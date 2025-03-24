PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Stephan Jaeger heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under on the par-70 course at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Jaeger has played the Texas Children's Houston Open four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 6-under, and his average finish has been 15th.
    • Jaeger is the previous winner at the Texas Children's Houston Open, winning with a score of 12-under in 2024.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Jaeger's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024169-66-66-67-12
    11/10/2022970-67-70-67-6
    11/11/20213568-72-72-69+1

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has an average of 1.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging 3.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.218 this season (143rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 64th, while his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 63rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.265, while he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.10%.
    • On the greens, Jaeger's 0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 27th on TOUR this season, and his 28.16 putts-per-round average ranks 28th. He has broken par 24.65% of the time (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.6301.6
    Greens in Regulation %12765.10%60.80%
    Putts Per Round2828.1627.6
    Par Breakers3624.65%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.24%16.05%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • While Jaeger has not won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Jaeger ranks 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 380 points.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 1.815 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he put up a 5.102 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.809. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.192, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.218-0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2651.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2780.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4481.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7733.040

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-64-72-72-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-70-67-70-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-69-73-72+266
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-68-69-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship265-63-68-68-20--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-78+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry3672-67-71-67-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii368-68-62-67-15163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-72-73-67-818
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4475-70-74-72+316
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld666-64-66-71-1795
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship2068-71-70-75-448
    March 20-23Valspar Championship3667-75-69-72-118

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

