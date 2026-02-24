Match 12 recap: Boston Common Golf clinches playoff berth with decisive win over New York Golf Club
4 Min Read
Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott of Boston Common Golf celebrate during their playoff-clinching win over New York Golf Club. (Megan Briggs/TGL)
Written by TGL Staff
After a winless year and last-place finish in Season 1, Boston Common Golf is headed to the postseason in Season 2.
The Ballfrogs clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 9-2 win over New York Golf Club in the second match of Tuesday’s doubleheader at SoFi Center, improving to 3-1-0 on the season.
It was a night to forget for New York, however, which lost to The Bay in the opener in a match that came down to the final hole. New York is now 1-3 and still has an outside chance to make the postseason following their run to the Finals in Season 1.
Key moments
GREAT SCOTT: Playing in his first TGL match of the season, Adam Scott absolutely stole the show and helped send the Ballfrogs to the playoffs with some lights-out golf. Scott missed a 4-footer for par at the first and hardly missed a shot the rest of the night. His approach shots at Nos. 6 and 7 both led to birdies and he added an 11-foot birdie putt of his own at No. 8. That was part of a stretch in which Boston won five consecutive holes, capped by Scott’s Singles win over Cameron Young at No. 10 to go up 6-2. Scott then secured the win with a birdie at No. 13 to earn two more points, concluding one of the best individual performances ever at SoFi Center.
KEEP IT CLEAN: Out with the old, in with the new facial hair. Keegan Bradley looked like a different person Tuesday night, arriving clean-shaven sans the mustache he’s been sporting around SoFi Center – including during Monday night’s loss to Atlanta. Turns out, there’s a direct cause and effect there. Bradley intended to keep the mustache only until the Ballfrogs lost their first match of the season. He’ll need to ditch the razor again after a strong individual performance contributing to Boston’s third win of the season.
STAR GAZING: Some big names were in the house Tuesday at SoFi Center, including New York Mets star Juan Soto, former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning and WWE superstar The Miz.
Manning joined the broadcast and went back-and-forth with Bradley, a diehard New England Patriots fan, during the match. Meanwhile, The Miz took a few cuts inside the arena prior to the match and came away discouraged.
“Sometimes I feel like I can go pro, and then I get a reality check when I hit a ball into that screen,” said The Miz, who didn’t have much luck with the short game either. “It is the most difficult green I’ve ever done in my life.”
Triples
Boston finished Triples on a tear, winning four consecutive holes to take a 5-2 lead after trailing twice through five holes.
With the match tied at 2-2, Scott nearly aced the par-3 seventh, "Cenote," with his tee shot settling three feet from the cup. Hideki Matsuyama converted the birdie putt as the Ballfrogs took their first lead of the night, 3-2.
Scott stayed hot with an 11-footer for birdie to take another point at No. 8, while a New York bogey on their Team Hole – "Big Apple" – allowed Boston to seize a 5-2 lead. It was the first time this season NYGC had failed to win a point on "Big Apple."
Scott and Matsuyama, both playing their first match of the season, took some time getting re-acclimated on the greens. Scott missed a 4-foot par bid that broke more than he thought at the first as New York snagged the early 1-0 lead.
Boston tied it up at the second when New York declined a Hammer throw to make it 1-1. NYGC added a point via the Hammer at the fifth when Xander Schauffele stuffed his tee shot inside seven feet at "Craic On." Boston declined and fell behind 2-1 through five holes.
The Ballfrogs again fought back with a birdie at the sixth to tie the match at 2, with both teams trading points early in Triples.
Singles
Boston picked up where it left off with Scott making birdie at No. 10 to take another point, with the Ballfrogs winning their fifth consecutive hole to go ahead 6-2 with five to play.
New York was able to salvage ties at the 11th and 12th holes to stay alive, but Scott’s birdie at No. 13 with the Hammer in play gave Boston an 8-2 lead and secured the victory for the Ballfrogs.
They said it
Boston Common Golf: “We’re gonna have a Sammy Adams back there and celebrate Boston. It’s such an honor for me to play for this city and this region. I grew up dying to play for a Boston sports team and to do it now means everything to me.” - Keegan Bradley
New York Golf Club: “We’ve been in a similar position before and we’re still alive, so we can have some fun next week.” - Rickie Fowler
Next at SoFi Center
Only three matches remain ahead of the postseason, with Boston returning for its final match of the regular season at 9 p.m. ET Sunday against Jupiter Links Golf Club.
New York concludes its slate with a 7 p.m. Monday matchup against Los Angeles Golf Club, while The Bay Golf Club and Jupiter play at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The Semifinals are set for Tuesday, March 17 with a pair of single-elimination matches at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.