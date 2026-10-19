TGL's first trade sends Shane Lowry to Boston Common Golf from The Bay Golf Club
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Shane Lowry scares the hole on 'Cenote' at TGL
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BOSTON – Boston Common Golf, a founding team in TGL presented by SoFi, announced Monday the acquisition of 2019 The Open Champion Shane Lowry from The Bay Golf Club in the first trade in TGL history.
In exchange for Lowry, The Bay Golf Club received Boston Common Golf’s fourth selection to fill its open roster spot in this season’s roster formation process and one future selection across the next three offseasons, along with commercial considerations. The move comes as TGL expands to five-player rosters for the 2027 season. Boston Common Golf’s full roster will be announced in the coming days.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Shane to Boston Common Golf and to make the first trade in TGL history with a player of his caliber,” said Mark Lev, President of Boston Common Golf. “Shane is a major champion and a proven winner in team competition whose competitive spirit and personality will resonate with our fans. His energy and sense of humor will be a great fit for our locker room and the camaraderie this group already shares. His addition makes us a stronger team and reflects our ambition to bring a championship to Boston. We can’t wait to see him compete alongside this group in the season ahead.”
“I’m delighted to be joining Boston Common Golf. Having Rory alongside me and being part of this group makes it particularly exciting, and I’m looking forward to helping the team bring a championship to Boston,” said Shane Lowry. “Beyond the golf, Brian Moran and I are really looking forward to getting to know Mark, Teddy and the entire team at Fenway Sports Group. We look forward to building relationships across the FSG family.”
“Shane is a great friend and someone I love having alongside me in team competition,” said Rory McIlroy, co-founder of TGL presented by SoFi and Boston Common Golf founding member. “We’ve had some special wins together, including at the Zurich Classic (of New Orleans), and I know the quality of his game and how much he cares about winning for his teammates. I’m delighted to welcome him to Boston Common Golf and excited about what we can achieve together this season.”
Shane Lowry sticks approach at TGL
“Shane is a fierce competitor with a tremendous all-around game, and I’m excited to have him on our side,” said Keegan Bradley, Boston Common Golf team player. “He brings the kind of energy that makes team golf fun, and he’ll fit right in with this group. We’re eager to get back to SoFi Center, and adding Shane gives us even more confidence as we chase a championship for Boston.”
Lowry’s career includes victories at the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the 2019 The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where he won by six strokes. He also partnered with McIlroy to win the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans and has represented Europe in three Ryder Cups, helping the team win in 2023 and retain the trophy in 2025.
A native of County Offaly, Ireland, Lowry first rose to prominence by winning the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur before turning professional that year. He won the tournament again in 2026, claiming a historic 11-stroke victory. His career also includes wins at the Portugal Masters, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and BMW PGA Championship.