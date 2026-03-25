TGL Finals Match 2: Despite Tiger Woods' return, Los Angeles Golf Club claims 2026 SoFi Cup

The eagle has landed:

With Tiger Woods playing for the first time all season, Jupiter was on cruise control early in the match, taking a 2-0 lead and playing mistake-free golf. In the blink of an eye, it flipped. Los Angeles tied the match at the sixth, took the lead for the first time at No. 7 "Cenote" and then ripped off three consecutive eagles to take the title. Rose finished the job with an eagle at the first Singles hole, which was worth three points after Hammer throws from both teams. Rose hit 5-wood from 256 yards and nearly made his second albatross of the season, landing it inside 5 feet for a putt that would eventually be conceded to set the LAGC title celebration in motion.