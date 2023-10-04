A one-liner for each Korn Ferry Tour Championship participant

Korn Ferry TourLeaderboardWatchNewsPoints ListSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    NEWBURGH, Ind. – Thirty PGA TOUR cards will be awarded after this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, which offers four days of live broadcast coverage.

    Seventy-three players will compete this week at Victoria National Golf Club in southern Indiana. Sixteen TOUR cards have been clinched, with another 14 cards up for grabs. Click here for scenarios into the week.

    The No. 1 player on the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Points List will earn fully exempt 2024 PGA TOUR membership and qualify for THE PLAYERS and U.S. Open. Nos. 2-30 will compete on TOUR in a “Korn Ferry Tour graduates” category (subject to reshuffle). Nos. 31-60 will earn direct access to Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Nos. 61-75 will begin Q-School at Second Stage. Click here for what’s at stake this week.

    Here’s a one-liner for all 73 players in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship field. (No. 7 Grayson Murray and No. 16 Nicholas Lindheim will not compete.)

    RankPlayerOne-liner
    1Ben KohlesWinner of Astara Chile Classic and HomeTown Lenders Championship, his first wins since going back-to-back to begin career in 2012.
    2Chan KimWon back-to-back starts in August at Magnit Championship and Albertsons Boise Open. Eight-time Japan Golf Tour winner.
    3Rico HoeyEmotional win at Visit Knoxville Open, first Korn Ferry Tour title for University of Southern California alum. Known as "World's Greatest Driver" in college circles.
    4Ben SilvermanCanada native won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on sponsor exemption to kick-start season. Played TOUR's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with Aaron Rodgers.
    5Alejandro TostiArgentina native won Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. University of Florida alum; 2022 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica grad.
    6Pierceson CoodyThree-time Korn Ferry Tour winner in just 16 months as a pro. Finished atop 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking.
    8Max GreysermanDuke alum is proud of his heritage; parents were refugees from what is now Ukraine, who met after moving to New Jersey.
    9David SkinnsEnglishman won Club Car Championship at The Landings Club; set for TOUR return after earning card via 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour.
    10Adrien Dumont de ChassartRecent graduate of University of Illinois; finished No. 3 on PGA TOUR University Ranking, then won first pro start at BMW Charity Pro-Am.
    11Jake KnappUCLA alum earned back Korn Ferry Tour card via 2022 PGA TOUR Canada. Sponsored by NHL's Anaheim Ducks.
    12Norman XiongOregon alum won last month's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to cement first TOUR card.
    13Chandler PhillipsTexas A&M alum won season-opening The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay; competed in 2017 Walker Cup.
    14Jimmy StangerVirginia alum earned first Korn Ferry Tour title at Compliance Solutions Championship, a week after making a 9 on the final hole in Wichita when a par would have earned a playoff spot.
    15Jacob BridgemanClemson alum finished No. 2 on 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership.
    17Tom WhitneyAir Force alum served on active duty as a nuclear missile operator before pursuing professional golf from 2014 onward.
    18Kevin DoughertyOklahoma State alum was inches away from a TOUR card in 2018. He has persevered and is now on the verge of his first card. California native is good friend of Rickie Fowler and Max Homa.
    19Patrick FishburnUtah native spent two years as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Received a grant from Tony Finau Foundation in 2019 to support his career.
    20Parker CoodyTwin brother of Pierceson; University of Texas alum finished No. 13 on 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking. Began this season with conditional status and has thrived.
    21Scott GutschewskiNebraska native, 47, won the LECOM Suncoast Classic in April. Has made 137 career TOUR starts and is on the verge of a return.
    22Ryan McCormickNew Jersey native has mapped and designed Korn Ferry Tour courses in PGA TOUR 2K video game as part of pre-tournament preparation.
    23Rafael CamposPuerto Rico native has emphasized fitness this season; finished runner-up at Compliance Solutions Championship in June.
    24Jorge Fernandez ValdesArgentina native, 31, won UNC Health Championship in June. Turned pro in 2012 and has won four times on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
    25Chris GotterupNew Jersey native played four years collegiately at Rutgers before a fifth year at Oklahoma in 2021-22, where he won Haskins and Nicklaus Awards as top collegiate player.
    26Carter JenkinsUniversity of North Carolina alum finished runner-up at Simmons Bank Open to move inside top 30. Lives with epilepsy and hopes to start a foundation for children with epilepsy.
    27Joe HighsmithPepperdine alum has oft-sported a bucket hat this season; Korn Ferry Tour rookie finished runner-up at Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to move inside top 30.
    28Chase SeiffertEarned first TOUR card via 2019 Korn Ferry Tour. Played two years of college golf at Central Alabama CC before two years at Florida State.
    29Shad TutenNative of Augusta, Georgia, overcame a case of swine flu as a high school senior, which led him to miss the basketball season and kick-started his golf career.
    30Jackson SuberOle Miss alum finished No. 9 on 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking. Finished runner-up at Memorial Health Championship in early July.
    31Roger SloanVeteran Canadian won Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank in August, his first TOUR-sanctioned title since 2014.
    32Wilson FurrAlabama alum kick-started season with a T7 at HomeTown Lenders Championship in April as local favorite, followed by a runner-up at AdventHealth Championship in next start.
