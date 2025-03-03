Bill Haas betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Haas finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Haas hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.

Bill Haas has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Haas is averaging -0.750 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.