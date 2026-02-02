Jupiter Links Golf Club impresses in first victory, hands Atlanta Drive GC first loss
5 Min Read
TGL Match 7 highlights: Jupiter Links snap five-match losing streak, defeating Atlanta Drive
Written by TGL Staff
Jupiter Links Golf Club played its best match in team history, snapping a five-match losing streak dating back to last season with an 8-6 victory over Atlanta Drive GC Monday at SoFi Center.
Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner didn’t miss many shots and never let up after a 5-0 run to take control midway through Triples.
Jupiter is now back in the playoff mix at 1-2-0, while Atlanta sees its seven-match winning streak snapped and falls to 2-1-0.
Key moments
Jumping for Jupiter: It would have been easy for Jupiter to hang its head down 2-0 through two holes and winless on the season. They got down to business instead, ripping off five straight points at holes 3-7 to go up 5-2. It marked the first time Jupiter had ever won more than two consecutive holes, and it was a total team effort – Bhatia, Homa and Kisner all made birdie putts and contributed to the scoring barrage.
Hammer Happy: Atlanta has been the top Hammer scoring team over the past two seasons, while Jupiter has been the worst. So it figures that Jupiter would beat Atlanta at its own game Monday, winning three crucial points via the Hammer.
Atlanta earned three Hammer points as well, but they all came at the last hole when the match was already out of reach. A two-point swing for Jupiter at the 12th ultimately wrapped it up – Atlanta threw the Hammer before the tee shots and Kisner beat Horschel with a par to put Jupiter ahead 8-2.
Thomas Talks: Atlanta’s Justin Thomas was step-for-step with his teammates Monday in a non-playing role. Rest assured, Jupiter was aware of his presence. Thomas is one of the best on a live mic and clearly had fun despite the loss. He was going back and forth with Kisner all night, targeting him with a late Hammer throw before tee shots were hit at No. 13. He wound up and threw the Hammer like a baseball pitcher for added effect, but Kisner had the last laugh when he beat Horschel to earn two points. Later in the match, Kisner asked JT for an update on Atlanta's winning streak. “Seven,” Thomas replied, not sensing the trap he’d walked into.
“What is it now?” Kisner asked.
“Zero,” Thomas replied with a laugh.
Akshay Bhatia hits perfect approach on 'The Last Toll' at TGL
Triples
Jupiter played its best Triples session by far after a slow start, overwhelming Atlanta down the stretch to take a 5-2 lead into Singles. It was the first time Jupiter had ever held the lead after Triples.
Trailing 2-0 through two, Jupiter broke free with a relentless stretch of golf to win five consecutive points and take a 5-2 lead through seven holes. It started at the par-3 third, where Kisner hit a perfect tee shot into the sloping backstop at "Cenote" to set up a birdie putt. Horschel’s tee shot found the penalty area and Atlanta ultimately conceded as Jupiter cut the deficit to 2-1.
Jupiter then played Atlanta’s Team Hole, "Fore-0-Fore", to near-perfection, combining for a no-sweat birdie to win the hole and tie the match 2-2.
Homa fired another jab at the fifth, hitting his tee shot inside six feet at the par-3 "Oh Chute" to set up another birdie and another point.
Bhatia hit one of the best shots of the night at "The Plank", the par-4 sixth, lofting a chip shot over a bunker on a short-sided approach to set up a four-footer for birdie. Homa made that to put Jupiter ahead 4-2.
Bhatia stepped up again to cap the run, hitting his tee shot inside five feet at the par-3, "The Last Toll." Jupiter threw the Hammer and Atlanta declined to make it 5-2 and reach five points in a match for the first time in team history.
Akshay Bhatia hits perfect approach on 'The Last Toll' at TGL
Singles
Bhatia didn’t shy away from the moment, leading off Singles with a three-point lead, making birdie at the par-5 "The Spear" to win a point over Gotterup and make it 6-2 Jupiter.
Kisner added to the lead at the 13th with the Hammer in play. A mismatch on paper, Horschel is the best Singles player in the league with an 11-2-5 record. But Kisner has long been known as a bulldog in match play and stepped up to the challenge, earning two more points with a tap-in par to give Jupiter a commanding 8-2 lead.
Atlanta finally got back on the board at the 14th, with Glover narrowly missing an ace at the par-3 "On the Rocks" for a tap-in birdie and one point to make it 8-3.
Horschel then topped Kisner on the final hole with two Hammers in play for a three-point win to make it 8-6.
They said it
Atlanta Drive: “All three of them played really good tonight. There was no weak link." - Billy Horschel said about Jupiter.
Jupiter Links Golf Club: “We’re having fun. We’re scoring points. We’re thumping the defending champs. I think Jup Links is officially back.” - Max Homa
Next at SoFi Center
The top two teams from the 2025 regular season look to get it going with The Bay Golf Club (0-2-0) taking on Los Angeles Golf Club (1-1-0) at 7 p.m. ET next Monday (Feb. 9).
Jupiter returns to SoFi Center at 9 p.m. ET on March 1 and looks to keep the momentum going when it takes on Boston Common Golf.
Atlanta finishes the regular season with back-to-back matches as part of a Feb. 23 doubleheader, beginning with a 5 p.m. ET matchup with Boston. Atlanta then takes on Los Angeles Golf Club at 9 p.m. ET.