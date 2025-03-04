Chris Korte betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chris Korte enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, trying for better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Korte's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Korte's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Korte has an average finish of 38th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Chris Korte has averaged 318.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Korte is averaging -1.600 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Korte is averaging -0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Korte's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|327.3
|318.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.00%
|18.25%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.00
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|41.67%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|47.22%
|12.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Korte's best finishes
- Korte participated in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
Korte's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.582
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Korte's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Korte as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.