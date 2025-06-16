The First Look: Travelers Championship
6 Min Read
Best all-time finishes at Travelers
Written by Adam Stanley
There’s no break for the best players on the PGA TOUR as they zip from Pennsylvania to Connecticut for the final Signature Event of 2025 at the Travelers Championship.
Leading the way is J.J. Spaun, who won the U.S. Open in incredible, dramatic, walk-off fashion with a 64-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole.
Scottie Scheffler returns as the defending champion and, along with Scheffler at No. 1, 45 of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking will head to TPC River Highlands.
Here’s everything else you need to know for the TOUR's annual stop in Connecticut.
FIELD NOTES: J.J. Spaun will look to keep his momentum going after his tremendous U.S. Open triumph. Spaun’s victory at Oakmont was his fifth top-10 finish of the season. He’ll look to translate his major mojo to a golf course where he’s not had much success on during his career. He’s playing TPC River Highlands for the first time since 2023 and has missed the cut three out of his last four times he’s teed it up there. … Scheffler, the defending champion, will head to TPC River Highlands looking to become the first back-to-back winner of the event since 2001-02. Scheffler finished T7 at the U.S. Open (his 10th top-10 finish in 13 starts so far this season), and while he hasn’t had as dominating a 2025 as 2024, he still has three wins and remains as world No. 1. … Rory McIlroy returns to action for his third event in a row after finishing T19 at the U.S. Open. McIlroy did not play the Travelers last year after falling short at the. 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He has, however, finished inside the top 20 every year he's played TPC River Highlands and, like Scheffler, he has three wins on the season. He said on the weekend at Oakmont that he’s felt better with his driver and the stats back that up – he was second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee for the week. … Xander Schauffele finished T12 at the U.S. Open to continue his impressive run at that particular major. In nine starts, he has never finished worse than T14. Schauffele won at TPC River Highlands in 2022. … Viktor Hovland returns to action after his solo-third at the U.S. Open – his best career result at that major. Hovland’s best finish at TPC River Highlands came last year when he finished T20. … A New England native, Keegan Bradley won the Travelers in 2023 with a hearty group of family and friends cheering him on. This year marks Bradley’s 15th spin around TPC River Highlands, where he’s had two other top 10s along with his win two years ago. Bradley is, of course, the American Ryder Cup captain but sits 17th in the standings to make his own team. He was serenaded with chants of “USA!” as he finished his U.S. Open on Sunday.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|2. Rory McIlroy
|2. Rory McIlroy
|3. Xander Schauffele
|3. Sepp Straka
|4. Collin Morikawa
|4. Justin Thomas
|5. Justin Thomas
|5. Ben Griffin
|6. Russell Henley
|6. J.J. Spaun
|7. Sepp Straka
|7. Russell Henley
|8. J.J. Spaun
|8. Maverick McNealy
|9. Viktor Hovland
|9. Andrew Novak
|10. Ludvig Åberg
|10. Corey Conners
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Luke Clanton is in the field, marking his second start since turning professional. Clanton, a celebrated amateur who earned a PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated, made his debut as a pro at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut. This will be his seventh TOUR start in 2025, however, highlighted by a T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open. … Rickie Fowler has got the nod again via a sponsor exemption after finishing tied for seventh at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – his first top-10 result of the season. Fowler finished T20 at TPC River Highlands last year and, impressively, his best finish is 13th, which he’s done three times. … Gary Woodland is also back in action after missing the cut at the U.S. Open. Woodland has had a steady if unspectacular 2025 campaign, but he does sit 67th on the FedExCup standings, with his best result, a T2, coming at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. … Tom Kim returns to TPC River Highlands after falling to Scottie Scheffler in a playoff a year ago. Kim opened with a 62 in the first round last year. He has one top-10 result so far this season, coming at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: This is the final Signature Event of the 2025 PGA TOUR season. … Matti Schmid, Kevin Yu, Bud Cauley, Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Hall earned their way into TPC River Highlands via the Aon Swing 5, which concluded after the RBC Canadian Open. … Ben Griffin led the way in the Aon Next 10, padding his lead after a T10 at the U.S. Open. … With his win at Oakmont, J.J. Spaun moved to the No. 2 spot. … Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak, Harris English, Nick Taylor, Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose and Michael Kim round out the rest of the Aon Next 10.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: With his incredible walk-off victory at the U.S. Open, Spaun moves from No. 16 to No. 6 in the standings. … Nos. 1-5 remained unchanged, with Scottie Scheffler, after his T7 at Oakmont, remaining on top. … With Spaun leaping inside the TOUR TOP 10, Nos. 7-10 were each bumped by a spot, with Corey Conners – after his withdrawal at the U.S. Open due to a wrist injury – now at No. 10, and Ludvig Åberg moving to No. 11.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 700 FedExCup points
COURSE: TPC River Highlands, par 70, 6,844 yards. One of the TOUR’s shortest layouts, the course was first opened in the 1920s before being completely redesigned by Pete Dye in 1982 and renovated in 1989 by Bobby Weed. The key stretch at TPC River Highlands comes late in the round as golfers play around a four-acre lake on Nos. 15-17. Jim Furyk shot the TOUR’s lowest round, a 58, at TPC River Highlands in 2016.
72-HOLE RECORD: 257, Keegan Bradley (2023)
18-HOLE RECORD: 58, Jim Furyk (final round, 2016)
LAST TIME: Scottie Scheffler topped Tom Kim in a playoff to win for an incredible sixth time on the season. In the process, Scheffler become the fastest golfer to six wins in a PGA TOUR campaign since Arnold Palmer in 1962. Scheffler shot a 5-under 65 in the final round, highlighted by three straight birdies on Nos. 13-15. But, Kim, the 54-hole leader, kept pace through the finale, making four birdies of his own on the back nine, including a slippery 10-footer on the 72nd hole to finish at 22-under 258 along with Scheffler, who missed a birdie try of his own on the par-4 18th. Kim blinked first, however, with his approach shot on the first playoff hole landing in a greenside bunker. He blasted out to some 36 feet, and Scheffler calmly knocked his birdie attempt from just 12 feet away up close to the hole – too much for Kim.
Tom Hoge and Sungjae Im finished tied for third and two shots out of the playoff at 20 under. Cameron Young, who had shot a 59 on Saturday, backed that round up with a Sunday 66 to finish tied for ninth.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Special programming alert:
- "On the Range presented by ReliaQuest" from the Travelers airs Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-noon, on Golf Channel, PGA TOUR YouTube and FAST channels.
- ESPN BET feed returns to PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action around all the odds at TPC River Highlands.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/hole: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/hole: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/hole: 8:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Featured groups/hole: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m., 3-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m., 3-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9-11 a.m., 1-6:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30-11 a.m., 1-6 p.m.
|ESPN BET (Stream 4)
|1-3 p.m.
|1-3 p.m.
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.