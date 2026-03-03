TGL Match 14 recap: LAGC beats NYGC in thriller to qualify for playoffs

Los Angeles is officially on to the semifinals after taking care of business Monday. They also served up some revenge by eliminating New York from contention – Los Angeles earned the No. 1 overall seed in Season 1 and was upset by No. 4-seeded New York in the semifinals last year. Their win also raises the stakes for Tuesday’s regular-season finale, with The Bay Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club going head-to-head for the fourth and final playoff spot.

Having already been eliminated from playoff contention by not winning enough holes in Triples, New York refused to quit. Down 4-2 with two to play, Matt Fitzpatrick chipped in from 23 feet at No. 14 to give them a chance for a comeback victory. Those hopes vanished when Cameron Young’s tee shot sailed into the penalty area at the 15th, as Los Angeles went on to win the hole with the Hammer in play to secure the victory.

KICKING IT WITH KELCE:

Former Philadelphia Eagles center and Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce has linked up with TGL to serve as special guest announcer over the final three matches of the regular season. Not only did he get eyes on SoFi Center for the first time, he also took fans on a whirlwind tour over the first two matches from underneath the green to the bar to the top of the screen and everywhere in between. He did keep his shirt on, against all odds, but we’ll see if that holds true when Kelce returns for the final match of the regular season on Tuesday. “It’s incredible,” Kelce said. “The scale of it, you don’t get a good grasp when you’re watching on TV. It is massive. The technology, everything they put into this place is sort of on another level. It is superb.”