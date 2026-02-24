Match 11 recap: The Bay Golf Club keeps playoff hopes alive with win over New York Golf Club

HAMMER OFF: We saw another TGL first Tuesday, with a video review wiping a Hammer throw off the board. With the match tied at 3-3, The Bay let the Hammer fly with Xander Schauffele in a greenside bunker and Ludvig Åberg standing over a 12-foot birdie putt at No. 13. New York declined before a video review determined Schauffele had already addressed the ball when the Hammer was thrown. Schauffele was allowed to play the shot with the Hammer wiped off the board but would go on to lose the hole anyway.