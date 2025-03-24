Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Stephan Jaeger heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under on the par-70 course at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Jaeger has played the Texas Children's Houston Open four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 6-under, and his average finish has been 15th.
- Jaeger is the previous winner at the Texas Children's Houston Open, winning with a score of 12-under in 2024.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Jaeger's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|11/10/2022
|9
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|11/11/2021
|35
|68-72-72-69
|+1
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has an average of 1.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging 3.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.218 this season (143rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 64th, while his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 63rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.265, while he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.10%.
- On the greens, Jaeger's 0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 27th on TOUR this season, and his 28.16 putts-per-round average ranks 28th. He has broken par 24.65% of the time (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.6
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|65.10%
|60.80%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.16
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|36
|24.65%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.24%
|16.05%
Jaeger's best finishes
- While Jaeger has not won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Jaeger ranks 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 380 points.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 1.815 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he put up a 5.102 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.809. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.192, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked sixth in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.218
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.265
|1.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.278
|0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.448
|1.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.773
|3.040
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-69-73-72
|+2
|66
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|2
|65-63-68-68
|-20
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|72-67-71-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|68-68-62-67
|-15
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-72-73-67
|-8
|18
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|75-70-74-72
|+3
|16
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|95
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-75-69-72
|-1
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.