivun in the men’s amateur ranking is Ben James, who is also set to tee it up at the John Deere Classic. This marks James’ third PGA TOUR start of the season, where he finished tied for 33rd at the Valero Texas Open. He also qualified for the U.S. Open at Oakmont … Preston Summerhays, who just turned professional, will make his third start on TOUR this year after playing the Valero Texas Open and the U.S. Open. Summerhays debuted as No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University pre-season ranking for 2025 and had a decorated collegiate career… Other sponsor exemptions include TOUR winners Chesson Hadley, Martin Laird and Kyle Stanley, along with Brendan Valdes.