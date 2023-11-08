The First Look: PGA TOUR Q-School's Second Stage

Notables: Matt Hill continues his chase for PGA TOUR status for the first time. Hill won eight times while at North Carolina State University in 2009 (including the NCAA Division I championship) and was ranked the world No. 1 amateur in the world. … Bo Hoag is looking to rekindle some Q-School magic from last year. Hoag earned medalist honors at Final Stage of Q-School in 2022, securing full 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status. His best result was a tie for 11th at the season-opening Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, and he finished No. 125 on the season-long standings. … Willie Mack III is also looking to make some more Q-School magic. The APGA veteran earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time via 2022 Q-School, finishing No. 151 on this year’s season-long standings. He also teed it up twice on the PGA TOUR in 2023. … Celebrated collegiate star John Pak (who swept the college golf awards in 2021, winning the Haskins Award, Ben Hogan Award and Jack Nicklaus Award) will look to take the next step in his career. Pak won on PGA TOUR Canada this season and finished eighth in the season-long Fortinet Cup standings. … Ryan Ruffels will see if he can replicate some of his sister’s fine results from this year’s Epson Tour. Ruffels, who finished No. 141 on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour standings to lose his card, returns to Second Stage while sister Gabriela notched three wins on the 2023 Epson Tour (the LPGA’s premier pathway circuit) and was No. 1 in the Epson Tour’s Race to the Card season-long money list. … Kristoffer Ventura, who finished No. 87 on this year’s Korn Ferry Tour Points List, hopes to channel the blazing form that saw him win twice on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour – in just 11 starts – to quickly earn a PGA TOUR card.