    33Trace CroweAuburn alum finished T11 at HomeTown Lenders Championship at last man in field to spark his season, then won NV5 Invitational in July.
    34Josh TeaterKentucky native, 44, finished runner-up to Adrien Dumont de Chassart at BMW Charity Pro-Am. Has made 220 career PGA TOUR starts.
    35Mac MeissnerSMU alum carded a second-round 59 at LECOM Suncoast Classic in April. Played on 2023 Korn Ferry Tour alongside brother Mitchell.
    36Rhein GibsonAustralia native won Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in February. Holds Guinness World Record for lowest round of golf (55).
    37Matt McCartySanta Clara alum has recorded 11 top-25s in 24 starts this season, highlighted by a T3 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.
    38Cody BlickSan Francisco Bay Area native opened the season with back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Bahamas.
    39Brett DrewittVeteran Australian began the season with five top-eight finishes in his first six starts.
    40Logan McAllisterPlayed collegiately at University of Oklahoma; finished No. 3 on 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership.
    41John VanDerLaanConnecticut native played collegiately at Florida Southern; received 2018 Jack Nicklaus Award as Division II Player of the Year.
    42Mason AndersenArizona State alum, 24, finished runner-up at last month's Simmons Bank Open to move within striking distance of top 30.
    43Taylor DicksonNative of Gastonia, North Carolina finished runner-up at Magnit Championship in August.
    44Chris PetefishGeorgia Tech alum has recorded a pair of runner-up finishes in last two months, at Utah Championship and Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
    45Paul BarjonNew Caledonia native won Memorial Health Championship in early July, a few weeks after qualifying for the U.S. Open.
    46Spencer LevinVeteran California native, 39, dramatically changed the course of his season with a victory at the Veritex Bank Championship as a Monday qualifier.
    47Curtis LuckVeteran Australian finished runner-up at last month's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, an event which he won in 2020.
    48Cristobal Del SolarChile native played collegiately at Florida State; his cousin Nicole Perrot was the first Chilean-born player to win on the LPGA Tour.
    49Tim WidingSweden native played hockey for about 10 years and is fascinated by astronomy.
    50Frankie Capan IIIKorn Ferry Tour rookie and Minnesota native has worked with veteran caddie Damon Green during this year's Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
    51David KocherMaryland alum carded a final-round 59 at Albertsons Boise Open with his mom and brother in attendance.
    52Ricky CastilloUniversity of Florida alum won his first Korn Ferry Tour start, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, after finishing No. 9 on 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking.
    53Roberto DiazMexico native, 36, finished T3 at Utah Championship in early August. Has made 61 career PGA TOUR starts.
    54Thomas WalshUniversity of Virginia alum caught fire mid-summer with runner-up at Price Cutter Charity Championship followed by T10 at NV5 Invitational.
    55Trent PhillipsUniversity of Georgia alum finished runner-up at UNC Health Championship in June.
    56Quade CumminsFinished No. 6 on inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking in 2021 after graduating from Oklahoma. Worked with Barstool Sports' Jersey Jerry as caddie in July.
    57Jeremy PaulUniversity of Colorado alum has notched 10 top-25s in 25 starts this season. Twin brother Yannik plays on DP World Tour.
    58Sam SaundersFinished runner-up at The Panama Championship in February. Grandson of Arnold Palmer.
    59Paul PetersonOregon State alum, 35, plays from St. Simons Island, Georgia. Has made 17 cuts in 24 starts this season.
    60Patrick CoverPlayed collegiately at University of North Carolina-Wilmington; has notched three top-10s this season in 23 starts.
    61Brad HopfingerIowa alum began the year with conditional status but changed his fortunes with back-to-back T25s at Club Car Championship and Astara Chile Classic.
    62Davis ChatfieldNotre Dame alum advanced from pre-qualifying through Final Stage of Q-School last fall to earn Korn Ferry Tour starts as a rookie.
    63Steven FiskGeorgia Southern alum has made 16 cuts in 24 starts this season.
    64Wil BatemanFinished atop 2022 PGA TOUR Canada's season-long Fortinet Cup to earn full 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status.
    65Thomas RosenmuellerGermany native finished solo third at Albertsons Boise Open, first leg of four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, to solidify spot at season finale.
    66Jacob SolomonAuburn alum enjoyed a money game with European Ryder Cupper Sepp Straka during off-weeks between first two Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.
    67Dimi PapadatosAustralia native debuted on Korn Ferry Tour in style with a runner-up finish at Astara Chile Classic.
    68Joey GarberMichigan native punched ticket to season finale in dramatic fashion, recording back-to-back top-12 finishes to ascend from 95th on Points List.
    69Pontus NyholmSweden native teamed with European Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg to help their home country win 2019 European Team Championships.
    70Jamie LovemarkSavvy veteran finished runner-up at Simmons Bank Open to ascend from No. 130 on Points List, leading to a spot in season finale.
    71Fabian GomezArgentina native is a two-time PGA TOUR winner (2015 FedEx St. Jude Classic, 2016 Sony Open in Hawaii).
    72Brandon HarkinsCal State-Chico alum solidified his spot at season finale with a made cut at Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
    73John AugensteinVanderbilt alum made 13 cuts in 24 starts this season to earn spot in season finale near hometown of Owensboro, Kentucky.
    74Patrick WelchUniversity of Oklahoma alum made a dramatic ascent to the season finale, making 11 cuts in 13 starts this season, after finishing No. 8 on the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking.
    75Brian CampbellUniversity of Illinois alum made 11 cuts in 23 starts this season to narrowly cement final spot at season finale. Like the rest of the field, he has a shot at a TOUR card.

    Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.

