PGA TOUR University On TOUR: seven alumni are #TOURBound, finish top 30 on Korn Ferry Tour

Ludvig Åberg finished runner-up at the Sanderson Farm Championship, advancing to a five-man playoff before losing to a birdie by Luke List on the first extra hole. Since turning pro in June, Åberg has four top-five finishes – two on the PGA TOUR and two on the DP World Tour, including a victory at the Omega European Masters. With the T2 finish, the Swede improved 23 spots to No. 113 in the FedExCup, and his season will continue this week at the Shriners Children’s Open.