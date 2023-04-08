The First Look: RBC Heritage

FIELD NOTES: Masters champion Jon Rahm headlines the field. He returned to No. 1 in the world with his win in the FedExCup and has a 786-point lead in the FedExCup… The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings (as of April 8) are all in the field, as are 41 of the top 50. … Jordan Spieth returns to the RBC Heritage to defend his title from a year ago. Spieth is coming off a T4 finish at Augusta National… Patrick Cantlay, who Spieth defeated in a playoff to win in 2022, will also be back in the field. Cantlay has four top-10s in five appearances at Harbour Town, including three top-threes. He finished T14 at last week’s Masters… Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas both will be looking to right the ship after missing the Masters cut. Thomas has two finishes of 11th or better in four Heritage appearances… Will Zalatoris is currently in the field but may be a game-time decision given his WDs at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Masters… Nine of the world’s top 10 will be in action in South Carolina… Min Woo Lee, ranked No. 48 in the world, is playing as he looks to earn Special Temporary Membership. Lee finished T6 at THE PLAYERS… Previous Heritage winners in the field include five-time Heritage winner Davis Love III, three-time champion Stewart Cink, Satoshi Kodaira, C.T. Pan and Webb Simpson.