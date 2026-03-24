TGL Finals Match 1: Los Angeles Golf Club executes Hammer on last hole to win, takes 1-0 lead over Jupiter Links

Sahith shakes it off: Theegala did not have his A-game to start the match for Los Angeles. Undeterred, Theegala came to the 15th hole needing a win with LAGC down 5-4 and the Hammer in play to make the hole worth two points. He delivered at the par 5 "Stone & Steeple," hitting the green in two and two-putting for a stress-free birdie to give LAGC the win in Match 1 and redeem himself after a rough start.

Hammer hold-up: Jupiter’s dramatic improvement in Hammer strategy this season is one of the biggest reasons they’re playing in the Finals. That includes knowing when to keep it in the back pocket, something Woods embraced with a disciplined approach Monday in his usual non-playing role. Neither team threw the Hammer through the first eight holes, keeping them holstered and allowing for the fireworks that would occur in Singles, with Hammers thrown on three of the six final holes.