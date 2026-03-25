TGL Finals Match 2: Despite Tiger Woods' return, Los Angeles Golf Club claims 2026 SoFi Cup
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Los Angeles wins Season 2 SoFi Cup as Max Homa misses birdie putt at TGL Finals
Written by TGL Staff
Los Angeles Golf Club put a bow on the 2026 season in incredible fashion, embarking on a 9-0 run over five holes to stun Jupiter Links Golf Club with a 9-2 victory Tuesday in Match 2 of the Finals Series to earn the SoFi Cup.
The comeback victory capped a clean sweep of Jupiter following a 6-5 victory Monday in Match 1, with LAGC getting it done in 10 holes Tuesday to take the title.
Not long after they trailed 2-0, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala were standing on the podium wearing championship gear at the SoFi Center, celebrating a total team effort that helped propel LAGC to its first TGL title.
Key moments
- The eagle has landed: With Tiger Woods playing for the first time all season, Jupiter was on cruise control early in the match, taking a 2-0 lead and playing mistake-free golf. In the blink of an eye, it flipped. Los Angeles tied the match at the sixth, took the lead for the first time at No. 7 "Cenote" and then ripped off three consecutive eagles to take the title. Rose finished the job with an eagle at the first Singles hole, which was worth three points after Hammer throws from both teams. Rose hit 5-wood from 256 yards and nearly made his second albatross of the season, landing it inside 5 feet for a putt that would eventually be conceded to set the LAGC title celebration in motion.
Tiger Woods hits signature stinger shot in return at TGL Finals
- Out of the Woods: While we’ve seen Woods make the walk into SoFi Center ahead of every match this season, Tuesday’s entrance was different. There was purpose in every stride as Woods approached the arena ahead of his first competitive swings in more than a year. He was dialed in from the start, hitting the key shots at No. 2 "Caverns" and No. 4 "Showtime" to help Jupiter earn two points and get off to the early lead. He also lived up to his reputation at "Stinger" by hitting a perfect tee shot at the hole named in honor of one of his signature shots.
- Unfinished business: Los Angeles was the class of the regular season in Season 1, earning the No. 1 overall seed entering the postseason. An early exit after an upset loss to New York Golf Club left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, but the job is now finished with Los Angeles finishing the 2026 season on a four-match win streak to take the SoFi Cup.
Los Angeles wins Season 2 SoFi Cup as Max Homa misses birdie putt at TGL Finals
Woods, Max Homa and Tom Kim appeared stunned in the moments following the loss, but left with their heads held high after a spectacular bounce-back season for Jupiter. The squad finished fifth and missed the postseason in Season 1, ultimately proving they’re a serious contender with an admirable run to the Season 2 Finals Series.
Triples
Jupiter got on the board first at No. 2, "Caverns," where Woods answered any questions with his first proper swing of the night – a 3-wood from 279 yards out that landed just shy of the green, in perfect position for an easy birdie. LAGC couldn’t match and made par to fall behind, 1-0.
Woods set up another scoring opportunity at Los Angeles’ Team Hole, the par-5 "Showtime," chipping to inside 3 feet for a Jupiter point and a 2-0 lead after Homa converted the short birdie bid.
Los Angeles evened it up with one throw of the Hammer at "Stinger" where Theegala made a 6-footer for birdie with two points on the line to make it 2-2 with nine holes to play. LAGC took the lead for the first time on the following hole, "Cenote," when Woods’ 3-footer for par lipped out to make it 3-2, Los Angeles.
LAGC made an eagle at No. 8 after Sahith Theegala drove the green at the par-4 "Bluebonnet" and Fleetwood made the putt to go up 4-2.
Looking to tie it up ahead of Singles, Woods watched Rose hit his drive into a fairway bunker and threw the Hammer before teeing off at the ninth to make the hole worth two points. LAGC was able to battle back and set up a 14-foot eagle look, with Theegala converting to win the hole and take a 6-2 lead entering Singles with a 6-0 run over a four-hole stretch.
Sahith Theegala drains clutch birdie putt with Hammer in play at TGL Finals
Singles
The Los Angeles onslaught continued at No. 10, where Jupiter threw the Hammer ahead of tee shots. Rose gave LAGC the upper hand with a perfect tee shot and a beautiful 5-wood inside 5 feet to set up another eagle look. Los Angeles then threw the Hammer to make the hole worth three points, taking a 9-3 lead to clinch the match and secure the title when Homa missed his birdie bid to stay alive in the hole.
They said it
Los Angeles Golf Club: “It feels unbelievable. What a team, what a year. ... I think we played our best golf of the year there the last five or six holes and it’s just awesome to finish that way.” – Sahith Theegala
Jupiter Links Golf Club: “They steamrolled us at the end tonight. It feels good to be back, but I would have liked to be back in better circumstances. That’s the way sports are. You put yourself out there. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and you deal with it.” – Tiger Woods