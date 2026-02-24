Match 12 recap: Boston Common Golf clinches playoff berth with decisive win over New York Golf Club

GREAT SCOTT: Playing in his first TGL match of the season, Adam Scott absolutely stole the show and helped send the Ballfrogs to the playoffs with some lights-out golf. Scott missed a 4-footer for par at the first and hardly missed a shot the rest of the night. His approach shots at Nos. 6 and 7 both led to birdies and he added an 11-foot birdie putt of his own at No. 8. That was part of a stretch in which Boston won five consecutive holes, capped by Scott’s Singles win over Cameron Young at No. 10 to go up 6-2. Scott then secured the win with a birdie at No. 13 to earn two more points, concluding one of the best individual performances ever at SoFi Center.