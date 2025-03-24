PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    When he takes the course March 27-30, Scottie Scheffler will try to build upon his last performance in the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot 11-under and placed second at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Scheffler's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Scheffler last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, finishing second with a score of 11-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Scheffler's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024265-70-66-68-11
    11/10/2022970-66-71-67-6
    11/11/2021272-62-69-69-8
    11/5/20203267-75-72-65-1
    10/10/20192869-74-69-71-5

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Scheffler is averaging 0.118 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 6.857 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Scheffler .

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.816 last season, which ranked second on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler ranked first on TOUR with an average of 1.269 per round. Additionally, he ranked third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.16%.
    • On the greens, Scheffler's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 77th last season, while he averaged 28.32 putts per round (21st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.8302.3
    Greens in Regulation %373.16%69.44%
    Putts Per Round2128.3228.6
    Par Breakers133.41%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance19.70%10.00%

    Scheffler's best finishes

    • Scheffler, who participated in 21 tournaments last season, secured nine wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season, one of Scheffler's nine wins came when he shot 19-under at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition.
    • Scheffler compiled 5993 points last season on his way to becoming the FedExCup champion.

    Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Scheffler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477.
    • Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 12.957 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.348). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.8162.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2693.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3160.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0950.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.4966.857

    Scheffler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750
    April 18-21RBC Heritage169-65-63-68-19700
    May 16-19PGA Championship867-66-73-65-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge272-65-63-71-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday167-68-71-74-8700
    June 13-16U.S. Open4171-74-71-72+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship165-64-64-65-30700
    July 18-20The Open Championship770-70-71-72-1225
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition167-69-67-62-19--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship466-65-69-66-14540
    August 22-25BMW Championship3371-72-74-72+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship165-66-66-67-200
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge167-64-69-63-25--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am967-70-69-67-15152
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2569-66-68-72-931
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational370-67-76-66-9338
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1171-72-71-70-4115
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship2069-70-72-73-448

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

