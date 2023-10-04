A one-liner for each Korn Ferry Tour Championship participant

Rank Player One-liner

1 Ben Kohles Winner of Astara Chile Classic and HomeTown Lenders Championship, his first wins since going back-to-back to begin career in 2012.

2 Chan Kim Won back-to-back starts in August at Magnit Championship and Albertsons Boise Open. Eight-time Japan Golf Tour winner.

3 Rico Hoey Emotional win at Visit Knoxville Open, first Korn Ferry Tour title for University of Southern California alum. Known as "World's Greatest Driver" in college circles.

4 Ben Silverman Canada native won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on sponsor exemption to kick-start season. Played TOUR's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with Aaron Rodgers.

5 Alejandro Tosti Argentina native won Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. University of Florida alum; 2022 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica grad.

6 Pierceson Coody Three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner in just 16 months as a pro. Finished atop 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking.

8 Max Greyserman Duke alum is proud of his heritage; parents were refugees from what is now Ukraine, who met after moving to New Jersey.

9 David Skinns Englishman won Club Car Championship at The Landings Club; set for TOUR return after earning card via 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour.

10 Adrien Dumont de Chassart Recent graduate of University of Illinois; finished No. 3 on PGA TOUR University Ranking, then won first pro start at BMW Charity Pro-Am.

11 Jake Knapp UCLA alum earned back Korn Ferry Tour card via 2022 PGA TOUR Canada. Sponsored by NHL's Anaheim Ducks.

12 Norman Xiong Oregon alum won last month's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to cement first TOUR card.

13 Chandler Phillips Texas A&M alum won season-opening The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay; competed in 2017 Walker Cup.

14 Jimmy Stanger Virginia alum earned first Korn Ferry Tour title at Compliance Solutions Championship, a week after making a 9 on the final hole in Wichita when a par would have earned a playoff spot.

15 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson alum finished No. 2 on 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership.

17 Tom Whitney Air Force alum served on active duty as a nuclear missile operator before pursuing professional golf from 2014 onward.

18 Kevin Dougherty Oklahoma State alum was inches away from a TOUR card in 2018. He has persevered and is now on the verge of his first card. California native is good friend of Rickie Fowler and Max Homa.

19 Patrick Fishburn Utah native spent two years as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Received a grant from Tony Finau Foundation in 2019 to support his career.

20 Parker Coody Twin brother of Pierceson; University of Texas alum finished No. 13 on 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking. Began this season with conditional status and has thrived.

21 Scott Gutschewski Nebraska native, 47, won the LECOM Suncoast Classic in April. Has made 137 career TOUR starts and is on the verge of a return.

22 Ryan McCormick New Jersey native has mapped and designed Korn Ferry Tour courses in PGA TOUR 2K video game as part of pre-tournament preparation.

23 Rafael Campos Puerto Rico native has emphasized fitness this season; finished runner-up at Compliance Solutions Championship in June.

24 Jorge Fernandez Valdes Argentina native, 31, won UNC Health Championship in June. Turned pro in 2012 and has won four times on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.

25 Chris Gotterup New Jersey native played four years collegiately at Rutgers before a fifth year at Oklahoma in 2021-22, where he won Haskins and Nicklaus Awards as top collegiate player.

26 Carter Jenkins University of North Carolina alum finished runner-up at Simmons Bank Open to move inside top 30. Lives with epilepsy and hopes to start a foundation for children with epilepsy.

27 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine alum has oft-sported a bucket hat this season; Korn Ferry Tour rookie finished runner-up at Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to move inside top 30.

28 Chase Seiffert Earned first TOUR card via 2019 Korn Ferry Tour. Played two years of college golf at Central Alabama CC before two years at Florida State.

29 Shad Tuten Native of Augusta, Georgia, overcame a case of swine flu as a high school senior, which led him to miss the basketball season and kick-started his golf career.

30 Jackson Suber Ole Miss alum finished No. 9 on 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking. Finished runner-up at Memorial Health Championship in early July.

31 Roger Sloan Veteran Canadian won Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank in August, his first TOUR-sanctioned title since 2014.

32 Wilson Furr Alabama alum kick-started season with a T7 at HomeTown Lenders Championship in April as local favorite, followed by a runner-up at AdventHealth Championship in next start.

33 Trace Crowe Auburn alum finished T11 at HomeTown Lenders Championship at last man in field to spark his season, then won NV5 Invitational in July.

34 Josh Teater Kentucky native, 44, finished runner-up to Adrien Dumont de Chassart at BMW Charity Pro-Am. Has made 220 career PGA TOUR starts.

35 Mac Meissner SMU alum carded a second-round 59 at LECOM Suncoast Classic in April. Played on 2023 Korn Ferry Tour alongside brother Mitchell.

36 Rhein Gibson Australia native won Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in February. Holds Guinness World Record for lowest round of golf (55).

