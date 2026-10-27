TGL presented by SoFi announces 2027 season schedule
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Justin Rose chips in for clutch birdie at TGL Finals
Season opens Dec. 27 with ESPN/ABC doubleheader featuring Motor City Golf Club debut, 2026 Finals rematch
Season opens Dec. 27 with ESPN/ABC doubleheader featuring Motor City Golf Club debut, 2026 Finals rematch
BRISTOL, Conn., and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – ESPN and TMRW Sports announced Tuesday the schedule for the 2027 TGL presented by SoFi season, beginning Sunday, Dec. 27, with an opening-day doubleheader from the award-winning SoFi Center. The first match features Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf and Brooks Koepka's Motor City Golf Club, making its league debut, at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club will then face defending SoFi Cup champion Los Angeles Golf Club at 3 p.m. ET on ABC in a rematch of last season’s finals.
The 2027 schedule includes 14 regular-season matches and a new play-in match to determine the fourth playoff team. The play-in winner will join the top three teams in the SoFi Cup Standings in two semifinal matches, with the winners advancing to a best-of-three finals for the SoFi Cup. The 2027 season features TGL’s most extensive broadcast-network exposure to date, including three matches on ABC, up from one in the 2026 season. The schedule also includes a broader mix of weekend, daytime and earlier primetime windows that expand accessibility, particularly for younger viewers, and offer favorable times for international audiences.
“TGL has quickly established a distinctive place in ESPN’s golf and primetime programming, combining elite PGA Tour players, team competition and a presentation designed to bring fans closer to the action and present the sport in an innovative way,” said John Suchenski, senior director, programming and acquisitions, ESPN. “The 2027 schedule gives us another strong lineup of matchups and storylines to showcase across ESPN platforms, including the debut of a new team and several new players, and we look forward to building on the momentum of the league’s first two seasons.”
“The 2027 schedule is designed to bring TGL to more fans in more places,” said Rufus Hack, president, golf, TMRW Sports. “With three matches on ABC, a broader mix of weekend and daytime windows and earlier primetime start times that work for younger and international audiences, we’re making it easier than ever to watch the world’s best players compete in our unique team format. We’re grateful to ESPN for continuing to invest in TGL and showcase the league across its platforms.”
2027 TGL season storylines:
- LAGC title defense: Los Angeles Golf Club, with Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala and newcomer Ben James, opens its SoFi Cup title defense on Sunday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC against Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club in a rematch of the 2026 Finals.
- Motor City Golf Club makes debut: TGL’s first expansion team, Motor City Golf Club, makes its league debut against Boston Common Golf on Sunday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. Its roster features Brooks Koepka, Jackson Koivun, Jake Knapp, Si Woo Kim and Bud Cauley.
- Rory and Shane reunite: Ryder Cup teammates and longtime friends, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, team up for Boston Common Golf following Lowry’s trade from The Bay Golf Club.
- Brothers on the same team: Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick will compete as teammates for New York Golf Club, joining forces with Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and newcomer Ben Griffin.
- Expanded rosters: Five-player rosters give teams greater depth and flexibility when selecting three-player lineups for each match.
- New players: The 2027 rosters feature 20 of the original 24 players, joined by three former alternates moving to full-time players and 12 players set to make their TGL debuts.
- Expanded TGL playoffs: The 2027 postseason introduces a new play-in match, followed by two semifinal matches and the best-of-three finals for the SoFi Cup.