Dalton Ward betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Dalton Ward of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Dalton Ward returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished tied for ninth in 2024. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.
Ward's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|70-64-71-64
|-16
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Ward's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Ward's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
Ward's recent performances
- Ward's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at even par.
Ward's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Ward's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are currently available for Ward's 2025 season or recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ward as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
