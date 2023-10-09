PGA TOUR University On TOUR: seven alumni are #TOURBound, finish top 30 on Korn Ferry Tour
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season concluded Sunday afternoon at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, and seven PGA TOUR University alumni earned their PGA TOUR cards after finishing in the top 30 of the final Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Pierceson Coody finished No. 6 in the final standings, and he was followed by Adrien Dumont de Chassart (No. 11), who won his pro debut in June and earned his card after just one summer and 11 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Also earning their cards were Pierceson’s twin brother Parker Coody (No. 25), Jacob Bridgeman (No. 14), Joe Highsmith (No. 18), Chris Gotterup (No. 23), and Mac Meissner (No. 20), who finished T3 at the season finale to move into the top 30.
Since the first class of PGA TOUR University graduates in 2021, 12 alumni have gone on to earn their PGA TOUR cards. This year’s seven players join the five alumni who earned their PGA TOUR cards for the 2022-23 season: Ludvig Åberg, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson, Trevor Werbylo, and Kevin Yu.
Another opportunity to earn a PGA TOUR card will come in December at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, as the top five finishers (and ties) at Final Stage will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership. By finishing 31st-60th on the final points list, five alumni earned a spot in Final Stage: Jackson Suber (37th), Logan McAllister (44th), Ricky Castillo (53rd), Trent Phillips (58th), and Quade Cummins (59th).
Also exempt into Final Stage are Fred Biondi, Ross Steelman, and Sam Bennett, who each finished in the top five of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|6
|Pierceson Coody #
|1366
|22
|Win, Twice
|11
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart # *
|1147
|11
|Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|14
|Jacob Bridgeman #
|1081
|24
|4th, Pinnacle Bank Championship
|18
|Joe Highsmith #
|993
|20
|T2, Nationwide Children’s Hospital
|20
|Mac Meissner #
|935
|22
|T2, The Panama Championship
|23
|Chris Gotterup #
|892
|24
|4th, NV5 Invitational
|25
|Parker Coody #
|886
|20
|T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|37
|Jackson Suber
|811
|21
|2nd, Memorial Health Championship
|44
|Logan McAllister
|749
|26
|2nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|53
|Ricky Castillo*
|611
|11
|Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|58
|Trent Phillips
|516
|20
|2nd, UNC Health Championship
|59
|Quade Cummins
|504
|25
|T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
|73
|Patrick Welch*
|376
|14
|T3, Magnit Championship
|98
|William Mouw*
|259
|12
|T11, Magnit Championship
|110
|Noah Goodwin
|221
|23
|T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
|118
|Michael Feagles
|185
|22
|T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|122
|Ryan Burnett*
|177
|11
|6th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|134
|RJ Manke
|126
|19
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|140
|Yuxin Lin*
|115
|9
|T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
|161
|Cole Hammer
|75
|16
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|162
|Ross Steelman*
|73
|8
|T25, Utah Championship
|175
|Ryan Hall
|47
|3
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|188
|Fred Biondi*
|24
|9
|T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
*Class of 2023 | #TOURBound
PGA TOUR
Ludvig Åberg finished runner-up at the Sanderson Farm Championship, advancing to a five-man playoff before losing to a birdie by Luke List on the first extra hole. Since turning pro in June, Åberg has four top-five finishes – two on the PGA TOUR and two on the DP World Tour, including a victory at the Omega European Masters. With the T2 finish, the Swede improved 23 spots to No. 113 in the FedExCup, and his season will continue this week at the Shriners Children’s Open.
Also competing in Las Vegas will be Yuxin Lin, who earned an exemption as the winner of the Southern Highlands Collegiate during his senior season at Florida, as well as PGA TOUR members Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson, Kevin Yu, and Trevor Werbylo.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|74
|Davis Thompson
|661
|27
|2nd, The American Express
|79
|Austin Eckroat
|594
|28
|5th, Corales Puntacana Championship
|107
|Kevin Yu
|445
|18
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|113
|Ludvig Åberg
|438
|8
|T2, Sanderson Farms Championship
|189
|Trevor Werbylo
|111
|27
|T27, Valspar Championship
PGA TOUR University Total Points
Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.
PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points
Through Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (Korn Ferry Tour); Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA TOUR)
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup Points
|Korn Ferry Tour Points
|Total Points
|1
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|0
|1,147.32
|1,147.32
|2
|Ricky Castillo
|0
|611.451
|611.451
|3
|Patrick Welch
|0
|376.407
|376.407
|4
|William Mouw
|56.25*
|258.537
|314.787
|5
|Ryan Burnett
|0
|177.284
|177.284
|6
|Yuxin Lin
|0
|114.759
|114.759
|7
|Sam Bennett
|95.717*
|0
|95.717
|8
|Ross Steelman
|3.8*
|73.25
|73.25
|9
|Fred Biondi
|0
|23.833
|23.833
*Non-member points
Notes:
· Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.
· Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.