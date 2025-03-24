The First Look: Texas Children's Houston Open

FIELD NOTES: McIlroy is back in action, fresh off his victory at THE PLAYERS Championship, as he continues to prep for the Masters Tournament, the first major championship of the year. Currently No. 1 in the FedExCup, McIlroy has grabbed two PGA TOUR wins earlier into a season than he ever has before. And he’ll be battling the only man above him in the world rankings… Scheffler returns to Memorial Park after finishing runner-up here last year. It was the only tournament in a five-event span that Scheffler didn’t win a year ago. Scheffler missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have put him in a playoff. Scheffler has yet to win this season, but he’s already amassed three top-15s and will be searching for more mojo as he gets ready to defend another title in Augusta… Returning champion Jaeger will look to defend his maiden PGA TOUR title. Jaeger shot 3-under 67 in the final round to clip Scheffler by one shot last year, winning in his 135th career start. Jaeger has played solidly this season, with two top-10s to his name already… Nobody has been more consistent at this event than Tony Finau, who tied the course scoring record with a second-round 62 at Memorial Park last year and finished runner-up. He also won the event in 2022, back when it was hosted in the fall. Finau could use those good vibes as he’s missed the cut in each of his three Full-Field starts this season… Wyndham Clark is slated to make his first start since he withdrew from THE PLAYERS with a neck injury, which also caused him to miss a TGL match. Clark’s currently No. 75 in the FedExCup with just one top-15 thus far… Sahith Theegala is slated for his fourth start in a row as he hopes to elevate his form. Theegala’s T17 at The Genesis Invitational is his only top-30 finish this season… There’s some Australian flair in Houston this week with Jason Day, Min Woo Lee and Karl Vilips in the field… Rickie Fowler, Jake Knapp and Michael Kim are among those making the trip as well and hoping to play their way into the Masters. The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking after this week lock in their spots and nobody in that trio is currently inside the threshold.