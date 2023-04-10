Power Rankings: RBC Heritage

Overseeded bermuda greens could touch 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter, but putting in general takes a back seat to sharpshooters on approach. Harbour Town is the kind of test for which it makes sense to map out in reverse. Positioning off the tee is more important than piling up fairways hit because the greens average just 3,700 square feet, so the field will be using the putter much less. And because the perimeter of the intermediate cut around greens is just over two-feet wide, roll-outs shouldn’t travel as far. Even so, Harbour Town annually is among the leaders in hole-outs from off greens, anyway. Last year’s 111 was the most among all courses since they’ve been measured as a statistic (2001-present).