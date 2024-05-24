Inside the Field: RBC Canadian Open

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    The PGA TOUR returns to Canada for the RBC Canadian Open, contested at Hamilton Golf and Country Club for the seventh time in the tournament's history. This year's event features a beloved defending champion in Nick Taylor, whose electric playoff victory over Tommy Fleetwood – featuring a 72-foot putt to seal the victory – broke a 69-year drought between homegrown champions at the RBC Canadian Open dating back to Canadian Pat Fletcher in 1954.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of PGA/Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Gary Woodland

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Rory McIlroy

    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Sam Burns

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Adam Scott

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Corey Conners
    Nico Echavarria
    Brice Garnett
    Chris Gotterup
    Nick Hardy
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Tom Kim
    Kevin Kisner
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Vincent Norrman
    Taylor Pendrith
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Adam Svensson
    Nick Taylor
    Sahith Theegala
    Erik van Rooyen
    Camilo Villegas
    Matt Wallace
    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman
    Zach Johnson

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    David Hearn
    Mike Weir

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Matthew Anderson
    Wilson Bateman
    Sam Choi
    Aaron Cockerill
    Myles Creighton
    Jared du Toit
    Michael Gligic
    Cam Kellett
    Jake Lane
    Richard T Lee
    Stuart Macdonald
    Justin Matthews
    Ashton McCulloch
    Étienne Papineau
    Marc-Olivier Plasse
    Kevin Stinson

    Top 30 on FedExCup Points List
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Cameron Young

    Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
    Adam Hadwin
    Eric Cole
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
    Alex Noren
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Davis Thompson
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Martin Laird
    Ben Martin
    Ryan Moore
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
    Nicolai Højgaard

    # Major medical extension
    Maverick McNealy
    C.T. Pan
    Lanto Griffin
    Brandt Snedeker
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Bud Cauley
    Vince Whaley

    Top 10 and ties from previous event
    Ryan Fox
    Jorge Campillo
    Patton Kizzire
    Alistair Docherty
    Ryan McCormick
    Robert MacIntyre

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Sami Valimaki
    Chandler Phillips
    Erik Barnes
    Chan Kim
    Victor Perez
    Jimmy Stanger
    David Skinns
    Alejandro Tosti
    Ben Silverman
    Ryo Hisatsune
    Max Greyserman
    Joe Highsmith
    Hayden Springer
    McClure Meissner
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Rafael Campos
    Parker Coody
    Tom Whitney
    Richard Hoey
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Thorbjørn Olesen
    Kevin Dougherty
    Trace Crowe
    William Furr
    Harrison Endycott
    Roger Sloan
    Pierceson Coody
    Paul Barjon
    Raul Pereda
    Patrick Fishburn
    Josh Teater
    Scott Gutschewski
    Anders Albertson

    Reorder Category – Cat. 37 thru 44
    Martin Trainer
    Wesley Bryan

