TGL Match 8 preview: Battle of Golden State as The Bay Golf Club takes on Los Angeles Golf Club

Hole No. 15, "Bonnie Link," has been played 10 times in TGL but has never been played as the 15th and final hole. Players have three choices off the tee with fairways on the left and right sides of a large hill in the middle of the hole. The third choice is to try to go over the hill with a longer carry, but the reward is a speed slot that will push players further up the fairway and make it possible to reach the green in two. There have been four eagles and six birdies made on the hole. The Bay and Los Angeles have each played "Bonnie Link" three times, with The Bay making birdie all three times and Los Angeles recording two birdies and a par. Lee and Theegala will play "Bonnie Link " in Singles in the final hole of the match. Lee (BAY) has the longest drive on "Bonnie Link" at 348 yards.