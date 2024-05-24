Inside the Field: RBC Canadian Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR returns to Canada for the RBC Canadian Open, contested at Hamilton Golf and Country Club for the seventh time in the tournament's history. This year's event features a beloved defending champion in Nick Taylor, whose electric playoff victory over Tommy Fleetwood – featuring a 72-foot putt to seal the victory – broke a 69-year drought between homegrown champions at the RBC Canadian Open dating back to Canadian Pat Fletcher in 1954.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winner of PGA/Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Rory McIlroy
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Shane Lowry
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Sam Burns
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Corey Conners
Nico Echavarria
Brice Garnett
Chris Gotterup
Nick Hardy
Mackenzie Hughes
Tom Kim
Kevin Kisner
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Vincent Norrman
Taylor Pendrith
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
David Hearn
Mike Weir
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Matthew Anderson
Wilson Bateman
Sam Choi
Aaron Cockerill
Myles Creighton
Jared du Toit
Michael Gligic
Cam Kellett
Jake Lane
Richard T Lee
Stuart Macdonald
Justin Matthews
Ashton McCulloch
Étienne Papineau
Marc-Olivier Plasse
Kevin Stinson
Top 30 on FedExCup Points List
Tommy Fleetwood
Cameron Young
Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
Adam Hadwin
Eric Cole
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
Alex Noren
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ben Martin
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
Nicolai Højgaard
# Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
C.T. Pan
Lanto Griffin
Brandt Snedeker
Jhonattan Vegas
Bud Cauley
Vince Whaley
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Ryan Fox
Jorge Campillo
Patton Kizzire
Alistair Docherty
Ryan McCormick
Robert MacIntyre
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Sami Valimaki
Chandler Phillips
Erik Barnes
Chan Kim
Victor Perez
Jimmy Stanger
David Skinns
Alejandro Tosti
Ben Silverman
Ryo Hisatsune
Max Greyserman
Joe Highsmith
Hayden Springer
McClure Meissner
Jacob Bridgeman
Rafael Campos
Parker Coody
Tom Whitney
Richard Hoey
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Thorbjørn Olesen
Kevin Dougherty
Trace Crowe
William Furr
Harrison Endycott
Roger Sloan
Pierceson Coody
Paul Barjon
Raul Pereda
Patrick Fishburn
Josh Teater
Scott Gutschewski
Anders Albertson
Reorder Category – Cat. 37 thru 44
Martin Trainer
Wesley Bryan