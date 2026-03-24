Tiger Woods to play TGL Finals Series on Tuesday night, first competitive golf event in over a year

Woods has not appeared on the PGA TOUR since The Open Championship in 2024. Woods had a back procedure later that year, then played in TGL in early 2025 only to tear his Achilles in the spring while gearing up for a comeback. That sidelined him for the rest of 2025. Then, the 15-time major champion had disk replacement surgery in October and has not competed in any of the TGL matches since Season 2 began in late December.