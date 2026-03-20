PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

TGL SoFi Cup Finals: How to watch Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles GC

1 Min Read

TGL

Tom Kim makes match-winning ace, sending Jupiter to playoffs

Tom Kim makes match-winning ace, sending Jupiter to playoffs

    Written by TGL Staff

    It’s time to crown a champion at SoFi Center.

    The 2026 TGL Finals are set, with Los Angeles Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club meeting in a best-of-three series to decide the SoFi Cup winner. Match 1 begins Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, followed by Match 2 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Match 3, if necessary, will take place Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Defending champion Atlanta Drive GC was eliminated in the Semifinals.

    How to watch

    Match 1

    • Monday, March 23: 9 p.m.; ESPN2

    Match 2

    • Tuesday, March 24: 7 p.m.; ESPN2

    What are the singles matchups in the finale?

    • Max Homa vs. Justin Rose
    • Tom Kim vs. Tommy Fleetwood
    • Kevin Kisner vs. Sahith Theegala

    Main storylines

      The 2026 season playoffs began with No. 2 seed Los Angeles Golf Club defeating No. 3 seed and defending SoFi Cup Champion Atlanta Drive GC 6-4 in the first match of the Semifinals. As the No. 4 seed, Jupiter Links Golf Club also advanced to the Finals thanks to a 9-5 victory over No. 1 seed Boston Common Golf.

      The 2026 season comes to a close with JUP and LA squaring off in the best-of-three Finals for the SoFi Cup. Both teams are playing in the Finals for the first time as JUP failed to reach the postseason and LA was eliminated in the Semifinals last year.

      Jupiter Links Golf Club notes:

      • Best in the league for singles Points won (16) and tied for best in singles Holes Won (11).
      • No. 2 in Short-Putt Efficiency inside 10 feet (72.73%).
      • Most Hammers Thrown (15) and most Hammers Won (11).
      • No. 2 in Greens In Regulation (69.33%).

      Los Angeles Golf Club notes:

      • No. 2 in triples Holes Won (18) and triples Points Won (20)
      • LA has an advantage off the tee in Avg. Driving Distance at 317.9 yards (No. 2) to JUP’s 308.1 yards (No. 6).

      More News

      View All News

      Image for article.
      Mar 18, 2026

      TGL Playoffs: Jupiter Links, LAGC advance to SoFi Cup finals

      TGL
      Image for article.
      Mar 16, 2026

      TGL semifinals doubleheader: Watch Atlanta Drive battle Los Angeles, Jupiter Links take on Boston

      TGL
      Image for article.
      Mar 21, 2026

      Valspar Championship: How to watch Moving Day

      Latest
      R2
      Official

      Valspar Championship

      1

      Sungjae Im
      KOR
      S. Im
      Tot
      -9
      Thru
      F

      -9

      1

      KOR
      S. Im
      Tot
      -9
      Thru
      F

      2

      David Lipsky
      USA
      D. Lipsky
      Tot
      -8
      Thru
      F

      -8

      2

      USA
      D. Lipsky
      Tot
      -8
      Thru
      F

      T3

      Doug Ghim
      USA
      D. Ghim
      Tot
      -7
      Thru
      F

      -7

      T3

      USA
      D. Ghim
      Tot
      -7
      Thru
      F

      T3

      Chandler Blanchet
      USA
      C. Blanchet
      Tot
      -7
      Thru
      F

      -7

      T3

      USA
      C. Blanchet
      Tot
      -7
      Thru
      F

      T5

      Marco Penge
      ENG
      M. Penge
      Tot
      -5
      Thru
      F*

      -5

      T5

      ENG
      M. Penge
      Tot
      -5
      Thru
      F*

      T5

      Matt Fitzpatrick
      ENG
      M. Fitzpatrick
      Tot
      -5
      Thru
      F*

      -5

      T5

      ENG
      M. Fitzpatrick
      Tot
      -5
      Thru
      F*
      Powered By
      Sponsored by Mastercard
      Sponsored by CDW