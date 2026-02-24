Match 11 recap: The Bay Golf Club keeps playoff hopes alive with win over New York Golf Club
4 Min Read
Shane Lowry scares the hole on 'Cenote' at TGL
Written by TGL Staff
Facing near-certain elimination from postseason contention with a loss, The Bay Golf Club battled down the stretch in Singles to pick up a massive 5-3 win over New York Golf Club to keep their season alive Monday at SoFi Center.
The Bay is now in fourth and on the right side of the postseason bubble, while NYGC falls to 1-2-0. New York remains in fifth place in the SoFi Cup Standings but can improve its chances in the second match of Monday’s doubleheader, taking on Boston at 9 p.m.
Key moments
HAMMER OFF: We saw another TGL first Tuesday, with a video review wiping a Hammer throw off the board. With the match tied at 3-3, The Bay let the Hammer fly with Xander Schauffele in a greenside bunker and Ludvig Åberg standing over a 12-foot birdie putt at No. 13. New York declined before a video review determined Schauffele had already addressed the ball when the Hammer was thrown. Schauffele was allowed to play the shot with the Hammer wiped off the board but would go on to lose the hole anyway.
GETTING ROCKED: While the new par-4 "Stinger" claimed plenty of victims early this season, players have adjusted in recent matches and we’ve seen a host of properly-flighted tee shots. Lest people begin to think this hole has lost its teeth, the overhanging rocks that require an extremely low-flighted ball to navigate, ejected another tee shot Tuesday when Wyndham Clark bounced his tee shot off the obstacle and into the water. New York went on to win the hole and pull within 3-2 at a crucial point in the match.
ATLANTA, AGAIN: Tuesday’s victory for The Bay not only kept their postseason hopes alive, it helped punch someone else’s ticket. Atlanta Drive GC is now guaranteed a playoff spot thanks to the victory after splitting a doubleheader Monday at SoFi Center. Atlanta knocked off previously unbeaten Boston in the opener and remains in first place overall. The Season 1 champions are once again looking like the team to beat.
Triples
Trailing by three early, New York got on the board at No. 4 with a birdie and point on its Team Hole, "Big Apple," to stop the bleeding and make it a 3-1 lead for The Bay. They added another when The Bay ran into trouble and conceded at No. 8 to get within one point.
Rickie Fowler ensured the score stayed 3-2 entering Singles when he made a pressure-packed nine-footer for par, securing a huge tie at the ninth.
The Bay jumped right into things with a birdie to take the lead at the first, "Flex," with Shane Lowry cashing an 11-footer to take a 1-0 lead. They kept it going at the next hole, "Sterling," throwing the Hammer with New York in for birdie and Åberg looking at an 11-foot eagle putt. NYGC declined almost immediately to fall behind 2-0.
That seemed like the right decision in hindsight because Åberg made an 11-foot birdie putt on the very next hole to give The Bay a 3-0 advantage through three.
Singles
Schauffele and Åberg traded birdies for a tie at the 10th before New York levelled the match at No. 11, where Clark made a mess of things and Fitzpatrick made par to make it 3-3 with four holes to play.
The Bay reclaimed the lead and went up 4-3 at No. 13 with a point at "Alpine." Clark added to the lead at No. 14, throwing a dart to seven feet on "The Last Toll." The Bay threw the Hammer after Matt FItzpatrick missed his birdie try and NYGC declined it to fall behind 5-3 entering the final hole.
With the Hammer in play at No. 15, Lowry pulled out a tie at the par-5 "Stone & Steeple" to secure the victory for The Bay Golf Club.
They said it
The Bay Golf Club: “The ball never lies.” - Wyndham Clark, after Schauffele flubbed a bunker shot following a Hammer throw from The Bay that was ruled invalid by the referee.
New York Golf Club: "We got behind the 8-ball ball early and had a couple opportunities we weren't able to take advantage of." - Rickie Fowler
Next at SoFi Center
New York is back in action at 9 p.m. ET tonight (Monday) against Boston Common Golf, capping Tuesday’s doubleheader in a showdown with serious playoff implications.
Boston then returns to SoFi Center at 9 p.m. Sunday to take on Jupiter Links Golf Club in one of three matches remaining on the season, followed by Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Bay plays its final match in the regular season finale against Jupiter at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday.