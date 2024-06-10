The First Look: 124th U.S. Open

FIELD NOTES: Scheffler (where else would we start?) will tee it up at his seventh U.S. Open. His best result came at Brookline in 2022 when he finished runner-up. He finished third last year at LACC… Tiger Woods returns to action after missing the cut at the PGA Championship. Woods got a special exemption from the USGA after his five-year exemption into the U.S. Open (after his win at the 2019 Masters) ended last year. This will be Woods’ first U.S. Open since 2020 at Winged Foot. He did not play the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in 2014 but was T3 in 1999 and second in 2005… Rory McIlroy has won twice already this season and finished runner-up at last year’s U.S. Open in L.A. Although McIlroy broke par just once at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014 he would go on to win the next two majors that season… Xander Schauffele got the major monkey off his back at the PGA Championship last month, winning his maiden major by one shot. This will be his eighth U.S. Open start. His best result is a T3 at Pebble Beach in 2019… Collin Morikawa is getting closer and closer to winning another big one. He was in the final group at both the Masters and the PGA Championship and comes into the week after a runner-up result to Scheffler at the Memorial… Wyndham Clark looks to become just the second golfer in 35 years to win the U.S. Open in back-to-back years. Clark won his first major (and second PGA TOUR event) at last year’s U.S. Open by one shot over McIlroy. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this season.