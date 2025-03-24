Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.

Jaeger has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger has an average of 1.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.