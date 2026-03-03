TGL Match 14 recap: LAGC beats NYGC in thriller to qualify for playoffs
3 Min Read
Justin Rose pounces for LAGC with near hole-out at TGL
Written by TGL Staff
Los Angeles Golf Club is heading back to the postseason. Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa made sure of that with a 6-3 win over New York Golf Club on Monday at the SoFi Center, eliminating New York from playoff contention.
Los Angeles also jumped into the No. 2 seed with the victory and will be back in action for the semifinals on March 17.
Key moments
- PLAYOFF BOUND: Los Angeles is officially on to the semifinals after taking care of business Monday. They also served up some revenge by eliminating New York from contention – Los Angeles earned the No. 1 overall seed in Season 1 and was upset by No. 4-seeded New York in the semifinals last year. Their win also raises the stakes for Tuesday’s regular-season finale, with The Bay Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club going head-to-head for the fourth and final playoff spot.
- FIGHT TO THE FINISH: Having already been eliminated from playoff contention by not winning enough holes in Triples, New York refused to quit. Down 4-2 with two to play, Matt Fitzpatrick chipped in from 23 feet at No. 14 to give them a chance for a comeback victory. Those hopes vanished when Cameron Young’s tee shot sailed into the penalty area at the 15th, as Los Angeles went on to win the hole with the Hammer in play to secure the victory.
- KICKING IT WITH KELCE: Former Philadelphia Eagles center and Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce has linked up with TGL to serve as special guest announcer over the final three matches of the regular season. Not only did he get eyes on SoFi Center for the first time, he also took fans on a whirlwind tour over the first two matches from underneath the green to the bar to the top of the screen and everywhere in between. He did keep his shirt on, against all odds, but we’ll see if that holds true when Kelce returns for the final match of the regular season on Tuesday. “It’s incredible,” Kelce said. “The scale of it, you don’t get a good grasp when you’re watching on TV. It is massive. The technology, everything they put into this place is sort of on another level. It is superb.”
Triples
Los Angeles took a 4-1 lead entering Singles thanks to a perfect tee shot from Fleetwood and a stellar approach from Morikawa to 5 feet at No. 8, "Stinger." LAGC then threw the Hammer and New York declined to lose their third consecutive hole.
Tommy Fleetwood gets LAGC on the board early with impressive approach
New York had a chance to get back in the match at the ninth, throwing the Hammer after Morikawa hit his drive in the rough. Fitzpatrick had a 15-footer for eagle to win two points but couldn’t convert, and Morikawa matched with a 5-foot birdie putt to tie the hole and maintain a three-point lead.
LAGC took a 2-1 lead at the par-4 sixth, "Temple," as New York made a mess of things after Rickie Fowler hit his approach into the penalty area. They added another at No. 7 when Rose hit his approach to two feet at the par-3 "Cliffhanger" to make it 3-1.
Los Angeles put the pressure on early, throwing the Hammer at the first with New York in for par and LAGC facing a 7-footer for birdie to win the hole. NYGC declined to fall behind 1-0. New York got one back at the next, "Caverns," with a conceded birdie to tie it up at 1-1.
Singles
While already eliminated from the postseason having run out of holes for a potential tiebreaker scenario, New York continued to battle in Singles and picked up a point when Fowler hit his approach to 8 feet. Fitzpatrick heaved the Hammer and showed off some impressive arm strength, and Los Angeles declined the Hammer to cut their lead to 4-2.
Rickie Fowler fights back for New York with risky approach shot at TGL
Los Angeles held it down at the 11th and 12th, carding a birdie and par to match New York and tie both holes. New York missed another chance to cut into the lead at the 13th when Fowler missed a birdie putt, keeping the match 4-2 with two to play.
New York continued to battle as Fitzpatrick holed out from 23 feet to win a point at No. 14 and stay alive, down 4-3 entering the final hole.
But Los Angeles picked up another win worth two points at the final hole to clinch the victory.
They said it
Los Angeles Golf Club: “When you’ve got that firepower on your bench, it’s easy to kind of say, ‘Hey, I’ll trust my team and we’ll take a gamble.’” - Justin Rose on Los Angeles’ Hammer strategy.
New York Golf Club: “I felt we played really well for three of the five matches we played, and we got one win.” - Matt Fitzpatrick
Next at SoFi Center
The Bay Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club are ready to go at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday in the Season 2 regular season finale. This is now officially a win-and-in match for both teams, with the victor clinching the final playoff spot.
The semifinals are set with a March 17 doubleheader at SoFi Center. The best-of-three Finals begins with Match 1 at 9 p.m. ET on March 23. Match 2 will be played at 7 p.m. on March 24, followed by Match 3, if necessary, at 9 p.m.