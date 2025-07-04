PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Inside the Field: Genesis Scottish Open

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the Genesis Scottish Open, a dual-eligibility event with the DP World Tour and one of the final stops for players to finalize their status and eligibility before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the full field list and any updates below.

    Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

    Scheffler, Scottie
    Morikawa, Collin
    Schauffele, Xander
    Scott, Adam
    Im, Sungjae
    Clark, Wyndham
    McIlroy, Rory
    Burns, Sam
    Hovland, Viktor
    Thomas, Justin
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Åberg, Ludvig
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Fleetwood, Tommy
    An, Byeong Hun
    Rai, Aaron
    Straka, Sepp
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom

    Current leaders for FedExCup points

    Spaun, J.J.
    English, Harris
    McNealy, Maverick
    Novak, Andrew
    Conners, Corey
    Taylor, Nick
    Harman, Brian
    Berger, Daniel
    Fox, Ryan
    Detry, Thomas
    Rose, Justin
    Kim, Michael
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    McCarthy, Denny
    Gerard, Ryan
    Stevens, Sam
    Highsmith, Joe
    Cauley, Bud
    Kim, Si Woo
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Hall, Harry
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Riley, Davis
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Campbell, Brian
    Yu, Kevin
    Mitchell, Keith
    Knapp, Jake
    Schmid, Matti
    Smalley, Alex
    Greyserman, Max
    Woodland, Gary
    Echavarria, Nico
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Vilips, Karl
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Walker, Danny
    Valimaki, Sami
    McCarty, Matt
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Kim, Tom
    Moore, Taylor
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Dahmen, Joel
    McGreevy, Max
    Hodges, Lee
    Gotterup, Chris
    Putnam, Andrew
    Perez, Victor
    Norlander, Henrik

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)

    Clanton, Luke
    Ford, David

    DP World Tour eligibility (75 Players from DP World Tour eligibility ranking)

    Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
    Crocker, Sean
    Molinari, Francesco
    Willett, Danny
    Waring, Paul
    Syme, Connor
    Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
    Reitan, Kristoffer
    Couvra, Martin
    Penge, Marco
    Wu, Ashun
    Chacarra, Eugenio
    Mansell, Richard
    Kruyswijk, Jacques
    Li, Haotong
    Canter, Laurie
    Del Rey, Alejandro
    Veerman, Johannes
    Guerrier, Julien
    Bradbury, Dan
    Hidalgo Portillo, Angel
    Wallace, Matt
    Norgaard, Niklas
    LaCroix, Frederic
    Ravetto, David
    Ferguson, Ewen
    Siem, Marcel
    Migliozzi, Guido
    Elvira, Nacho
    Otaegui, Adrian
    Katsuragawa, Yuto
    Nakajima, Keita
    Svensson, Jesper
    Van Driel, Darius
    Hoshino, Rikuya
    Frittelli, Dylan
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Clements, Todd
    Hillier, Daniel
    Lawrence, Thriston
    Whitnell, Dale
    Larrazabal, Pablo
    Forsström, Simon
    Campillo, Jorge
    Strydom, Ockie
    Gavins, Daniel
    Saddier, Adrien
    Hill, Calum
    Naidoo, Dylan
    Parry, John
    Norris, Shaun
    Johnston, Ryggs
    Smylie, Elvis
    Manassero, Matteo
    Gumberg, Jordan
    Harrington, Padraig
    Donald, Luke
    Cockerill, Aaron
    Laporta, Francesco
    Wiesberger, Bernd
    Rozner, Antoine
    Smith, Jordan
    Soderberg, Sebastian
    Langasque, Romain
    Coussaud, Ugo
    Bairstow, Sam
    Dean, Joseph
    Fitzpatrick, Alex
    Jordan, Matthew
    Brown, Daniel
    Paul, Yannik
    Sullivan, Andy

    Sponsor exemptions (unrestricted)

    Alex Noren

    Three spots allocated to KPGA

    Kim, Hongtaek
    Lee, Junghwan
    Cho, Wooyoung

