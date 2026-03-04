TGL Match 15 recap: Tom Kim’s ace fuels Jupiter’s comeback to earn playoff bid
Tom Kim makes match-winning ace, sending Jupiter to playoffs
Down three points with three holes to play, Jupiter Links Golf Club blew the roof off SoFi Center with a 6-0 run – including an ace at the 14th hole – to stun The Bay Golf Club in a 9-6 comeback win to get into the Season 2 playoffs in the final match of the regular season.
Kevin Kisner secured the victory with a 13-foot birdie make at the last and the party was on, with Jupiter advancing to the postseason and eliminating The Bay in epic fashion with a match that won’t soon be forgotten.
Key moments
- He is Kim: Trailing 6-5 with two holes to play, Jupiter threw the Hammer ahead of the par-3 14th in a major gamble to stay alive. Then, Tom “Him” Kim did the unthinkable, landing his tee shot just past the flag and spinning it back into the cup for the second hole-in-one in TGL history – giving his team a 7-6 lead entering the last. Kim ended up on his back after a wild celebration, with Tiger Woods going nuts in the middle of it all, in what was the most electric moment in SoFi Center history.
- Jumbo bird: Nursing a 3-2 lead through eight in a back-and-forth triples session, Min Woo Lee stepped up and sank a 38-foot eagle putt – on Jupiter’s team hole, no less – to completely flip the momentum and give The Bay a 4-2 advantage going into Singles. He then made a 15-footer for birdie to win his first singles hole as The Bay took a 5-3 lead. Lee earned a reputation as a dangerous man with a wedge in his hand at SoFi Center in Season 1, but he showed off with the flat stick on Tuesday.
- Travis at Sofi: Special guest Jason Kelce has been exploring every part of SoFi Center for the final three matches of the regular season, and he had company Tuesday in his brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two of them watched the action together from the stands in what proved to be an unforgettable match.
“This place is absolutely epic,” Travis said. “Obviously a huge fan of all these guys playing right here, and it’s just been awesome seeing them duke it out.”
Triples
The Bay Golf Club broke a 2-2 tie at the eighth hole, "Stinger," despite having 194 yards on approach. Wyndham Clark hit a 7-iron to 11 feet and Ludvig Åberg finished it off with the birdie make to give The Bay a 3-2 lead.
Åberg sinks birdie putt to regain lead
Lee added to it at the ninth when he sank a 38-footer for eagle to put The Bay ahead 4-2 entering Singles.
Min Woo Lee drains clutch putt for eagle at TGL
Kim sparked a Jupiter rally at the sixth when he drained an 18-footer for birdie. Jupiter threw the Hammer with The Bay facing an 11-footer to match – The Bay declined to make it 2-1, The Bay.
Åberg then missed the landing area on his tee shot at the par-3 "Cenote," and Jupiter capitalized with a par to win the hole and tie the match at 2-2.
The Bay jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the first with par, as Jupiter failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker to start the night with a bogey. The Bay added another at their team hole, the par-5 "Bay Breaker," recording a stress-free birdie to go up 2-0 through five.
Singles
With Jupiter’s hopes looking slim and the Hammer in play at No. 14, Kim stepped up and aced the par-3 "On the Rocks." SoFi Center went insane and Jupiter took a 7-6 lead in the most improbable fashion. Kisner followed it up with another two-point win at the 15th as Jupiter locked up a 9-6 comeback win for the ages.
Homa continued a rock-solid night with a birdie at the par-5 10th, "Sterling," besting Åberg to win the hole and make it 4-3, The Bay with five to go.
The Bay got one back at the next when Lee made a 15-footer for birdie at "Alpine." His teammates threw the Hammer and Jupiter declined as The Bay went up 5-3.
A short game clinic from The Bay continued at No. 12, where Clark made a 16-footer for birdie on "The Last Toll" to give his team a 6-3 lead.
With time running out, Jupiter threw the Hammer prior to tee shots at No. 13, meaning The Bay had to accept. Homa stepped up again with a massive birdie for a two-point swing to make it 6-5, The Bay.
They said it
Jupiter Links: “That was raw emotion right there. A lot of practice and a lot of holding in for a moment like this,” – Tom Kim on the celebration following his hole-in-one.
Jupiter Links: “For each one of these guys to earn the holes down the stretch like they did, it couldn’t have been more special.” – Tiger Woods
Next at Sofi Center
The Season 2 playoffs are set, with No. 1-seeded Boston Common Golf, No. 2 Los Angeles Golf Club, No. 3 Atlanta Drive and No. 4 Jupiter Links locked in and ready to make a run at the Finals.
The semifinals doubleheader, set for March 17, begins with Match 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the second semifinal matchup at 9 p.m. ET. Both matches will air on ESPN.
Match 1 of the best-of-three finals will be played at 9 p.m. ET on March 23. Match 2 is set for 7 p.m. ET on March 24, followed by Match 3, if necessary.