Jupiter Links Golf Club impresses in first victory, hands Atlanta Drive GC first loss

Thomas Talks: Atlanta’s Justin Thomas was step-for-step with his teammates Monday in a non-playing role. Rest assured, Jupiter was aware of his presence. Thomas is one of the best on a live mic and clearly had fun despite the loss. He was going back and forth with Kisner all night, targeting him with a late Hammer throw before tee shots were hit at No. 13. He wound up and threw the Hammer like a baseball pitcher for added effect, but Kisner had the last laugh when he beat Horschel to earn two points. Later in the match, Kisner asked JT for an update on Atlanta's winning streak. “Seven,” Thomas replied, not sensing the trap he’d walked into.