8H AGO

Bill Haas betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 21: Bill Haas of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort on November 21, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 21: Bill Haas of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort on November 21, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Bill Haas looks to show better in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Haas at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Haas has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2024, Haas failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Haas' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC72-72E
    3/2/20231167-69-74-66-12
    3/3/20224172-66-70-75-5
    2/25/20213070-72-70-68-8
    2/20/20202769-71-69-69-10

    Haas' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Haas finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Haas hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Bill Haas has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Haas is averaging -0.750 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Haas has an average of -2.153 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Haas .

    Haas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.2293.9
    Greens in Regulation %-68.92%68.38%
    Putts Per Round-29.5330.2
    Par Breakers-22.92%18.38%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.32%14.96%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' best finishes

    • Haas, who participated in 13 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 30.8%.
    • Last season Haas' best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 12-under and finished 18th in that event.
    • Haas accumulated 36 points last season, which ranked him 199th in the FedExCup standings.

    Haas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.153

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1869-65-69-73-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5269-68-70-68-96
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6468-67-75-72-62
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5565-68-72-73-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-70-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

