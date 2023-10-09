PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24H AGO

PGA TOUR University On TOUR: seven alumni are #TOURBound, finish top 30 on Korn Ferry Tour

3 Min Read

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season concluded Sunday afternoon at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, and seven PGA TOUR University alumni earned their PGA TOUR cards after finishing in the top 30 of the final Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Pierceson Coody finished No. 6 in the final standings, and he was followed by Adrien Dumont de Chassart (No. 11), who won his pro debut in June and earned his card after just one summer and 11 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

    Also earning their cards were Pierceson’s twin brother Parker Coody (No. 25), Jacob Bridgeman (No. 14), Joe Highsmith (No. 18), Chris Gotterup (No. 23), and Mac Meissner (No. 20), who finished T3 at the season finale to move into the top 30.

    Since the first class of PGA TOUR University graduates in 2021, 12 alumni have gone on to earn their PGA TOUR cards. This year’s seven players join the five alumni who earned their PGA TOUR cards for the 2022-23 season: Ludvig Åberg, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson, Trevor Werbylo, and Kevin Yu.

    Another opportunity to earn a PGA TOUR card will come in December at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, as the top five finishers (and ties) at Final Stage will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership. By finishing 31st-60th on the final points list, five alumni earned a spot in Final Stage: Jackson Suber (37th), Logan McAllister (44th), Ricky Castillo (53rd), Trent Phillips (58th), and Quade Cummins (59th).

    Also exempt into Final Stage are Fred Biondi, Ross Steelman, and Sam Bennett, who each finished in the top five of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    6Pierceson Coody #136622Win, Twice
    11Adrien Dumont de Chassart # *114711Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    14Jacob Bridgeman #1081244th, Pinnacle Bank Championship
    18Joe Highsmith #99320T2, Nationwide Children’s Hospital
    20Mac Meissner #93522T2, The Panama Championship
    23Chris Gotterup #892244th, NV5 Invitational
    25Parker Coody #88620T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    37Jackson Suber811212nd, Memorial Health Championship
    44Logan McAllister749262nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    53Ricky Castillo*61111Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    58Trent Phillips516202nd, UNC Health Championship
    59Quade Cummins50425T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
    73Patrick Welch*37614T3, Magnit Championship
    98William Mouw*25912T11, Magnit Championship
    110Noah Goodwin22123T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
    118Michael Feagles18522T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    122Ryan Burnett*177116th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    134RJ Manke12619T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    140Yuxin Lin*1159T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
    161Cole Hammer7516T21, Veritex Bank Championship
    162Ross Steelman*738T25, Utah Championship
    175Ryan Hall473T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    188Fred Biondi*249T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am

    *Class of 2023 | #TOURBound

    PGA TOUR

    Ludvig Åberg finished runner-up at the Sanderson Farm Championship, advancing to a five-man playoff before losing to a birdie by Luke List on the first extra hole. Since turning pro in June, Åberg has four top-five finishes – two on the PGA TOUR and two on the DP World Tour, including a victory at the Omega European Masters. With the T2 finish, the Swede improved 23 spots to No. 113 in the FedExCup, and his season will continue this week at the Shriners Children’s Open.

    Also competing in Las Vegas will be Yuxin Lin, who earned an exemption as the winner of the Southern Highlands Collegiate during his senior season at Florida, as well as PGA TOUR members Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson, Kevin Yu, and Trevor Werbylo.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    74Davis Thompson661272nd, The American Express
    79Austin Eckroat594285th, Corales Puntacana Championship
    107Kevin Yu44518T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    113Ludvig Åberg4388T2, Sanderson Farms Championship
    189Trevor Werbylo11127T27, Valspar Championship

    PGA TOUR University Total Points

    Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.

    PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points

    Through Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (Korn Ferry Tour); Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayerFedExCup PointsKorn Ferry Tour PointsTotal Points
    1Adrien Dumont de Chassart01,147.321,147.32
    2Ricky Castillo0611.451611.451
    3Patrick Welch0376.407376.407
    4William Mouw56.25*258.537314.787
    5Ryan Burnett0177.284177.284
    6Yuxin Lin0114.759114.759
    7Sam Bennett95.717*095.717
    8Ross Steelman3.8*73.2573.25
    9Fred Biondi023.83323.833

    *Non-member points

    Notes:

    · Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.

    · Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.

    PGA TOUR
