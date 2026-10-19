TGL's first trade sends Shane Lowry to Boston Common Golf from The Bay Golf Club

“We’re thrilled to welcome Shane to Boston Common Golf and to make the first trade in TGL history with a player of his caliber,” said Mark Lev, President of Boston Common Golf. “Shane is a major champion and a proven winner in team competition whose competitive spirit and personality will resonate with our fans. His energy and sense of humor will be a great fit for our locker room and the camaraderie this group already shares. His addition makes us a stronger team and reflects our ambition to bring a championship to Boston. We can’t wait to see him compete alongside this group in the season ahead.”