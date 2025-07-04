Inside the Field: Genesis Scottish Open
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the Genesis Scottish Open, a dual-eligibility event with the DP World Tour and one of the final stops for players to finalize their status and eligibility before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the full field list and any updates below.
Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
Scheffler, Scottie
Morikawa, Collin
Schauffele, Xander
Scott, Adam
Im, Sungjae
Clark, Wyndham
McIlroy, Rory
Burns, Sam
Hovland, Viktor
Thomas, Justin
Pendrith, Taylor
Åberg, Ludvig
MacIntyre, Robert
Pavon, Matthieu
Fleetwood, Tommy
An, Byeong Hun
Rai, Aaron
Straka, Sepp
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Current leaders for FedExCup points
Spaun, J.J.
English, Harris
McNealy, Maverick
Novak, Andrew
Conners, Corey
Taylor, Nick
Harman, Brian
Berger, Daniel
Fox, Ryan
Detry, Thomas
Rose, Justin
Kim, Michael
Bridgeman, Jacob
McCarthy, Denny
Gerard, Ryan
Stevens, Sam
Highsmith, Joe
Cauley, Bud
Kim, Si Woo
Vegas, Jhonattan
Hall, Harry
Hughes, Mackenzie
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Campbell, Brian
Yu, Kevin
Mitchell, Keith
Knapp, Jake
Schmid, Matti
Smalley, Alex
Greyserman, Max
Woodland, Gary
Echavarria, Nico
Hisatsune, Ryo
Vilips, Karl
van Rooyen, Erik
Potgieter, Aldrich
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Højgaard, Rasmus
Walker, Danny
Valimaki, Sami
McCarty, Matt
Salinda, Isaiah
Kim, Tom
Moore, Taylor
Tosti, Alejandro
Højgaard, Nicolai
Dahmen, Joel
McGreevy, Max
Hodges, Lee
Gotterup, Chris
Putnam, Andrew
Perez, Victor
Norlander, Henrik
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Clanton, Luke
Ford, David
DP World Tour eligibility (75 Players from DP World Tour eligibility ranking)
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Crocker, Sean
Molinari, Francesco
Willett, Danny
Waring, Paul
Syme, Connor
Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
Reitan, Kristoffer
Couvra, Martin
Penge, Marco
Wu, Ashun
Chacarra, Eugenio
Mansell, Richard
Kruyswijk, Jacques
Li, Haotong
Canter, Laurie
Del Rey, Alejandro
Veerman, Johannes
Guerrier, Julien
Bradbury, Dan
Hidalgo Portillo, Angel
Wallace, Matt
Norgaard, Niklas
LaCroix, Frederic
Ravetto, David
Ferguson, Ewen
Siem, Marcel
Migliozzi, Guido
Elvira, Nacho
Otaegui, Adrian
Katsuragawa, Yuto
Nakajima, Keita
Svensson, Jesper
Van Driel, Darius
Hoshino, Rikuya
Frittelli, Dylan
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Clements, Todd
Hillier, Daniel
Lawrence, Thriston
Whitnell, Dale
Larrazabal, Pablo
Forsström, Simon
Campillo, Jorge
Strydom, Ockie
Gavins, Daniel
Saddier, Adrien
Hill, Calum
Naidoo, Dylan
Parry, John
Norris, Shaun
Johnston, Ryggs
Smylie, Elvis
Manassero, Matteo
Gumberg, Jordan
Harrington, Padraig
Donald, Luke
Cockerill, Aaron
Laporta, Francesco
Wiesberger, Bernd
Rozner, Antoine
Smith, Jordan
Soderberg, Sebastian
Langasque, Romain
Coussaud, Ugo
Bairstow, Sam
Dean, Joseph
Fitzpatrick, Alex
Jordan, Matthew
Brown, Daniel
Paul, Yannik
Sullivan, Andy
Sponsor exemptions (unrestricted)
Alex Noren
Three spots allocated to KPGA
Kim, Hongtaek
Lee, Junghwan
Cho, Wooyoung