Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Scheffler has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.

Scheffler is averaging 0.118 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.