Atlanta’s TGL team announces name and logo

“Atlanta is a city known for its unwavering pursuit of growth and prosperity," said Dick Sullivan, CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore, who will oversee operations of AMBSE’s entry in TGL. "This brand reflects who we are and what Atlanta has become. Steeped in a rich history of golf, the brand celebrates the city’s legacy while embracing the innovation in the sport that will continue to propel golf to the next level. We are excited to bring this brand to life with some of the best golfers in the world representing our great city. And we’re committed to making this Atlanta’s team, and a club that everyone belongs to.”