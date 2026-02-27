TGL Match 14 preview: How to watch Los Angeles GC take on New York GC

Rising towards the top: Los Angeles Golf Club, led by three of the highest-ranked players in the world in Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa, is looking for its third victory of Season 2 and its second win in a row following its 7-3 victory over defending SoFi Cup champion Atlanta Drive GC on Feb. 23. LA started the match by winning each of the first three holes and never lost the lead. Each of Los Angeles' wins this season has come after a loss.

One more chance: New York Golf Club returns to SoFi Center days after losing to both The Bay Golf Club and Boston Common Golf in the doubleheader on Feb. 24. New York, who reached the finals against Atlanta Drive in Season 1, earned its first and only victory of Season 2 on Jan. 13 when the trio of Fowler, Fitzpatrick and Young defeated Jupiter Links Golf Club, 8-3. New York can not only keep its playoff hopes alive with a win, but it can also play the role of spoiler in Los Angeles' pursuit of the postseason.