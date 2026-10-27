TGL presented by SoFi announces 2027 season schedule

The 2027 schedule includes 14 regular-season matches and a new play-in match to determine the fourth playoff team. The play-in winner will join the top three teams in the SoFi Cup Standings in two semifinal matches, with the winners advancing to a best-of-three finals for the SoFi Cup. The 2027 season features TGL’s most extensive broadcast-network exposure to date, including three matches on ABC, up from one in the 2026 season. The schedule also includes a broader mix of weekend, daytime and earlier primetime windows that expand accessibility, particularly for younger viewers, and offer favorable times for international audiences.