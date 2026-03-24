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Tiger Woods to play TGL Finals Series on Tuesday night, first competitive golf event in over a year

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TGL

Tiger Woods amped after incredible approach finds green at TGL

Tiger Woods amped after incredible approach finds green at TGL

    Written by Staff

    Tiger Woods will play in the TGL Finals Series on Tuesday, marking a return to competitive golf in any form since July 2024.

    Woods certainly has a flare for the dramatic, parachuting into the last night of the TGL season, when he will play for Jupiter Links in the championship match against Los Angeles Golf Club. Los Angeles won the opening match on Monday in a best-of-three series. Match 2 will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Match 3 to follow shortly afterward if Jupiter Links wins.

    RELATED: See how to watch Tiger Woods in action as Jupiter Links battles LAGC

    Woods has not appeared on the PGA TOUR since The Open Championship in 2024. Woods had a back procedure later that year, then played in TGL in early 2025 only to tear his Achilles in the spring while gearing up for a comeback. That sidelined him for the rest of 2025. Then, the 15-time major champion had disk replacement surgery in October and has not competed in any of the TGL matches since Season 2 began in late December.

    Woods’ return at this point in the year leaves an open question about whether he could play the Masters in two weeks. Woods, 50, is listed in the Masters field, but has not publicly stated whether he intends to play.

    Woods still has time to make that decision. Woods will replace Kevin Kisner and team up with Tom Kim and Max Homa for Jupiter Links against a team of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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