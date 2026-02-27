TGL Match 14 preview: How to watch Los Angeles GC take on New York GC
Highlights: New York Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club
Written by TGL Staff
The TGL regular season is coming to an exciting conclusion, with the playoffs a few weeks away and three straight days of action from Sunday to Tuesday to kick off March.
In night two, Los Angeles and New York will each play their final match of the regular season. New York has a slim chance at the postseason but needs all three matches to go their way, along with winning enough holes to secure a potential tiebreaker. Los Angeles is on the cusp of clinching a playoff berth.
This is a rematch from last year’s semifinals upset, when No. 4-seeded New York knocked off No. 1 Los Angeles with a 6-4 victory to advance.
Former Philadelphia Eagles center and Super Bowl winner Jason Kelce will be in the house at SoFi Center serving as a guest announcer for all three matches, bringing his unique blend of entertainment and commentary to the campus of Palm Beach State College.
How to watch
- Monday, March 2: 7 p.m. ET; ESPN2, ESPN App
Who's playing?
LAGC
1. Justin Rose
2. Tommy Fleetwood
3. Collin Morikawa
NYGC
1. Rickie Fowler
2. Matt Fitzpatrick
3. Cameron Young
What are the Singles matchups?
- Justin Rose vs. Rickie Fowler
- Tommy Fleetwood vs. Matt Fitzpatrick
- Collin Morikawa vs. Cameron Young
Main storylines
- Rising towards the top: Los Angeles Golf Club, led by three of the highest-ranked players in the world in Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa, is looking for its third victory of Season 2 and its second win in a row following its 7-3 victory over defending SoFi Cup champion Atlanta Drive GC on Feb. 23. LA started the match by winning each of the first three holes and never lost the lead. Each of Los Angeles' wins this season has come after a loss.
- One more chance: New York Golf Club returns to SoFi Center days after losing to both The Bay Golf Club and Boston Common Golf in the doubleheader on Feb. 24. New York, who reached the finals against Atlanta Drive in Season 1, earned its first and only victory of Season 2 on Jan. 13 when the trio of Fowler, Fitzpatrick and Young defeated Jupiter Links Golf Club, 8-3. New York can not only keep its playoff hopes alive with a win, but it can also play the role of spoiler in Los Angeles' pursuit of the postseason.
- Playoff scenarios for Los Angeles Golf Club and New York Golf Club:
- LA is third in the standings with a 78.3% chance to make the playoffs.
- LA clinches a playoff spot with a victory over NY.
- LA can make the playoffs with a loss to NY but will need to win tiebreakers over other teams with 4 points in the standings.
- NY will stay alive with a win over LA but needs BAY or JUP to also finish the season with 4 points or less and then win tiebreaker scenarios with other teams that have 4 points in the standings.