The First Look: Travelers Championship

FIELD NOTES: J.J. Spaun will look to keep his momentum going after his tremendous U.S. Open triumph. Spaun’s victory at Oakmont was his fifth top-10 finish of the season. He’ll look to translate his major mojo to a golf course where he’s not had much success on during his career. He’s playing TPC River Highlands for the first time since 2023 and has missed the cut three out of his last four times he’s teed it up there. … Scheffler, the defending champion, will head to TPC River Highlands looking to become the first back-to-back winner of the event since 2001-02. Scheffler finished T7 at the U.S. Open (his 10th top-10 finish in 13 starts so far this season), and while he hasn’t had as dominating a 2025 as 2024, he still has three wins and remains as world No. 1. … Rory McIlroy returns to action for his third event in a row after finishing T19 at the U.S. Open. McIlroy did not play the Travelers last year after falling short at the. 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He has, however, finished inside the top 20 every year he's played TPC River Highlands and, like Scheffler, he has three wins on the season. He said on the weekend at Oakmont that he’s felt better with his driver and the stats back that up – he was second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee for the week. … Xander Schauffele finished T12 at the U.S. Open to continue his impressive run at that particular major. In nine starts, he has never finished worse than T14. Schauffele won at TPC River Highlands in 2022. … Viktor Hovland returns to action after his solo-third at the U.S. Open – his best career result at that major. Hovland’s best finish at TPC River Highlands came last year when he finished T20. … A New England native, Keegan Bradley won the Travelers in 2023 with a hearty group of family and friends cheering him on. This year marks Bradley’s 15th spin around TPC River Highlands, where he’s had two other top 10s along with his win two years ago. Bradley is, of course, the American Ryder Cup captain but sits 17th in the standings to make his own team. He was serenaded with chants of “USA!” as he finished his U.S. Open on Sunday.