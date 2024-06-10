Adam Scott among six added to 124th U.S. Open to complete field at Pinehurst No. 2

Adam Scott, who is No. 61 in the OWGR, became exempt when the late Grayson Murray (No. 59) was removed from the list for purposes of determining the top 60. Scott will compete in his 23rd consecutive U.S. Open, with his best finish being a tie for fourth in 2015 at Chambers Bay. He has played in two U.S. Opens at Pinehurst – tied for 28th in 2005 and tied for ninth in 2014. Scott, who also advanced through final qualifying six years ago, has won on five professional tours and his 14 PGA TOUR victories include the 2013 Masters and the 2004 PLAYERS Championship. Scott will be competing in his 92nd straight major championship.