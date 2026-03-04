TGL Match 15 recap: Tom Kim’s ace fuels Jupiter’s comeback to earn playoff bid

He is Kim:

Trailing 6-5 with two holes to play, Jupiter threw the Hammer ahead of the par-3 14th in a major gamble to stay alive. Then, Tom “Him” Kim did the unthinkable, landing his tee shot just past the flag and spinning it back into the cup for the second hole-in-one in TGL history – giving his team a 7-6 lead entering the last. Kim ended up on his back after a wild celebration, with Tiger Woods going nuts in the middle of it all, in what was the most electric moment in SoFi Center history.