37 Matt McCarty Santa Clara alum has recorded 11 top-25s in 24 starts this season, highlighted by a T3 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

38 Cody Blick San Francisco Bay Area native opened the season with back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Bahamas.

39 Brett Drewitt Veteran Australian began the season with five top-eight finishes in his first six starts.

40 Logan McAllister Played collegiately at University of Oklahoma; finished No. 3 on 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership.

41 John VanDerLaan Connecticut native played collegiately at Florida Southern; received 2018 Jack Nicklaus Award as Division II Player of the Year.

42 Mason Andersen Arizona State alum, 24, finished runner-up at last month's Simmons Bank Open to move within striking distance of top 30.

43 Taylor Dickson Native of Gastonia, North Carolina finished runner-up at Magnit Championship in August.

44 Chris Petefish Georgia Tech alum has recorded a pair of runner-up finishes in last two months, at Utah Championship and Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

45 Paul Barjon New Caledonia native won Memorial Health Championship in early July, a few weeks after qualifying for the U.S. Open.

46 Spencer Levin Veteran California native, 39, dramatically changed the course of his season with a victory at the Veritex Bank Championship as a Monday qualifier.

47 Curtis Luck Veteran Australian finished runner-up at last month's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, an event which he won in 2020.

48 Cristobal Del Solar Chile native played collegiately at Florida State; his cousin Nicole Perrot was the first Chilean-born player to win on the LPGA Tour.

49 Tim Widing Sweden native played hockey for about 10 years and is fascinated by astronomy.

50 Frankie Capan III Korn Ferry Tour rookie and Minnesota native has worked with veteran caddie Damon Green during this year's Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

51 David Kocher Maryland alum carded a final-round 59 at Albertsons Boise Open with his mom and brother in attendance.

52 Ricky Castillo University of Florida alum won his first Korn Ferry Tour start, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, after finishing No. 9 on 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking.

53 Roberto Diaz Mexico native, 36, finished T3 at Utah Championship in early August. Has made 61 career PGA TOUR starts.

54 Thomas Walsh University of Virginia alum caught fire mid-summer with runner-up at Price Cutter Charity Championship followed by T10 at NV5 Invitational.

55 Trent Phillips University of Georgia alum finished runner-up at UNC Health Championship in June.

56 Quade Cummins Finished No. 6 on inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking in 2021 after graduating from Oklahoma. Worked with Barstool Sports' Jersey Jerry as caddie in July.

57 Jeremy Paul University of Colorado alum has notched 10 top-25s in 25 starts this season. Twin brother Yannik plays on DP World Tour.

58 Sam Saunders Finished runner-up at The Panama Championship in February. Grandson of Arnold Palmer.

59 Paul Peterson Oregon State alum, 35, plays from St. Simons Island, Georgia. Has made 17 cuts in 24 starts this season.

60 Patrick Cover Played collegiately at University of North Carolina-Wilmington; has notched three top-10s this season in 23 starts.

61 Brad Hopfinger Iowa alum began the year with conditional status but changed his fortunes with back-to-back T25s at Club Car Championship and Astara Chile Classic.

62 Davis Chatfield Notre Dame alum advanced from pre-qualifying through Final Stage of Q-School last fall to earn Korn Ferry Tour starts as a rookie.

63 Steven Fisk Georgia Southern alum has made 16 cuts in 24 starts this season.

64 Wil Bateman Finished atop 2022 PGA TOUR Canada's season-long Fortinet Cup to earn full 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status.

65 Thomas Rosenmueller Germany native finished solo third at Albertsons Boise Open, first leg of four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, to solidify spot at season finale.

66 Jacob Solomon Auburn alum enjoyed a money game with European Ryder Cupper Sepp Straka during off-weeks between first two Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

67 Dimi Papadatos Australia native debuted on Korn Ferry Tour in style with a runner-up finish at Astara Chile Classic.

68 Joey Garber Michigan native punched ticket to season finale in dramatic fashion, recording back-to-back top-12 finishes to ascend from 95th on Points List.

69 Pontus Nyholm Sweden native teamed with European Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg to help their home country win 2019 European Team Championships.

70 Jamie Lovemark Savvy veteran finished runner-up at Simmons Bank Open to ascend from No. 130 on Points List, leading to a spot in season finale.

71 Fabian Gomez Argentina native is a two-time PGA TOUR winner (2015 FedEx St. Jude Classic, 2016 Sony Open in Hawaii).

72 Brandon Harkins Cal State-Chico alum solidified his spot at season finale with a made cut at Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

73 John Augenstein Vanderbilt alum made 13 cuts in 24 starts this season to earn spot in season finale near hometown of Owensboro, Kentucky.

74 Patrick Welch University of Oklahoma alum made a dramatic ascent to the season finale, making 11 cuts in 13 starts this season, after finishing No. 8 on the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking.