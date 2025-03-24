Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
When he takes the course March 27-30, Scottie Scheffler will try to build upon his last performance in the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot 11-under and placed second at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Scheffler's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Scheffler last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, finishing second with a score of 11-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Scheffler's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|11/10/2022
|9
|70-66-71-67
|-6
|11/11/2021
|2
|72-62-69-69
|-8
|11/5/2020
|32
|67-75-72-65
|-1
|10/10/2019
|28
|69-74-69-71
|-5
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Scheffler is averaging 0.118 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 6.857 in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.816 last season, which ranked second on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler ranked first on TOUR with an average of 1.269 per round. Additionally, he ranked third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.16%.
- On the greens, Scheffler's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 77th last season, while he averaged 28.32 putts per round (21st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.8
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.16%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.32
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|33.41%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.70%
|10.00%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler, who participated in 21 tournaments last season, secured nine wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season, one of Scheffler's nine wins came when he shot 19-under at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition.
- Scheffler compiled 5993 points last season on his way to becoming the FedExCup champion.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Scheffler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 12.957 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.348). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.816
|2.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.269
|3.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.316
|0.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.095
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.496
|6.857
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-30
|700
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|225
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|1
|67-69-67-62
|-19
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|4
|66-65-69-66
|-14
|540
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|1
|65-66-66-67
|-20
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|67-64-69-63
|-25
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|152
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|31
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|70-67-76-66
|-9
|338
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|11
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|115
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|20
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.