Atlanta’s TGL team announces name and logo
Atlanta Drive GC to tee off January 2024
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
In August, TGL presented by SoFi –the new tech-forward, primetime team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR – announced that Arthur M. Blank would be an owner of a founding TGL team in Atlanta. On Tuesday, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) announced the new TGL Atlanta team name will be Atlanta Drive GC, featuring an inspiring brand and dynamic logo that reflects Georgia’s rich golf history and the iconic city’s influence that continues to drive forward America’s cultural and technological progress.
“Atlanta is a city known for its unwavering pursuit of growth and prosperity," said Dick Sullivan, CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore, who will oversee operations of AMBSE’s entry in TGL. "This brand reflects who we are and what Atlanta has become. Steeped in a rich history of golf, the brand celebrates the city’s legacy while embracing the innovation in the sport that will continue to propel golf to the next level. We are excited to bring this brand to life with some of the best golfers in the world representing our great city. And we’re committed to making this Atlanta’s team, and a club that everyone belongs to.”
Atlanta Drive GC is part of Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) portfolio, alongside the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’ Atlanta United, and will compete in TGL’s first season, set to launch in January 2024. Atlanta Drive GC’s players will be unveiled later this year, as will the inaugural TGL schedule.
Why the name: Atlanta Drive GC?
The name is a modern reflection of the continual forward progression that defines Atlanta’s legacy. From music and design to business and technology, the city of Atlanta is the country’s hub of innovation and creativity. And now the city, powered by Atlanta Drive GC, will be a leading force in driving the game of golf forward because every Atlantan and resident of Georgia is a member of Atlanta Drive GC.
What does the logo represent?
The Atlanta Drive GC logo is constructed from a driver and golf ball to form the letter "A" in an accelerating and energizing font that represents Georgia’s golf legacy as well as the city’s forward progression, ambition and strength. The mark also features a loop reminiscent of Atlanta’s thoroughfares and creative highway system.
Chipper Jones shows off the Atlanta Drive GC logo. (Photo courtesy Atlanta Drive GC)
Why the colors?
The Atlanta Drive GC symbol and brand features an electric red that reflects the vibrancy, resiliency, and sense of determination found in the people who live in Atlanta and throughout the state. This electric red, born out of the iconic Georgia clay, will unite the city and state in a shared purpose that honors the cultural, historical and inclusive characteristics that are deeply ingrained in the identity of Georgians. White, black and ice gray will complement the primary color and the other teams in the AMBSE portfolio.
How it works: TGL
TGL presented by SoFi is a new golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with teams of PGA TOUR stars across a season of matches in prime time starting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, on ESPN and ESPN+. SoFi Center is TGL’s purpose-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a progressive, shorter format presentation of team golf, featuring some of the PGA TOUR’s biggest superstars. More details include:
• Teams: Six teams of three PGA TOUR players in head-to-head, match play.
• Tech-forward venue: A first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course paired with a tech-infused, short-game complex.
• Tech-enabled fan experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a two-hour, primetime televised match.
• Season: 15 regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches.
More on TGL teams:
Other team names, brands, front office staff and assigned players will be unveiled later this year, as will the inaugural schedule and other operational and fan-centric elements of TGL presented by SoFi. Currently, four of the six team ownership groups have been announced:
• Atlanta Drive GC: led by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstores)
• TGL Boston: led by John Henry, Tom Werner and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins)
• Los Angeles Golf Club: led by Alexis Ohanian (Angel City FC), Serena Williams and Venus Williams; as well as limited partners the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco and Michelle Wie West
• TGL New York: led by Steven A. Cohen (New York Mets), Cohen Private Ventures