TGL Match 8 preview: Battle of Golden State as The Bay Golf Club takes on Los Angeles Golf Club
4 Min Read
TGL Match 7 highlights: Jupiter Links snap five-match losing streak, defeating Atlanta Drive
Written by Staff
TGL Season 2 resumes Monday night when The Bay Golf Club meets Los Angeles Golf Club at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Los Angeles Golf Club welcomes Tommy Fleetwood in his Season 2 TGL debut. Fleetwood has moved to No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking and is joined by Sahith Theegala and alternate Tony Finau, who also filled in as an alternate for Los Angeles in Season 1. Fleetwood, who was fifth in Driving Accuracy during the regular season last year (81.8%), will look to continue Los Angeles' success in Season 2 from tee to green. Also in Season 1, Fleetwood was 3-1-4 in Singles and was undefeated during the regular season.
The Bay has started Season 2 with a pair of consecutive losses marked by multiple penalties. In its 7-4 loss to defending SoFi Cup champion Atlanta Drive GC, The Bay lost two holes in Triples when both Ludvig Åberg and Wyndham Clark hit consecutive shots into the penalty area on No. 2 ("Pick Yer Plunder") and No. 8 ("Temple") and earned three of its four points when Atlanta declined Hammers. Similarly, The Bay’s 9-1 loss to Boston Common Golf included penalties on four different holes.
How to watch The Bay vs. Los Angeles?
Monday, Feb. 9: 7 p.m ET.; ESPN2
Who's playing for The Bay and Los Angeles?
The Bay
1. Luke Clanton (alternate)
2. Neal Shipley (alternate)
3. Min Woo Lee
Los Angeles
1. Tony Finau (alternate)
2. Tommy Fleetwood
3. Sahith Theegala
What are the Singles matchups?
- Luke Clanton vs. Tony Finau
- Neal Shipley vs. Tommy Fleetwood
- Min Woo Lee vs. Sahith Theegala
What is the course setup?
Hole No. 3, "The Last Toll," a Gil Hanse design, made its debut in Match 5. The hole has an apocalyptic look and feel, with teams forced to navigate over and around a bridge between the tee and the green. Akshay Bhatia (Jupiter Links) is the only player to hit the green in regulation on "The Last Toll," hitting a memorable tee shot in Match 7 to set the mark for closest-to-the-pin at 4' 2". Lee (The Bay) and Theegala (LAGC) will hit the tee shots on "The Last Toll" in Match 8.
The tees on No. 5, "Set In Stone," have been moved up on the par 3 to 110 yards, making it the shortest par 3 played in TGL and the first time the hole has played at this distance. This is the 13th different distance that "Set In Stone" has played in a TGL match. Shipley (The Bay) and Fleetwood (LAGC) will hit the tee shots for their teams on "Set In Stone."
Another Hanse design was unveiled in Match 6. "Cut the Sails" provides two options for strategy between a shorter tee shot down the left side of the fairway and a bold line to drive over a bunker in order to hit a speed slot that can take players to the green. In the hole’s debut in Match 6, Wyndham Clark (The Bay) set a new record for the longest drive in TGL with a 372-yard drive and one week later in Match 7, Chris Gotterup (Atlanta) set a new TGL record with a 374-yard tee shot. "Cut The Sails" will play as the 11th hole in this match with Shipley and Fleetwood squaring off on the hole in Singles.
Hole No. 15, "Bonnie Link," has been played 10 times in TGL but has never been played as the 15th and final hole. Players have three choices off the tee with fairways on the left and right sides of a large hill in the middle of the hole. The third choice is to try to go over the hill with a longer carry, but the reward is a speed slot that will push players further up the fairway and make it possible to reach the green in two. There have been four eagles and six birdies made on the hole. The Bay and Los Angeles have each played "Bonnie Link" three times, with The Bay making birdie all three times and Los Angeles recording two birdies and a par. Lee and Theegala will play "Bonnie Link " in Singles in the final hole of the match. Lee (BAY) has the longest drive on "Bonnie Link" at 348 yards.
On hole No. 8, "Stinger," one of Tiger Woods’ signature shots takes center stage on this par 4. A natural rock formation extends from the left in front of the tee box, encouraging teams to keep their tee shots low - no higher than 50 feet.