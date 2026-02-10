Neal Shipley’s ace propels The Bay to crucial victory over Los Angeles

Moments later, Clanton was draped over Shipley’s shoulders like a backpack, celebrating the first ace in TGL history. Shipley got it done at the 110-yard par-3 fifth, "Set in Stone" – the shortest hole ever played at SoFi Center. The 2024 Masters low amateur hit a soaring shot with a wedge that landed on the back fringe and spun into the hole. Teammates, fans and even the opponents got in on the celebration, with Los Angeles handing out high-fives for the newcomer. Safe to say Shipley’s debut is going to be tough to top.