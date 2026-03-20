TGL SoFi Cup Finals: How to watch Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles GC
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Tom Kim makes match-winning ace, sending Jupiter to playoffs
Written by TGL Staff
It’s time to crown a champion at SoFi Center.
The 2026 TGL Finals are set, with Los Angeles Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club meeting in a best-of-three series to decide the SoFi Cup winner. Match 1 begins Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, followed by Match 2 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Match 3, if necessary, will take place Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Defending champion Atlanta Drive GC was eliminated in the Semifinals.
How to watch
Match 1
- Monday, March 23: 9 p.m.; ESPN2
Match 2
- Tuesday, March 24: 7 p.m.; ESPN2
What are the singles matchups in the finale?
- Max Homa vs. Justin Rose
- Tom Kim vs. Tommy Fleetwood
- Kevin Kisner vs. Sahith Theegala
Main storylines
The 2026 season playoffs began with No. 2 seed Los Angeles Golf Club defeating No. 3 seed and defending SoFi Cup Champion Atlanta Drive GC 6-4 in the first match of the Semifinals. As the No. 4 seed, Jupiter Links Golf Club also advanced to the Finals thanks to a 9-5 victory over No. 1 seed Boston Common Golf.
The 2026 season comes to a close with JUP and LA squaring off in the best-of-three Finals for the SoFi Cup. Both teams are playing in the Finals for the first time as JUP failed to reach the postseason and LA was eliminated in the Semifinals last year.
Jupiter Links Golf Club notes:
- Best in the league for singles Points won (16) and tied for best in singles Holes Won (11).
- No. 2 in Short-Putt Efficiency inside 10 feet (72.73%).
- Most Hammers Thrown (15) and most Hammers Won (11).
- No. 2 in Greens In Regulation (69.33%).
Los Angeles Golf Club notes:
- No. 2 in triples Holes Won (18) and triples Points Won (20)
- LA has an advantage off the tee in Avg. Driving Distance at 317.9 yards (No. 2) to JUP’s 308.1 yards (No. 6).